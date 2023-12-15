We are ready for love and what it can bring into our lives. Here's what your love horoscope for December 16, 2023 has in store for you on this day.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 16, 2023:

Aries

Be careful what you wish for, Aries. The person you have a crush on may sudden realize that they feel the same way as you do. You may discover that a friendship has crossed a line to a place romance can begin to start. If you're already coupled, today can be a day where you and your significant other go to a new level of intimacy and trust.

Taurus

It's so easy to lose a reputation or to break trust when words or actions are done without caution. You may act carelesly today out of a deep sense of comfort with your partner. It's always good to remember that no matter how well you know your significant other, a little bit of care in what is said or done can go a long way. Kindness never has an expiration date.

Gemini

You memory is long and it's what keeps you going sometimes. Today you may be pondering new ways to experience the lessons of love through your life experiences. Your nature is to grow stronger and more resilient with each and every season of romance. This day can bring you significant opportunities for spiritual and emotional growth.

Cancer

Don't give it all away, Cancer. Being mysterious isn't about holding back secrets from your mate; it's more about sharing your thoughts at the right time and the right place. You don't need to be an open book all day. During the Moon square Venus transit, it's nice to let their curiosity grow and give them a chance to ask you questions.

Leo

Staying home is a lot of fun, and it's always nice to curl up on the coach and enjoy some peace from the world, However, during the Moon square Venus transit, it's time to step out of your comfort zone and go out on a nice date. It can be as simple as going through the drive through or heading out to a small restaurant in your neighborhood. Try a new diner or go for a drive and talk about the future.

Virgo

When you love someone, you may worry about them when you are apart. The Moon square Venus transit can kick up all sorts of concerns that run through your mind today. You may wonder if they need anything or how you can help to make your partner's life easier. Find new ways to show up in your significant other's life.

Libra

It's a joy to give hope to others, and when you can come along side your friend or partner, you feel a boost of happiness in your heart. It's not about the act of buying things or giving them money, but knowing that you have been able to bring a smile to their face and lighten their burdens. A little money gift can always be a big help!

Scorpio

This is your time to do things that make you feel happy, and no, it's not selfish to need a little bit of time for yourself. The more rested and grounded you feel in your heart, the more you feel empowered to give to others. Today, ask for the personal space you need. Even if at first your mate doesn't understand, it's OK. When they see how much it meant to you, they will feel glad you did what was best for you.

Sagittarius

You may be thinking about a past breakup as if it happened today. The Moon square Venus transit can leave your heart feeling raw in certain areas that need deep healing. You may find that you're able to think about what happened, but not let it stop you from pursuing love. This is when you realize you have grown so much as a person, and have developed the mindset of forgiveness.

Capricorn

What touches your heart, Capricorn? You love to work hard for what you earn and it makes you feel good to share your gifts wit others. Focusing on the material world can motivate you to do more for yourself and the people you love. But today is a little different. During the Moon square Venus transit, look to your friends and your relationships instead. People above things, Cap.

Aquarius

It's OK to ask for the things you need to make you feel whole. During this time of year, you may feel pushed to your limits with work. A little bit of downtime with your sweetheart can help you feel much better. It may be hard to ask for what you need, but letting go of pride to show your vulnerability can be a power move for love.

Pisces

Oh boy! It's Mercury retrograde, and you may be the ex that tries to reach out an old flame because you're still in love. During today's Moon square Venus transit try to resist reopening a relationship you ended for good reason. There's a reason why you're no longer together, so honor your past logic even if your heart is tugging you to go back to a place you no longer belong.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.