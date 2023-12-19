3 Zodiac Signs Worst Fears Come True Before This Friday

If you've ever wondered what the Waxing Gibbous in Aries is really about, this is where we get to stand back and see how the Law of Attraction really works.

During the Waxing Gibbous on December 19 - 20, we see — and feel — the moon as it comes into its full potential. It is during this time that we literally think our way into being, meaning that our thoughts are 'seed-like' and once they are thought, they are bound to grow.

That's why we need to mind what we think during transits, like the Waxing Gibbous in Aries, because, on December 20, 2023, we can make thoughts creative. We think, therefore, we become, and that is the essence of the Law of Attraction. We attract to us whatever is on our mind, and because this lunation is in Aries, we may just think ourselves into a state of fear or anger.

Three zodiac signs are susceptible to this kind of creative thinking, and we will see that if we are feeling vulnerable, we might also be simultaneously feeling powerful, and that's a dangerous combination. To feel fearful and powerful could be the creation of a monster, metaphorically. We set our fears in motion during the Waxing Gibbous in Aries, and we see those fears come to life. Scary!

These are the three zodiac signs whose worst fears come true before this Friday:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If the Waxing Gibbous in Aries means that it's time to manifest your desires, as that is the main purpose behind any of the Waxing Gibbous, then you had better start becoming mindful of what you are thinking about because it's becoming obvious that you are deeply afraid of something that your fear reaches a fever pitch on December 20, 2023. This is where you could potentially make life worse for yourself by being too far into the idea that something scary is about to happen.

You are a very analytical and intelligent person, but that doesn't mean you always make sense. You give yourself over to passions very easily, and when those passions take the form of fear, you succumb too easily. On December 20, 2023, during the Waxing Gibbous in Aries, you'll start to believe that something in your life is either not going to work out or go completely 'haywire' and that you'll end up with a terrible situation.

While none of this is a promise, your mind will direct you to such extreme imaginings that you will literally live out your fears, whether or not they are justified or even real. This is totally personal, Aries, and while you know that it's up to you to temper this fear with self-control, you may end up giving it up to the Waxing Gibbous in Aries simply because you can't stop yourself from overthinking it all. If you are what you eat, then stop eating 'fear.'

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What this day may bring you is a heightened sense of awareness, but where you go with that awareness might not be altogether correct. What's going on during the Waxing Gibbous in Aries on December 20, 2023, is that you, who are already prone to anxiety, may envision some disastrous state of being that practically overtakes you, causing great fear to happen in your mind on this day. You know that you are lost in your mind, but you can't do anything to stop it.

It is during the Waxing Gibbous in Aries that you are vulnerable to this transit 'underside,' and what may happen to you on this day is that you will convince yourself that something bad is going to happen. That 'something' might not ever happen, and it may even be impossible for it to happen. You won't see an option, and you will get sucked into your fearful thinking, which will feel as though it really is 'all' happening.

You don't create a fearful reality during the Waxing Gibbous in Aries; you live in a fearful mindset, and that's just as dark a place as a physical manifestation. Today is lost to thoughts of fear and while you will talk yourself down successfully, you need to find new ways to walk yourself out of it in the future if episodes like this one happen again. Stay strong, stay vigilant. You are bigger than your fears, Sagittarius.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As soon as the day begins, you're going to realize that there's magical manifestation energy in the air, and the only problem here is that you might just use that energy to expand upon all your fear and dread. And 'dread' may just be the operative word of the day for you, as December 20, 2023, seems to be filled with dread and fear. You have the Waxing Gibbous in Aries to work with, and you could go either way with your thinking, but you will choose to focus on that which is fearsome.

While you know on some deep level that all you are really doing is indulging in negative thinking, you might end up feeling very alone on this day, as so much of your feeling revolves around the fear of ending up alone. While there are no things in your life to suggest that this is your inevitable fate, you feel an uncanny need to wonder if, perhaps, this really is where your life is headed. As mentioned, this is a true, albeit negative, indulgence.

During the Waxing Gibbous phase, you will give yourself over to your fear, thus creating a mental environment where fear thrives and manifests itself as repetitive thinking. Escaping that downward spiral will be your main goal, so know that your goal is to escape, not to plunge even further down. Do not give so much power to this kind of thinking, lest you take yourself all the way down with it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.