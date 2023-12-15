Horoscope For December 16, 2023

Here we are, zodiac signs! Entering the weekend with the Moon in the sign of friendly Aquarius. December 16, 2023 is the perfect day for fun. It's time to catch up with our social media scrolling, to lurk our friends Facebook pages and update our own personal brand. Find out what this means for you personally, based on your horoscope's Sun, Moon or Rising sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your imagination is active today, and during the Sun square Neptune transit, you're ready for a sweet escape. This is the perfect time to go to a movie at the theatre. Check out the film Wonka or see an action packed film that allows you an opportunity to get lost in a thick plot with lots of unpredictable events.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don't let a friend fool you. Some people put on a good show for the world, but behind their smile there is a lot of pain and sadness. This time of year, a good friend may be shielding you from knowing what's happening in their lives. With the Sun square Neptune transit, you'll need discerning eyes to be able to tell truth from fiction. Pay closer attention to see.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have to work hard for what you want, and if it's a partnership you crave, then you need to play it smart. The Sun square Neptune is a warning. You may misapply your efforts and sabotage success. Whatever you do, have a plan for success. Don't wing it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Need a fitness plan or some ideas on how to set a few attainable goals. AI or GPTChat can help you to do that. If you've not tried one of the latest versions, like Bart or an AI-driven coaching app, today may be a great time to see if one can help you. Why do all the work if you don't have to?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Invest in yourself. You love to look good, and going back to the gym can be a great way to get a headstart on your fitness goals. During the Sun square Neptune transit, things about your personal appearance may motivate you to make significant changes or commitments. It's time to pick yourself and your health first.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Someone may be acting a little bit sneaky lately? During Sun square Neptune, things may feel a little 'off' at home. Maybe the vibe indicates a good thing is coming to you. Perhaps your family or partner is planning a cool surprise for the holiday season.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are what you think, and during the Sun square Neptune transit obsessive thoughts can disrupt your peace of mind. Today, put worries to rest. Don't focus on one thing only. Write down your concerns and set them aside until you're ready to work on them. You may find penning your ideas or fears down helps significantly today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Invest in things that make you feel happy. This is a great time to buy tools for a hobby or to invest in products that you would enjoy using to foster a talent you have. If you love doing sports, consider checking out deals for sporting goods. If you prefer music or art, you may discover a discount on software you want or need to do your recordings and/or editing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

People may not 'get' you in the way that you want them to. You may be wasting time trying to earn someone's respect and admiration. You may be working hard to show someone how much you've grown or changed to no avail. Instead, let your actions speak for themselves. If others see it, great. if they don't, you still reap the results of your efforts.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The past has a funny way of rewriting itself. You may be thinking about a person or problem and seeing it as much better than it once was. The Sun square Neptune transit has you perceiving things in a new light. You may find it hard not to get lost in the delusion of what could have been, especially with Mercury retrograde in your sign.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A good friend may mislead you into thinking you need something when you do not. Try not to spend today keeping up with others. Desiring to buy something or have an item that a friend has because it looks nice or fun can lead you to buyer's remorse today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are your own person, and sometimes perceiving yourself as greater than you are works to attain a goal. Aim high today, Pisces. Positive illusions works well for you and helps you to set your sights on a distant dream that could become a real reality.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.