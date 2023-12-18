The First Quarter Moon in Pisces takes place this evening. Here is your horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology starting Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What is stopping you from being able to hear your inner voice, Aries?

The Half Moon in Pisces arrives in your sector of hidden enemies and spirituality.

There may be distractions, things in your life that take up your quiet time or perhaps crowd your thoughts. Persist. Instead of allowing people, places or things to absorb your inner light and energy, start to create barriers of self-protection. Give yourself a window of time to tune into yourself and your higher power and tune out the world and its noise or chaotic dissonance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There are windows of opportunity opening for you, and you have to seize the moment, but the moment needs to be right. The Half Moon in Pisces arrives in your sector of business friendships, but just before it does it will meet up with Neptune, the planet of illusions. So be careful!

You may perceive something or someone to be what they aren't. This can be a time where you lack clarity or an ability to see things for what they are. If a decision needs to be made this week related to a business deal, consider holding off to a firm yes until after Wednesday when the Moon leaves Aries and enters your sign.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Dreams really can become a reality for you, Gemini, so don't be afraid to speak into the universe what you hope to achieve. The Half Moon in Pisces arrives in your sector of career and social status. This is a wonderful gift for you because you've been working hard since the pandemic to rebuild in areas of your life that you had lost.

A Quarter Moon is a 'hop to it' energy, so if there is a question you need to ask or an intention you want to set, you have time to do it this week, just don't put your plans on a back burner for too long. Set a deadline for yourself and do it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There are so many schools in the world, and you can choose which one you'd like to study in. There's the school of life, a brick and mortar online institution, or there's your kitchen table and the books you've been meaning to read with a notepad close by.

The Half Moon in Pisces arrives in your sector of education and spirituality. So there's a call to adventure that's going to take place in the confines of your mind. You're smart, Cancer and this month pushes you to use that beautiful brain you've been gifted with. Go do it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Don't overshoot your financial expectations, Leo. The Half Moon in Pisces arrives in your sector of shared resources and secrets. Yes, it's the holidays and you maybe tempted to tap into money you are expecting to receive — a bonus check, a little dividend in the mail from an investment or the potential sale of a property.

However, a surprise expense could show up. If you spread yourself too thinly, you may end up hindering your progress. You want to play it smart and keep your plan in place.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Are you in or are you out? You may find it hard to really answer this question when it comes to the tasks you are asked to do this week. The Half Moon in Pisces arrives in your sector of commitments. Be cautious what you say yes to.

There are so many things you'll want to do to people-please because you love to see others happy. Remember schedules change, timing can be thrown off due to traffic or your job. So be selective. People will understand and you will be more at peace in your spirit with less things to do on your already overly prepared plate.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Time flies when you are having fun, and it only seems to go slow when you're not. The Half Moon in Pisces arrives in your sector of routines, so you will want to make the most of this week's energy when doing the things that matter most for you.

Instead of postponing the good things you want to accomplish (go the gym, a walk, meet up with a friend, read a book or write in your journal) do those first in the day. Save the stuff you dislike for later. That way your day is filled with all the wonderful energy-sustaining activities that bring you joy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Oh, look at you, Scorpio ... getting the best of love from the universe. The Half Moon in Pisces arrives in your sector of creativity and passion, and you are one passionate zodiac sign, so this fits in nicely with everything you want and need this week.

You have a lot of emotional energy coming to you via the Moon in Pisces, and it could result in tears, determination or a bit of crazy jealousy if you're not careful. You will want to push yourself hard to accomplish a goal that makes your heart sing. Go for it!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is the time that things start to become real for you, Sagittarius. The Half Moon in Pisces arrives in your sector of home and family.

You show your love of others and your desire for more togetherness. It's a great time to catch up on what's happened this year and to share some of the cool plans you have for the future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You aren't one who likes to open up, but the next few days things can change. The Half Moon in Pisces arrives in your sector of communication. You'll be wearing your heart on your sleeve and talking about things that you find interesting about work, life, and maybe politics.

Remember that Mercury is retrograde, so it's also a perfect time to write your thoughts down in a journal. If you have always wanted to start a blog, the year is still not over yet. You can have one built and ready to go to make your 2024 new year's resolution a reality.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be careful with what you have and how you invest it. If you're going to go into crypto or some other type of investment before the year is over, do your due diligence. The Half Moon in Pisces arrives in your sector of money and property. Use this time to vet purchases you make this week, particularly assets that you hope will grow in value like real estate, cars, boats, or even precious metals.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Who do you want to be and who do you wish you were not? The time for introspection, self-evaluation and choosing to change is now. The Half Moon takes place in your sign, and it arrives in your sector of personal development and your identity. With Mercury retrograde in your sector of friendships, allow your peeps to give you insight into areas you've grown, things you can improve on and what opportunities they think you would do great in this upcoming year.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.