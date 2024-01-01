How Mercury Direct Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope This Week

"The new year stands before us like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written." — M. Beattie. It may be the first day and week of a brand new year, but only you can create the beginning that will actually make it different.

A new year is a fresh start and the chance to do things differently than you had before, but it's up to you to ensure that.

As the first week of January begins, it's important to prioritize your inner well-being as you realize it matters less to create what you want and more to bring what you need to fruition.

Focus on what brings you the most peace, balance and ease in your life, and then resolve to make 2024 the year of your soft love era. No longer do you need to struggle in place, to think that your partner might change or that somehow you will suddenly be given all you are worthy of.

There is no greater gift of love than feeling at peace within yourself, your life, and most importantly, your relationship. To have that, you also must determine what does bring you peace, as it's different for everyone.

With Mercury stationing direct on January 1, there may be some residual themes that arise specifically from November 2023 before its retrograde journey began. Try to recognize there is no backtracking; instead, you are being offered the chance to revisit past themes and discover a new outcome.

You may also finally be in the place to make important decisions, which is also what Mars shifting into Capricorn on January 4 will help you with. While it is just the first week, and there is no need to rush anything, you also owe it to yourself to make the most of each moment presented to you. If you genuinely know what you want or what you need to do, then it's time to allow yourself to move in the direction of your heart because that is also where you should be writing your new chapter.

Key astrological transits affecting your horoscope the week of January 1 - 7

Monday, January 1

Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius, truly ushering in an improved time for making decisions and starting the new year on the right energy. Mercury governs communication and agreements, so if there are any big decisions to be made in terms of commitment or separation, then it's best to wait until after January 1.

As Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius, the focus will be on the future as well as creating what it is you have been dreaming of. Although Mercury will be in its retro shade phase for a couple more weeks, it is safe to allow yourself to move and take advantage of the determined energy that abounds at the beginning of January.

Wednesday, January 3

The Last Quarter Moon rises in Libra on Wednesday, January 3, and brings a bit of confusion to your relationship. On the one hand, you feel like balance and peace are the highest priorities right now. However, you also can no longer ignore the proverbial elephant in the room and are feeling a desire to make important changes.

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra represents a phase that shies away from taking any action as you are encouraged to focus your energy on peace. However, that may not be fully allowed during this time. With Mercury just stationed direct and Mars preparing to shift into Capricorn, you will have to make some important decisions, but rather than feeling like you are forcing anything, choose what will bring the most peace and balance into your life.

Thursday, January 4

Mars, the planet of action, ambition and desire, shifts into Capricorn and ignites a desire to create the stability and consistency you seek in your romantic relationship. This is hugely beneficial energy as you will be able to discuss plans for the year, as well as other matters like moving in together, upcoming trips and even how you can show up better for one another in the relationship.

There is a push to create internal peace right now, but Mars in Capricorn also wants you to find success, so try to allow yourself to be motivated toward a life that supports your well-being and deepest desires. If making any big life decisions, make sure you plan for even the smallest details, as that will help lead to success in creating a life that not only is everything you ever wanted but also makes good on any resolutions you've made to yourself.

Weekly love horoscope for January 1 - 7, 2024

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, January 3, Last Quarter Moon in Libra in your relationship sector

You've just begun an important new era in your development as the Nodes of Fate have entered your sign of Aries and Libra for the next year. During this time, you will experience growth and changes within yourself as well as your relationship. Because of this, you may find yourself transitioning out of a relationship or redefining what love means to you. Although this is a phase that is just beginning, it's still one that is important to pay attention to.

As the Last Quarter Moon rises in Libra, you must decide what is most important to you and be ready to commit to it fully. You may have to have an important conversation in which you clearly state your boundary or desire for growth. But the most important thing is trying not to sweep anything under the rug, which is meant to help you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 1, Mercury direct in Sagittarius in your house of intimacy

To embrace greater intimacy is also to surrender to the process of transformation within your relationship. You are still putting together the pieces of the kind of relationship you've learned you need, and because of that, it can feel like your romantic life is in a phase of in-between, yet it doesn't mean that there still isn't growth or enjoyment to be found.

Create space with your partner this week to talk about your dreams and have fun together. You may find that the intimacy you're seeking now is found through sharing new experiences, so allow yourself to invest your energy into what you want to grow and trust that everything is happening as it's meant to.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 1, Mercury in Sagittarius in your house of love

To improve your relationship, you also must start opening up to your partner about what you need and dream of when it comes to your relationship. While you can often get caught up in talking about nothing at times, try to focus your thoughts on what you genuinely need to express to your partner to make things better so that you don't become distracted in the process.

Mercury direct in Sagittarius works to improve your relationship through communication. It will also ask that you implement and discuss your growth process from the previous year. Let your partner into your inner self, discuss your process and dreams, and create the space to fall more deeply in love with one another.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 4, Mars in Capricorn in your sector of romance

It's okay if love is one of the most important things to you. You just need to balance that with the love you have for yourself as well. In an era of dramatic changes and shifts within your romantic life, you are preparing for a new phase of your existing relationship or an entirely new one. This is an incredibly exciting time in your life, but to make the most of it, you also need to find the courage to go after what you really want.

Mars in Capricorn activates the desire to make positive changes in your romantic life. Whether this is reconnecting after recent challenges in your romantic relationship or getting out there again to meet someone new, it will require courage and action on your part. Everything you want from love is possible, but sometimes you must take the first step.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 1, Mercury direct in Sagittarius in your house of marriage

You have been working diligently to change your perceptions of love and to try to become more open. While this hasn't always been easy, it is beginning to pay off as you have changed your energy, and because of that, you are also in the place to finally receive the type of partnership you have always desired. This comes down to understanding the importance of you and your partner being able to be yourselves and feel accepted and loved because of that.

As Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius, expect any recent arguments or challenges to find a peaceful and joyful resolution for all. This can work to your advantage as you realize the most important thing you and your partner can do for the relationship is to find your happiness. You also may be receiving a proposal or other significant commitment around this time. While it will be your choice, you should never turn down an opportunity to love more deeply.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 4, Mars in Capricorn in your sector of commitment

You have a beautiful energy around in your romantic life right now, as you may very well be getting engaged or married soon. While it may be a more untraditional commitment like moving in together or talking about children, you are entering an entirely new level of your relationship, and it couldn't feel better. As you prepare for the week of January 1, remember that a long-term relationship is built on how you show up for one another each day, so never underestimate the importance of the simple acts of service for your partner.

Mars in Capricorn will bring more action when it comes to themes of commitment and marriage, and it can bring about a pregnancy as well. Whatever you've been hoping for or dreaming of in terms of relationships becomes possible around this time. If you're single and ready to open yourself up to love again, then this energy is fantastic for meeting someone you can have a significant relationship with.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 4, Mars in Capricorn in your sector of family

The focus for you shifts to your home and family, although it may represent more healing for you. You have been on a journey to align yourself more closely with what feels authentic for you, as well as to end the idea that you must struggle to receive the kind of love you desire. But the notion that you had to struggle began earlier in your life, so you may find yourself reflecting on themes of healing this week as you learn more about what it means to give yourself the love you've always desired.

The growth in your relationship will come later in 2024, but for now, make sure that you're tending to any healing that is arising now. To truly create a relationship unlike anything you've ever had, you also need to be in the place where you have healed the parts of yourself that went looking for love in all the wrong places. The clearer you can get with yourself, the more clarity you will be able to create in your relationship.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 1, Mercury in Sagittarius in your house of self-worth

When it comes to growth, there is a cycle, a journey to fully embody all your lessons and the greater meaning of events in your life. At times, it can be challenging because it can feel like nothing makes sense. All the while, if you just shift that lens, then you might be able to see things differently than you have before. This all comes down to understanding and embodying your worth, which means you don't allow anyone or anything in your life to treat you less than you know you deserve.

Mercury will station direct in Sagittarius on January 1, bringing in the need to advocate for your boundaries, needs or how much you have grown. Instead of seeing this as a threat or something else that is bringing you down, see it instead as an opportunity to completely change the kind of love that you attract into your life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 4, Mars in Capricorn in your house of value

You are worthy of all you desire, but if you keep underestimating yourself, then you're never going to feel fulfilled truly. A big part of being able to feel like you are of value to others and even having those you value in your life comes down to how well you know yourself. The version of yourself that is most authentic has nothing to do with anyone else yet determines so much about the relationships you choose. When you can spend time learning yourself, you also can create a life and relationship based on what you truly value.

Mars will shift into Capricorn, joining Pluto, just before it begins its move into Aquarius. So, it creates a powerful time for you to understand what you genuinely value in yourself and your relationships. Try to focus on growing into who you want to be, and steer clear of self-sabotaging anything that seems too good for you. As you do, you will begin to understand that if someone can't challenge you, then you also may not be able to grow into who you are destined to become.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 1, Mercury in Sagittarius in your house of intuition

You have a deep sense of intuition, but it's often one you don't allow yourself to embrace, especially when it comes to love. You don't need to take the logic that you use for the rest of your life and base your romantic decisions on it. A romantic relationship, by nature, is different than the career decisions you make, so it's okay to trust yourself instead of what something may look like on paper.

Mercury will station direct in Sagittarius on January 1, which will help you focus more on your internal self. While you rarely, if ever, make any spontaneous decisions, it's okay to let your heart lead you right now. You don't really need to know how it will all turn out or why you feel the way you do. It's enough to simply honor your feelings and trust that by doing that, you will create the kind of love you've only dreamed of.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 4, Mars in Capricorn in your sector of dreams

The coming year will bring a surplus of new and exciting opportunities, especially as travel will be significant for you. But to make the most of all that is to come, you also need to get clear on what you hope will occur. Don't worry about that old saying about getting your hopes up. Instead, let your hopes rise. Let yourself create a plan for your romantic life and the coming year that is based on nothing but hope because it's that which will create enough space for the universe to work in divine ways.

Mars in Capricorn highlighting the dreams you have for your love life will help you put more action behind what you are hoping for. This means that the choices you make and any decisions you arrive at will be those which you are highly motivated to act upon. This is when the want and determination to make changes will become heightened as you move from the most divine part of yourself. It's also where the love that is meant for you can finally manifest as well.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, January 3, Last Quarter Moon in Libra in your house of transformation

It can be scary to think of giving your heart away again, but you've learned so much, and being ready for love isn't a matter of not being afraid but of no longer letting that stop you. The thing is, too, you've learned that the kind of love you're seeking won't require you to give your heart or yourself away at all. However, create a space together with your partner where you both can feel fulfilled and still be able to pursue the dreams that are important to you.

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra will be activating themes of transformation and intimacy, so it's time to release any of those lingering walls that may be surrounding your heart and retake a chance on love. This is part of the theme for 2024, so it's important to try to let yourself move outside your comfort zone and believe not just in your partner but in love again. Fear is never a reason not to try, but at times, it can be even more encouraging as you realize the biggest risks will always lead to the most amazing destinations.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.