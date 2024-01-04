What Makes Love So Sweet For Each Zodiac Sign In January 2024

Love horoscopes are so sweet for each zodiac sign during the month of January. January 2024 is a time for you to release the past and give yourself the gift of a brand-new beginning.

New beginnings are favored in January. It's not the date on a calendar that will provide you with the fresh start you seek, but the ability you give yourself to move on from whatever has previously occurred.

While the universe can guide you toward new beginnings in love or a new phase of your existing relationship, it must be yours to choose. Let yourself breathe in the air of a new beginning, releasing whatever the past year held and knowing that no matter what, you deserve the love you've always desired.

Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius at the start of the month, helping you act on what arose for you during November and early December of last year. Use this as the green light to move forward in new directions, revisit past conversations and help to finalize new plans.

This energy will last for about two weeks before Mercury shifts into Capricorn, which will create a dominating, grounded and logical presence in your life.

This is increased by Mars and the New Moon occurring in this earth sign as well, which means use this to your full advantage to make a practical plan, ground yourself in what is real and allow yourself to make a plan for what you genuinely want. While there is a great deal of earth energy around during the first half of the month, I don't think that doesn't mean there isn't a push toward your rebellion, though.

Once Aquarius Season begins on January 20, along with Pluto's shift into this rebellious air sign, things will completely shift. This is when it will likely start to feel like a brand-new year, and because of that, you will feel urged to try something new, make suggestions to your partner or open yourself up to new love.

While Pluto will trace its steps back into Capricorn again this year, this time, it will only last about six weeks before Pluto finally shifts into Aquarius until 2043, so this truly is the beginning of a brand-new era in your romantic life. The only thing you must do is honor the truth of your heart so deeply that nothing can deter you from manifesting what it is you dream of.

Mercury is direct in Sagittarius at the top of the month. While Mercury began its retrograde in Capricorn, it shifted into Sagittarius, helping to change the focus of planning for your life and future. Mercury retrograde in Capricorn concerned the structures that need to be revised to allow more of that freedom of Sagittarius to help you embrace growth and the love that is meant for you. As it stations direct, it's now safe to make any big decisions, get married or engaged, knowing that you are seeing things with fresh eyes and a clear heart.

Dates to note during the month of January 2024:

Thursday, January 4

Mars will be in Capricorn starting January 4 helping to ground the actions you take so you are being set up for the success you crave. Mars governs desires, determination and ambition. In Capricorn, it's slowed down a bit, but that's only so it can focus on one step at a time. While you are free to move forward in your relationship and with matters of the heart, make sure that you're taking the time to build your foundation slowly so that you don't overlook anything later. This will help you to know that it's not just lust you are feeling, but genuine love and the kind that forever is built upon.

Thursday, January 11

The New Moon in Capricorn rises and offers you a new beginning to focus on your dreams for the coming year. The Moon governs your emotions, while a New Moon encourages you to try something new and set your intentions for what you hope will grow during the lunar cycle.

While in Capricorn, you're being asked to look at both the big picture and the details that go into you creating the life and love that you dream of. Reflect on the small matters that make up a relationship during this time, including schedules, living arrangements and family dynamics, so that you truly are working with the energy not to miss a single aspect of improving your romantic life.

Saturday, January 13

Mercury, ruler of communication, agreements and how you speak to yourself, will shift into Capricorn and help you focus more on what needs to be done. Capricorn is an earth sign that is known for being able to accomplish great things, but it also tends to be so focused on the individual steps it forgets to look up and make sure the path it's on is the one that will lead to the desired destination. Use this energy to reflect more on how your choices and words are helping you build the relationship you desire. Or, if instead, you need a more delicate approach or open the space for uncomfortable but necessary conversations.

Saturday, January 20

The Sun and Pluto make their dramatic shift into Aquarius, changing the landscape not just for this month but for the entire year. Aquarius Season is a time to throw out the rule book, embrace your independence and encourage your partner to do the same. It helps you honor your inner truth, even if it ruffles the feathers of others. It also inspires you to let your love be more about dates and cozy nights in, but instead, how you can give back to the world.

While Aquarius Season is lighting a fire of rebellion within your soul, Pluto makes its move into Aquarius, where it will remain until October. This is the changing of the guards and the end of an era. Those with Sun or Rising in Cancer will feel this more dramatically in their relationships as they will be able to see how the past is now behind them, and they will feel more optimistic about what the future holds.

While certain signs will feel this shift more dramatically, it will inspire you to become more untraditional and authentic in how you attract and establish a relationship. The outgrown rules and obligations of Pluto in Capricorn are now behind you except for a quick stint at the end of the year, and so nothing is stopping you from creating the love you've always desired.

