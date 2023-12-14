Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 15, 2023

It's time for another tarot card reading, zodiac signs! Here's what the stars, Moon, and all the energy that surrounds us from the universe helps us to understand through a single tarot horoscope for December 15, 2023. Enjoy!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Things happen for a reason, and sometimes that reason is that you made a decision and it resulted in a positive or negative consequences. Consider this a lesson learned. This tarot card is a solid reminder that the laws of cause and effect are always at work, and no one is immune to its timing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You want to be loved, and so does everyone else. Your loyalty can come with a bit of sacrifice. You may find that being loyal to someone also includes accepting their faults and flaws. It's not easy to do, but maybe that's where your stubborn side comes in as a gift.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's a wonderful thing when all your friends can come together and celebrate. You have such an amazing group of people in your life who enjoy the same things that you do. You appreciate their love and they also value your presence in their lives.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Call it quits. Sometimes you have to end one chapter in your life in order to start a new one. You can't hold on to the past while moving on to a brighter future. Reflect, but then take a step toward the next adventure. It's time to say goodbye or else lose your opportunity to say a fresh hello.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

This relationship is moving to fast that you didn't expect it to go this way. You met each other and boom, there's magical chemistry. It's time to slow down because you could feel trapped. You aren't, and that's something you need to remember. Is this love bombing or the real deal?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Are you confused? There may be too many options right now. Time to stop and figure out what it is that you want. Which one seems to be the right fit for your needs? Once you pick, you may or may not be able to change your choice, so follow your heart, even if you don't understand why you feel that way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

This is an emotional time. You have a lot of things to manage. Life can feel overwhelming to you at times. Manage your emotions before they start to manage you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You can't do anything when others are being uncooperative. You might try to push your plans or your agenda but if the people you want to collaborate with seem unwilling, just let it go. Move on to other projects. When you're gone, they will see what it is that they lost.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You're all grown up and adulting is never easy. It doesn't matter if you've been an adult your whole life and always have taken responsibility. There always seems to be another hill to climb. You may find this one gets easier because you have done things you needed to do without fail. Good job.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You've got good people watching out for you. If you do something silly or foolish, a good friend will call you out. If you try to pretend it doesn't matter, your real friends will help you to see the light. You have picked people to befriend that are treasures, and all they request is that you return the favor.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

The new year is almost here and you are off on an adventure. It's starting to get super exciting. You may fall in love, find your journey or life path, you might get a new job offer or enjoy a few things that you had put on hold during the pandemic. This is your time to have fun and to shine!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

What makes you so beautiful is your incredible mind. You are brilliant and thoughtful. People are lucky to know you because you always think outside of the box and find a way to bring out the best in others and yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.