Love Horoscope For December 12, 2023 Bring A Fresh Start To Relationship

We can start all over again if we want to when the New Moon and Mars connect in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. Love and honesty come together, so find out how this effects your love horoscope for December 12, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 12, 2023:

Aries

It's time to set sail for a new adventure, Aries. With the New Moon and Mars so close to each other, you're motivated to take a road trip or travel to a new city for fun times. This can be a wonderful time to break out of your little neck of the woods to explore life and have fun.

Taurus

It's time to show love in a way that others can tell you mean what you are feeling. during the New Moon with Mars transit, your secrets about love can be explored in a positive way. If you feel strongly about a person or situation, holding back your thoughts and feelings may feel hard to do. You may be determined to have an important conversation to share what you are thinking at this time.

Gemini

The New Moon takes place in your sector of marriage, and you may find that you're ready to jump in with both feet. The New Moon is a great time for getting engaged, purchasing an anniversary ring or if deciding on a wedding date or choosing a time or place to elope if you prefer to skip a traditional wedding.

Cancer

Make love a routine, rather than a chore. The New Moon in Sagittarius helps you to see that small things are so much better than big efforts when it comes to romance and love. You may decide that it's the little gestures in a relationship that add up to a lot more than you had once considered. It's a great time to change one habit that can improve your relationship a bit more each day.

Leo

It's a passion-filled time for you and your significant other, Leo. The Moon, which rules emotions will be closely connected with Mars, that rules your motivation and passion. Where you have been holding back from commitment with a potential love match, you may finally decide that they are truly 'your one' and you can give yourself heartily to them.

Virgo

Family is everything, and during the conjunction between the Moon and mars, there can be a bit of argumentative energy in the air in your home. A positive way to tap into this energy is to embrace the openness that people often hold back from sharing. You can learn so much from your relatives, significant other during bouts of heated discussion. Use what you discover to make things better and to help each other come closer rather than grow apart.

Libra

You're ready to speak openly about love and romance during this unique time. The Moon and Mars are joined in your conversation sector, and it takes place when the New Moon phase is perfected. You may hold strong feelings and need to express them toward someone you care about and has hurt you. Writing a letter or sending a long text or email may be in order. You may find it helps you to find closer and healing.

Scorpio

It's good to invest and recommit to your partner whenever the New Moon takes place in Sagittarius. With the Moon conjunct Mars this week, your heart is open for trying new things and being bold in demonstrating your support, affection, and determination to make this upcoming year a wonderful one for love and romance.

Sagittarius

This New Moon conjunct Mars taking place in your sign teaches you to value your heart and to reassess your point of view about life, love and romance. It's time to give yourself another chance at love, even if you are afraid of getting hurt. You may find that your desire to share a romantic experience with another human being is intensified, and you're much more open to the idea of dating with a new person, or if you're in a relationship, with your significant other.

Capricorn

When the New Moon joins with Mars in your hidden enemy sector, your guards could go up and hinder the expression of love. During the rest of the month, it's a good time to be picky about who you allow to be close to you and how much so. You may discover that someone is not on the same page or level as you, and your friendship still needs time to develop.

Aquarius

The New Moon and Mars will be in your house of friendships today bringing a bit of tension in your friend group. There can be an are of competitiveness going on this week. Try not to think you have to keep up with others in order to stay happy or prove that your love life is as amazing as someone else's. If you're single, another person's relationship could emphasize your own loneliness, Use this energy to be proactive to meet someone new.

Pisces

It's time to admit a few things in love, even if they aren't what you think others need or want to hear. The New Moon will join up with Mars in the same sign, adding an element of bravery and transparency in love. So where you are able to be honest, be honest. There can be a lot of passion that follows that ignites a new heart for love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.