Tuesday, January 23

Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Capricorn and grounds your love in practicality and acts of service. Venus in Capricorn heightens your desire for commitment and loyalty and in setting up a relationship with significant domestic intimacy. While the Aquarian energy is urging you to new heights in your love, Venus in Capricorn gives you just enough grounding to make sure that you're not just being true to yourself but that you and your partner are both loving one another in the ways that you truly need to be.

Thursday, January 25

The Leo Full Moon rises opposite the Aquarian Sun and Pluto in this same air sign. A Full Moon brings a moment of fruition or closure, and in Leo, it will help you release the previous ideals you had about love so that you can create space to listen to your heart more deeply. This lunation is more significant, with Pluto just shifting into Aquarius. It can help you understand your romantic past more deeply as well as cut those karmic ties that have kept you in cycles you know no longer resonate.

Saturday, January 27

Uranus stations directly in Taurus and, once again, may bring some surprise moments into your life. This may usher in new love, unexpected declarations of commitment or simply new possibilities in your existing relationship. Uranus is the planet of shock and awe, and while you've had time to internalize the changes that last year brought, as it stations direct, it will sever the ties with the past and make you realize there really is nothing that is holding you in place any longer. Freedom is yours, yet it begins with realizing that only you can give it to yourself and the ability to honor the feelings you have.

What makes love horoscopes so sweet during the month of January 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 20

Leading Energy: Pluto in Aquarius, ruler of your house of wishes

Pluto, the lord of the underworld, shifts into Aquarius, inspiring you to ask yourself what it is you really want from love. In this area of your life, it's about not just how you want or need to be loved but the life and partnership that you dream of. This has been an increasing theme in your life as you've begun to ask yourself what you really want and then start believing in your ability to create it.

While you may have to practice stronger boundaries this month and validate more of your choices, you have it within your power to attract a brand-new love or turn an existing relationship completely around — you just need to honor what it is you want. The wishes you have aren't just random but connected to your soul's purpose, so the more you listen to them, the more fulfilled you will become.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 8

Leading Energy: Mercury in Sagittarius, ruler of your house of intimacy

Mercury rules over matters of communication and the agreements that you make. It has been retrograde in Sagittarius since December 23, so as it stations direct at the beginning of the month, you may see themes from that time resurface. However, now that you've had the time to process everything, get to the bottom of important matters, and have important conversations, you will be able to see things more clearly.

Use the energy of Mercury stationing directly in Sagittarius to bring up relationship matters like moving in, commitment or finding out what a special connection represents. This is all about transforming your relationship into what aligns and resonates with your heart, and the only way that's going to happen is by bringing up the questions that you need answered.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 6

Leading Energy: Mercury in Sagittarius, ruler of your house of relationships

Sagittarius energy rules over your romantic life, and Mercury governs themes of communication and the verbal agreements you make with your partner. As Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius, you will see a way to find a compromise in a discussion that first appeared at the end of December when Mercury crossed into Sagittarius as part of its retrograde. As it stations direct, you'll be able to find the way through as you feel clearer and more optimistic about finding a common ground to begin with.

If you've had any exes return into your life over the holidays, you may also be getting clarity on whether it was to test your growth or if people have genuinely changed enough to have it be different. Use discretion and always use the lens of your healing before making any big decisions, trusting that love isn't always enough.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, January 23

Leading Energy: Venus in Capricorn, ruler of your house of relationships

Capricorn rules over your relationship sector, which means you are also going through a transformation phase as Pluto prepares to shift into Aquarius. January is going to help you get closure and clarity while also starting to hint at the new beginnings that are awaiting you on the other side of this process. Remember that the worst is truly behind you, whether you've had to renegotiate your relationship or move on from it. While there may still be small matters to deal with, you're now seeing if a relationship truly is the one that is meant to remain with you on your path — and if not, you're hopeful about what's to come.

Venus is the planet of love. In Capricorn, it heightens positive feelings and connections in your relationship while also creating new opportunities for love to enter your life. This will also help you look at the relationship more realistically on if you both are aligned and are in a place to have a healthy relationship. Venus in Capricorn truly sets you up to finally have that brand-new beginning in love you've been dreaming of.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 8

Leading Energy: Mercury in Sagittarius, ruler of your house of commitment

Mercury will station direct in Sagittarius at the start of the month and help to open up positive discussions about the future of your relationship. Use this to discuss plans for commitment, children and what you both need to feel like you're living the life that is meant for you. You may have to think outside the box or entertain options you had considered. Still, all the love you've been dreaming of is possible, so don't be quick to shoot down any ideas.

This energy could also bring an engagement or pregnancy, so be mindful of the possibility of both. If you're single and looking to fall in love with yourself during this time, focus your energy on how to gain more pleasure and joy from your own life by creating space for what brings you happiness. After all, you are satisfied with your life and living it fully is the quickest way to attract someone who will do the same.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, January 23

Leading Energy: Venus in Capricorn, ruler of your house of marriage

Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Capricorn, ruler of your house of marriage. You may have a wedding planned this month or become engaged, both of which will be highly favored, with the planet of love blessing any romantic developments. Venus in Capricorn is all about commitment, solid and secure foundations and being able to love each other beyond just the honeymoon phase — even if your journey together is just beginning.

