Love Horoscopes On December 9, 2023 Bring Compassion To Relationships

Venus and the Moon meet this weekend and their blending of energies puts our minds in the mood for love and romance. We can be compassionate or not. We can choose understanding or ego. There's room for compassion to grow during this time, and if we allow ourselves to drop guard and collaborate in the name of love great things can happen.

To find out what your love horoscope for December 9, 2023 brings check out your Sun, Moon or Rising sign. Here's what's in store in love, romance, relationships and even the single life for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 09, 2023:

Aries

Love can find you in the most unexpected way. With Venus and the Moon in Scorpio it's the perfect time for a secret love affair, a no strings attached relationship or having a fun night with someone who isn't looking for anything serious. This can be one of those nights to remember, Aries. So if you feel the heat starting to brew, your heart maybe open and willing to test the waters of love and see what's there.

Taurus

Love grows, Taurus. You may find yourself falling in love all over again with a marital partner or someone whom you once had an intimate relationship with. Today is a wonderful time for a first date, getting engaged or making a commitment to love. Your heart and your passion are both aligned in the right way.

Gemini

You have a deep need to heal emotional wounds that have been caused by unrequitted love. During the Venus conjunct Moon transit you are in the right state of mind to first admit that you've been feeling lost and uncared for. While it can be a tough day emotionally, facing the truth of your feelings is what sets the tone for healing and significant growth.

Cancer

Everyone needs a little bit of intimacy in love, and closeness does not have to be physical. With both the Moon and Venus conjunct in Scorpio, you crave attention, affection and to know that you matter in someone's life. It's the little things that count for you right now. Knowing that your person is there for you when you need them is a great place to start.

Leo

You love your home comforts, and you may feel like indulging yourself in the finer things that life has to offer. You can attract the love of your life by investing in yourself and doing the things that make you happy. An inner glow that radiates draws attention to the right person and makes them want to get to know you. Your personal investment into yourself can be the one thing that helps you to find the love you need and want more than anything else.

Virgo

You are so ready for change when it comes to love and relationships. So when Venus conjunct the Moon take place in your third house of communication, not talking about your desires feels intensely hard to do. This is the time to open up about how you feel, and not hold back your emotions. You will feel such a sense of relief when you release your fears and concerns, and this weekend is the right time to do so.

Libra

You learn so much about love, Libra, and when you take the time you need to evaluate your relationship you gain insight into your partner and yourself. But there are other ways to learn about your partner. You can spend quality time doing things together like going for romantic walks. Talking often about life. Asking lots of questions and reading between the lines when a story is told about the past.

Scorpio

Don't hide your feelings, Scorpio. You are allowed to experience all the emotions that you have in your heart. You may not understand them all. You might not even know where they are coming from. But the purpose of emotions are to help you to discover your heart and to figure out who in the world matches your same energy.

Sagittarius

Try not to worry about love and your partner too much. People do the things that they need to do because that's their life path. Being called to walk a path with a person doesn't mean you're responsible or that you own their journey. It just means that you're sharing their story and being able to see what their life is about upclose.

Capricorn

Some love lessons are harder to learn than others. When you find yourself facing a difficult experience, don't turn your back on love. Romance is a gift, and it can give you reasons to learn to love someone unconditionally, including caring for them when they reveal a few flaws.

Aquarius

Respect in relationships is so important. Today practicing the art of respectfulness becomes easier to do. You want to see your significant other happy, and your care for their feelings can be easily expressed without any reservation.

Pisces

A secret trip away from home with someone you love can be a wonderful way to end the weekend. You may find it fun to go off somewhere and let the cares of life fall behind you. Who needs a cell phone or any form of technology? It's time to unplug and enjoy what life has to offer from a simple point of view.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.