Horoscope For December 18, 2023 — Time For Change

Here is what your zodiac sign's horoscope is for December 18, 2023, based on your Sun, Moon or Rising sign. It's time for change as we prepare for the First Quarter Moon's arrival tomorrow.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What's draining your finances? There's a rumor that because you're an Aries you can blow through money as soon as you get it. It's that impulsive nature of yours .. and the optimistic believe that it will come back to you eventually. Hey, you're willing to work hard for it, right? During today's Moon sextile Jupiter transit, one way you can save money or make more of it is to cut back areas that are hurting your pocket book. Think subscriptions you don't use. If you don't use it, lose it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's good to have someone in your life that you can talk to, and you have this one good friend with solid business sense who is always there for you when you need them to be. You may not know what type of advice they will or can give. You might not even know if this person can help you to sort a problem out. But, you can try during the Moon sextile Mercury transit. See what happens.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's good to tend to your own things, Gemini, and when you are putting all your time and energy, or efforts into self care, wellness, and health it's amazing what happens. You have an incredible opportunity to do some personal review work. With the Moon trine Venus, it's time to get writing and ponder what life has in store for your future. Right now, it's looking pretty bright.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's that time of year, Cancer, and there are so many things you'd love to do right now. You'll need to work hard to figure it out so that you can find the right balance between rest and work.

But, where can you find the time to do it all? The Moon will square Mars bringing some emotional tension. You may already know what it is that you need. Remember that where there is a will, there is a way, and you may find it if you search for it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may want to blurt your new idea to everyone and hear what they have to say, but during the Moon in your sector of secret, it's best to keep certain things to yourself. The Moon sextile Jupiter is a transit that encourages you to work on your business ideas in private. Write them down. Do thougthtful intentions. Think about what your goals are and how you'll get there. Try a new way of manifesting your desires, perhaps through meditation, prayer, or some other method using the Law of Attraction.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to let your love light shine, and you can show people how you feel when you do little romantic things each day. Go beyond sending a cute little text message. Write a note. Make something that is just for them. Use your words and dig into your heart to help you find just what it is you need to say.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Let your feelings be a guide to what you decide to do. The Moon continues to work its way through your sixth house, which rules your nervous system. When the Moon is in Pisces, it's time to soothe yourself by doing relaxing activities. Plan a bubble bath. Splurge on a bath bomb. Rather than spend a lot of money going out to do a mani or pedi, plan one at home and relax while also pampering yourself on the cheap.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Are you in the mood for romance? Maybe it's time to invest in your love life by purchasing the upgrade on your dating app. With the Moon square Mars you may feel frustrated if you don't have someone to dote on this holiday season. You can take action to manifest what you want more of in your life, and putting yourself out there in the world a bit more can be a great way to start.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are a sign who loves to go out, but during the Moon sextile Jupiter transit you may prefer staying at home and relaxing around. Jupiter brings out a desire to focus on wellness. This may be a good time to do research on food plans and prep for the new year. You may find it helpful to unplug from the world and rest your mind.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Do you have a writing project you want to work on? Today's Moon sextile Mercury transit helps you to focus on structuring a life that supports creativity. With Mercury retrograde in your sign, you may find it easier to focus on this task. Create a space at home that gets you in the mood for being artful. Set a specific time that's sacred so that when you feel like procrastinating, your routine will help you remain committed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can ask for more money, Aquarius. It can be a bit nerve wrecking to ask for a raise, but during the Moon trine Venus you find the courage to do so. Plan your strategy. You can practice your pitch with a life coach or friend who is good at asking for things in professional settings. You can write down all the reasons why you deserve the raise, so you can bring up your value in your request to show your contributions to the team.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't let stress at home cause you to bring negative energy to your job or social events. During Moon square Mars, you may struggle with a few things that are hard to comprehend or share with others. But, it's super important to stay true to yourself. Stay centered and grounded emotionally if you feel like you're in the eye of the storm.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.