Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 19, 2023

Here is your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 19, 2023. This is what the tarot cards have to say for you this Tuesday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

It's OK to treat yourself to something you enjoy, like a little piece of expensive chocolate or a item you've seen on sale on Amazon when you're shopping for others. You may not have the luxury of splurging a lot of money right now, but a small nice-to-have can make your day today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Emotions are hard to manage at times, so rather than allow your feelings to take over pause. You can find a safe space within your mind. Reflect on a moment in time when you felt happy and satisfied about your future. Stay there and allow that to ground you and bring you peace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Hard times don't last forever. For a while you thought you'd never be able to feel your heart again. Heartbreak was tough to overcome, but now the light is starting to dawn again. You are able to see yourself in a new light, and it feels good.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Priestess

Inside of yourself are all the answers you seek in life. You can look around you, on social media, and even do a Google search, but that may not give you the peace of mind you're looking for. Pray. Meditate. Let your heart and mind show you what you need, and you'll always have your inner resources to guide you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Don't pick short term things. Play the long game. You don't need to stay in a situationship or with a person who seems disinterested in building a future with you. Why waste your time. You have better things to do with your life, instead of playing last place. You want to be first place!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You thought you were stuck, but now you're beginning to realize that had the key to your freedom all along. You just needed to make a decision to move this mountain and change the course of your future. The fear was real, but now you're ready to face it, the truth, and the journey ahead.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Life is finally starting to return to a normal pace. At first, it may have seemed everything was going quickly and rapidly ahead of you. But now there's a lull in the week, and you get to catch up on your personal things. The day may turn out to be easy-peasy after all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Be kind and gentle with yourself. You have to not beat yourself up for the mistakes you've made in the past. You're human like everyone else, and impossible to be perfect. You can try! Sometimes you'll hit the mark, but in those moments when you don't, you will need to be kind and forgiving of yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Things were looking bleak there for a moment, but now it seems like there's a second wind coming. The energy you thought you'd never be able to regain has not been lost. It's back, and you're in full force swing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You have to make a tough decision now. It's not going to be easy to figure out where to divert your attention. You may feel conflicted, too. Sometimes when you decide to wait and see, the universe decides for you. The next thing you know you are on the path you're meant to be on — stress-free.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Pick a partner who is able to keep your feet on the ground and hold life together when it seems that the world is falling apart. You can tell the type of person who is building into you and the one that wants to make your life difficult. Choose peace. Not just in yourself, but in others. You'll be happier that way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Let it go. You may have received a gift, but something inside of you is saying you need to return the item. Maybe it's not meant for you and energetically it's a test for you to let go so that you know the true meaning of detachment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.