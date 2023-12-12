5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On December 12

Giving and receiving love is the theme of today, on December 12, 2023, as we celebrate a New Moon in the sky! Of course, five zodiac signs stand to gain the most by leaning into this energy — namely, Cancer, Leo, Aries, Pisces and Capricorn — but there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

First of all, if you haven't planned a manifestation ritual for yourself today, what are you waiting for? New Moon in Sagittarius is perfect for setting your sights on lofty goals, big ambitions and wishes that aim to take you to the next level. So gather your incense sticks and scented candles, bring home some fresh flowers and salt, then whip up some Moon magic!

Also, Moon, Mars and Sun are conjunct in Sagittarius today. So, the energy is quite potent. If you are a fire sign, expect fireworks and mega times. The rest of the elemental zodiac signs will also benefit from the productive bend of today's energies, more so if you are an athlete, a creative professional or an intuitive who does divination.

Just make sure to include your best friend and loved ones in the celebration — whether formal or informal — so everyone can rejoice and bask in the blessings together. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 12, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 12, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Leo

The best area to focus on is anger/anxiety management

Best time of the day: 10 am

Manifestation magic is in the air for you today, Cancer. After all, it's a new Moon day. Regardless of its zodiac sign, all new Moons and full Moons are in the domain of Cancer. So trust that Moon-ruled power of yours and draw your desires to you now. Candle magick will be extremely potent for you today.

Interestingly, managing your anxiety, emotions and even anger is highlighted for you today. So, find opportunities to ground yourself. Mindful breathing for a few minutes is the quickest way you can achieve this.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Compassionate speaking

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, the energy today is extra potent for you. After all, New Moon in Sagittarius is trine your zodiac sign. So expect good fortune and choices to flow your way now. Your friends will be critical in this. They will knowingly or unknowingly be the hands that deal your blessings to you.

You are also being urged to listen more than speak today. When you do the latter, speak with compassion and care. You stand to make even more friends today!

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Fun adventures

Best time of the day: 3 - 4 pm

Aries, take small steps today and don't be impatient! Things are unfolding beautifully for you behind the scenes, but you have to maintain the pace and not mess up anything through impulsivity. Some of you will also benefit from journaling about your hopes and concerns for the future. It will be both cathartic and revelatory.

Interestingly, the second half of the day promises to be extremely fun-filled for you. Let your inner child come out. New ideas and inspiration await you here.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Hobbies

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Pisces, the energy today is focused on your personal finances. Do you need to update your budget? Have you been thinking of saving for a big goal or dream (maybe even a wedding)? The cosmic forces are here to lend you support as you get your ducks in a row. All you need to do is meet them halfway.

Your hobbies are also being highlighted here. So find some time today to do something that feels "unproductive" but allows your inner child to come out and play. New Moon times are great for new resolutions.

5. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 6 am & 7 pm

Capricorn, you have many options ahead of you. Not all opportunities are equal. The universe wants you to be more mindful of what your true path is and what brings your soul joy and fulfillment. The rest may be social media influence and an urge to keep up with the Joneses.

Since it's a new Moon day, you can even set new intentions for your future and make wishes for the Moon. Sagittarius energy is great for petitioning Jupiter, the planet of luck.

