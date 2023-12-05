The Love Horoscope For December 6, 2023 Brings Insight & Clarity Now That Neptune Is Direct

The love horoscope for December 6, 2023 brings insight and clarity to our relationships with Neptune retrograde ending. Neptune first began it's annual retrograde on June 30, 2023 bringing foggy thinking, lack of perception and overly dreamy ideals to love. Now that this planet will be direct, the fog starts to lift and we can see things as they are. Here's how the planet of illusions and dreams stationing direct brings hope for all zodiac signs.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 06, 2023:

Aries

Love can be blinding, and sometimes the heart sees what it wants to see when your partner is around. Now that Neptune, the planet of illusions returns direct in Pisces, you may see your relationship in a new light. While positive illusions are great for relationships, as they instill a sense of optimism as you work through problems, you may feel as though you need to be a bit more realistic starting this week, and it can change how you view your current relationship.

Taurus

This is a clarifying moment for you, Taurus, as you see your partner in a certain light and your friends may not have viewed your relationship the same way. Now that Neptune stations direct in your business associates sector, people start to realize you were right about your lover. You may feel the confidence in others beginning growing making it easier to incorporate areas of your life more smoothly.

Gemini

Great things come to those who wait, and for you the notion of respect has been long over due. But with the planet Neptune stationing direct in your house of career and social status, things at work improve. When work is running smoothly, so does everything else for you. You have a greater sense of purpose, and when you feel good about your career, you are more apt to relax when you get home. Your significant other sees the change and it makes it so much easier to enjoy a loving relationship with each other.

Cancer

Live, love and learn, right Cancer? This is the lesson of Neptune stationing direct in your sector of personal philosophy. You may find it so useful right now as this time of year brings you around people who may be on your naughty list. It's good to love people, but that does not mean you have to change them or try to make them better. Lessons on letting go and seeing the world from a spiritual perspective becomes easier for you, and Neptune direct will help you to gain wisdom with each milestone you pass.

Leo

Sometimes the way things are in a relationship aren't working, and it has to change in order to thrive. Neptune stationing direct is like putting all your emotional cards on the table in your love life. You accept things for what they are, but also see that change is needed to make it work. Today can be the start of improvements in your love life, and they begin with you.

Virgo

With Neptune stationing direct in your commitment sector, love can be like a dream, but it's time to wake up and face reality. Relationships are more than just romance, stars, and rainbows. There are bills to pay, schedules to coordinate and hard conversations to have. You're blending lives and that takes time, energy and effort. The patience you need to get through these transitional moments is here.

Libra

Do you really need to do all of that? That's the big question to ask yourself when Neptune stations direct in your house of daily routines. While it's nice to think you can accomplish all the items on your to-do list, it might be time to give a realistic view of your schedule. Do you have all the resources? Will there be incidents that come up that make it impossible to follow through on? Talk things over with your significant other and whomever may be affected by scheduling decisions you make to ensure the holidays run as smoothly as possible.

Scorpio

You can be such a giving person, and when the stars align, there's nothing you wouldn't do for your mate. When Neptune stations direct, the feelings you have been holding back begin to unfold, and it could turn you from a conservative lover to a doting partner who is sensitive and giving. You may surprise everyone with how sweetly tender your affection becomes, including yourself.

Sagittarius

You reap what you sow, and if you've been putting in a lot of time, energy and effort into your home life, this is the time to see the fruit of your labors come to fruition. Neptune stations direct in your house of family and home. This week is perfect for finding a holiday tree or putting the lights up outside. Even if you are a traditional bah-humbug person, the holiday spirit can be contagious for you. You will want to spread love and cheer, just because.

Capricorn

A white lie can be discovered, and you will want to be careful not to tell any. People you love may not see the act in the same way you do. Trust is hard to rebuild after you say something that's dishonest, even if you meant to say it to avoid conflict or hurt feelings. Now that Neptune stations direct emphasize honesty, even when it's hard.

Aquarius

Your passions can provide a wonderful outlet for you to express your heart, and if you have a knack for making crafts this time of year may be productive and profitable for you. It's nice when you can share your love of art with others. Your significant other's humblebrag about your talents can create word-of-mouth referrals.

Pisces

It's hard to see ourselves at times, so when Neptune stations direct in your sign you begin to discover parts of your personality that were hidden. Your significant other can act as a type of mirror into your soul helping you to discover things you need to know about yourself. They unlock beautiful traits within you and help you to be the person you know you can become.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.