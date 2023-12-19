Romantic Relationships Improve Mid-Week For 4 Zodiac Signs Starting December 20

As the year has prepared to wind down to a dramatic end, there have been unforeseen challenges as Mercury retrograde and Pluto in Capricorn have brought up the need to reflect on the past.

Pluto has been traveling through Capricorn since 2008 and has been encouraging you to break away from what feels more like an obligation rather than true passion.

You've found your inner flame of truth and allowed yourself to follow your heart, assert your truth, create boundaries and create the type of relationship that genuinely fulfills your needs.

On the astrological path of growth and healing, though, there are always points of reflection. Those moments when you must tie up loose ends you didn't even know existed or move through a divine test from the universe to see how much you have grown and if you are indeed ready for all that you say you want from love.

This has been precisely what this period of Mercury retrograde and Pluto in Capricorn has represented as you have been asked to rise to the challenge and continue to honor what you know to be true in your heart.

Brings an opportune time to feel the relief as you start to feel closer to your romantic partner as retrograde Vesta in Gemini helps you to open up about your feelings, what you've been moving through, and even how that has shaped the direction you want your life to now go in.

This brings the knowledge that even if it may be difficult at times, love can truly weather any storm — as long as it's meant to, of course. It's safe to rest in the trust of knowing that you and your partner are genuinely stronger than ever.

It's not because either of you is perfect, but because you remembered never to let anything become bigger than the love you shared.

Romantic relationships improve mid-week for four zodiac signs:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are entering an enormously romantic week, Virgo, and it could have you saying yes in more ways than one. The First Quarter Moon in Pisces highlights your relationship sector, while Sun in Capricorn lights up marriage and commitment possibilities.

At the same time, Mercury retrograde shifts into Sagittarius, bringing in positive changes and developments to your home and family. After a year that was about finding gratitude to enjoy all you had created, you can now expect some positive new developments in your relationship that may include a proposal.

Since Saturn entered Pisces earlier this year, you've become more serious and committed to creating the relationship you want in your life. This has meant letting go of everything going perfectly and instead learning to find gratitude for the small moments, for the love that surrounds you, and for the security of knowing that your person is just as invested as you are in making this work.

While Mercury retrograde in Capricorn may have brought up some challenging conversations about marriage, family or where to take the connection in the future, it seems your partner has already decided on building a life with you.

Everything that arose did serve a benefit, but it also might be helpful for you to learn to trust in your partner and heart a bit more deeply rather than thinking the worst or getting impatient. As you bask in the loving energy of this week, any doubts will be silenced. You will see that everything that went into bringing you to this moment was worth it because now you have the relationship you've always dreamed of.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It may have seemed like things would never start to turn around for you in the romance department, Cancer. This week, you start to have a glimmer of hope once again that it's never too late to believe in love. Pluto shifting in and out of Aquarius and Capricorn this year has propelled you into a new phase of relating to your partner. Even the world as you've strived to create a relationship that is in alignment with your growth.

Although Pluto is back in Capricorn, which activates your romantic sector of relationships, Mercury retrograde will shift into Sagittarius, helping you to hone in on your determination and approach your connection with a healthier mindset. While so many of the changes you've initiated or had to surrender to seemed random or merely disruptive over the year, they've all revolved around building a healthier relationship.

To feel confident that you have a healthy relationship means that it will also be in alignment with who you've become and where you want to take your life. As Mercury shifts into Sagittarius, you can now explore conversations about commitment, marriage and creating a life that brings you the most joy possible.

Try to relax into the new energy and trust that you and your partner have made it through the worst of the growing pains this year so that you can find a reconnection this week. All it takes is one moment of complete vulnerability to realize you both are on the same page.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Positive transformation and changes are in store for you this week as the Capricorn Sun highlights the need to grow within your connection just as Mercury retrograde shifts into Sagittarius, ruler of your relationship sector.

You have been slowly coming out of your introspection and self-growth, which means, in many ways, you and your partner are meeting one another for the very first time. You can take that and continue to build upon it as you feel more confident in who you are, which means you can also feel more confident in your partner and relationship.

A great deal has changed for you this year in terms of what you prioritize or what you've realized brings you the most joy. Now, it's time to take those lessons and implement them into your relationship.

At times, you've wondered if you and your partner would be able to grow together through this time, but a big part of this is being honest about what you need. Open up to your partner about what you need from them and how they show up for you so you can give this relationship a fighting chance.

The reality is that even if you've questioned being able to stay together long-term, your partner has still stuck by you through your process in the past year, which is something that counts a great deal. Forever love isn't just about when things are great, but how you each show up for one another during the rougher times.

Let yourself see how your relationship has already transformed to be able to support you during this time. The energy of Mercury in Sagittarius will help you share your heart with your partner because that's what they're waiting for.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sometimes, the future seems so bright and amazing that it's hard not to rush into it all at once. Expanding your life, learning about what you want and taking new risks have been big themes in your life this year. While you've been pursuing new dreams or returning to school, you may have taken for granted the person in your life who genuinely does mean the most. While this can happen at times in even the best relationship, you also owe it to yourself and your partner to be able to look at one another with fresh eyes so you don't miss that you already are with the person you are meant to be with.

Asteroid Vesta will shift into Gemini on December 20 as part of its retrograde, which will highlight your romantic and relationship sector. Gemini energy represents the element of air, so that means conversations, talking and emotional connection will take priority. This is also about giving your relationship the time you've been giving to other places in your life so that you can feel the embers being rekindled.

Every relationship can get to feel like it's just moving through the paces or on repeat as you go to work, eat dinner and go to bed. you genuinely have an incredibly special connection in your life, but it's up to you to create the time to be able to appreciate that.

Try to surprise your partner with a romantic, meaningful gesture this week, and there will be bonus points if you also write a heartfelt message as well. You have so much love inside of you, and while your partner does know it, showing them helps you both feel reconnected and appreciative of one another.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You might have never thought that you'd be in this place of wanting a more traditional commitment. The fact that you are speaking to your growth — and the connection that you've built with your partner. On week December 21, the Capricorn Sun lights up your sector of determination while Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius inspires conversations about marriage and commitment.

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius brings up themes from the past, so you may be revisiting a previous conversation or changing your mind about what kind of wedding you want. Whatever arises, trust that it's what you are ready for.

Venus spent an almost unprecedented five months in Leo during 2023, helping you to change your perspective about love as you learn more about what you want and need from love. This has opened your heart to the possibilities that the right connection can bring into your life.

While you've focused a great deal on your self-confidence and creating a life that feels authentic for you, you've also been trying to approach your relationship in a healthier way, which is what the Capricorn Sun will continue to help you do. Don't be afraid to say what you really need, even if it may sound untraditional.

You get to piece together the life that will work for you, regardless of whether it follows all the rules or not, so whatever you want, the need or dream just needs to be discussed so you can find common ground with your partner.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.