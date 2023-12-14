love horoscope for december 15, 2023

Here is your love horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology starting on December 15, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 15, 2023:

Aries

You may be redefining a relationship's terms this week. You have to work for a relationship if you want it to be what you desire. During today's Moon conjunct Pluto, your attitude about deal breakers, what you are willing to do for love and how far you're willing to go can change.

Taurus

Plot twist in love? Perhaps! You can learn a lot from love, and during the Moon conjuct Pluto in Capricorn transit, you can be a bit of a hard nose when you want to be. This is a sensitive time for you. Be careful with stubbornness and pride. Both can undermine your true wants in love.

Gemini

There is a time and place for everything, and disclosing dark secrets may not be now. During the Moon conjuct Pluto in Capricorn transit, you may find it better to bury the hatchet and let something go. Stirring the pot in a relationship during Mercury retrograde can be non-productive. Wait until the new year to bring things up or revisit a problem.

Cancer

A relationship may see a significant change, and this time it may involve the return of an ex into your life. The Moon conjuct Pluto in Capricorn can have you sensing a person whom you used to know, and they may even call you. There can be closure at this time, and it can help to heal your heart where you thought you'd never recover.

Leo

There are a few things that may not be right in your current relationship, but that does not mean all is hopeless. The Moon conjuct Pluto in Capricorn transit can be the helper you need to see things in a new light. You may find solutions to complex problems, and you may discover you're more resilient than you had once thought when it comes to love.

Virgo

Plan a date, and keep it simple and frugal. Everyone loves a fun evening out, and a partner where the spark had died down could surprise you. The Moon conjuct Pluto in Capricorn can be the push you need toward a romantic adventure that is not only sweet but grounded in pure love.

Libra

Love is where the heart is, and during this Moon conjuct Pluto in Capricorn transit, your heart is close to family and your home. Tonight is perfect for driving around to see holiday lights or getting some shopping done. You may enjoy bringing in the spirit of the season with some egg nog, holiday music and a movie to watch with your loved ones.

Scorpio

There's so many ways to say I love you to people you care about. And this Moon conjuct Pluto in Capricorn transit invites you to solidify the commitment you have to people in your life who will always remain in your heart. Write love letters. Perhaps frame a sweet photo of your significant other and you to put by their bedside.

Sagittarius

This is a wonderful time to share the wealth with others. If you've been financially blessed during the Moon conjuct Pluto in Capricorn transit, consider donating money to a good cause. You can even purchase a gift for a friend in their honor. If you know a family in need, consider buying their holiday turkey or ham or getting something to bring some cheer into their lives.

Capricorn

This your time to make a change in life that matters. The Moon conjuct Pluto in your sign is the final meeting of these two energies. It's a good time to set a goal or intention in love. Write one down and put all your emotions into it. Don't be afraid to think big! Pluto can empower your intentions and the Moon can help you to put your whole heart into asking for what you want.

Aquarius

Some times you have to break up, and other times you need to figure out how to stay together. The Moon conjuct Pluto in Capricorn brings out both areas of your life. You may find that today is a day for discussions. You can put all matters on the table and explore what your heart really wants and how your partner feels about things as well.

Pisces

it's a great day to spend time with friends you love, especially if they are coworkers who have been close to you for years. The Moon conjuct Pluto in Capricorn can help you to celebrate the type of relationships that are rooted in faithfulness and love, but platonic in nature. Plan a little dinner night for a white Santa gift exchange or bake something to share with others at the office.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.