You can also use this energy to create more playful and relaxed energy in your relationship by spending a night at an arcade, going skydiving, or simply focusing on how not just to love one another but to play together as you enjoy life. Romantic commitment is always the best when it's also with someone you consider your best friend.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 11

Leading Energy: Mars in Capricorn, ruler of your house of family

Mars governs themes of desire, ambition and determination. In Capricorn, it must slow down as it takes time to set up what it wants to pursue. As Mars shifts into Capricorn, themes surrounding living together, domestic intimacy and integrating your family more into your relationship will surface. You may also start to think about purchasing a home together or moving in, which will help you create that opportunity for growth you are looking for.

The most important thing with this energy is not to rush it but instead to remember that when it comes to taking big steps, it's always best to go slow so you don't miss anything important. Make lists, discuss things with your partner and create a goal, whether it's short-term or long-term, so that you can both work toward creating the life of your dreams together.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 20

Leading Energy: Pluto in Aquarius, ruler of your sector of home

You've already felt things shifting in your life, letting you know that there was going to be a change to your home or family dynamic that you've currently had, or you've just been dreaming about it. Pluto, the lord of the underworld, spent a bit of time in Aquarius last year, which kickstarted the transformation process in your home as you began to integrate more of your truth and personal desires into your life. as it retrograded back into Capricorn, you were asked to have other matters like advocating for yourself and practicing boundaries come first.

As Pluto shifts into Aquarius, where it will spend the next nine months, this is your time to plant the seeds for what you want this new phase to represent. Pluto wants you to honor the truth of what home, family and a relationship really mean to you. In some cases, it may mean you have to release or let go of certain aspects that have become merely comfortable. But on the other hand, are you learning that life and love are so much better when you're being true to yourself?

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 20

Leading Energy: Pluto in Aquarius, ruler of your house of communication

While you are always in search of truth, it can be difficult for you to open up or try new ways of communicating — especially in a relationship. You want that amazing, connected relationship, but you don't want to lose that unique way of living life that you treasure. To have that relationship, you need to become not just a seeker of truth but also a practitioner of it. This means allowing yourself to become more vulnerable, to take risks in matters of the heart and to let yourself envision an entirely new way of living your life.

Pluto in Aquarius will set to work exposing your truth to yourself so that you can begin to express it more to others, especially your partner. Aquarius, though, is also the rebel, so you may find yourself going against the grain or making new relationship decisions that honor the budding truth in your heart. Remember, there is no backtracking but only honoring your inner truth as you begin to live a life based on it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 25

Leading Energy: Full Moon in Leo in your house of transformation

The Full Moon in Leo will light up your house of transformation, giving you a moment of reflection and gratitude for all that has changed. This will echo back to the energy and themes in your life around August 2023, but now you will be able to see how far you and your relationship have come. The Full Moon in Leo should also allow you to drop your walls more so that you can create space to actually enjoy your relationship rather than just trying to think you must work on it perpetually.

Love and relationships are a never-ending journey of effort and time. Still, once you reach a place of balance, consistency and fulfillment, it's not about work, but instead about maintaining that energy. With so many planets in your sign of Capricorn, try not to get in your head about anything that isn't completely perfect or how you thought it would be and instead make space just to enjoy all the love you have in your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 25

Leading Energy: Full Moon in Leo, ruler of your house of love and romance

Leo represents your romantic relationships and love, so as the Full Moon rises here, you can expect to see a moment of fulfillment in your relationship. You may have been moving through seeing your partner through a new lens or approaching your relationship differently. Still, as you embrace the energy of the Full Moon, you'll finally finally be able to embody what you have been focusing on.

This can also bring heightened emotion and greater connection into your relationship, so it may create moments of talking about the future or commitment to the future. This should be seen as the time to celebrate the relationship that you have consciously built while also knowing that it's also the beginning of all that's to come, especially as you finally feel free to move toward your dreams.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 20

Leading Energy: Pluto in Aquarius, ruler of your house of hope

Aquarius energy governs your house of hope, dreams and intuition, and it's a powerful tool in honoring what it is you want for your relationship. While you are often known as a daydreamer and perpetually optimist, this energy can help you become more serious about your innermost desires. Rather than a dream being something that just takes out of the everyday moment, it can instead be seen as the goal that you know you can work to achieve.

This energy will also help you self-validate more deeply as you are doing a deep dive into the truths that govern your life and any healing that can help you attract more of what you want. For instance, if there are any feelings about your worthiness or deservingness of love, then Pluto in Aquarius can help you get to the truth of the matter and become more confident in upholding boundaries and knowing what it is you need. If you trust yourself, you can never go wrong.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.