The love horoscope for November 29, 2023 involves some kind of romantic insight for a few zodiac signs, especially during the Moon entering Cancer for the next two days.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 29, 2023:

Aries

it's time to go shopping, Aries. The Moon will trine Jupiter today bringing attention to your home and money in relationships. It's that time of year and you'l want to have plenty of time to find that perfect gift to make it special. Don't wait until the last minute to figure out what you want to buy. If money is a problem this month, consider making hand made gifts for the people you love.

Taurus

Think about the long game, It's good to be clear in thoughts so that your actions follow. The Moon will trine Jupiter today bringing attention to your communication and personal needs in love. How can someone know what. you desire if you don't share it with them? It's not always easy to say what you feel, but once you start the words will flow more naturally.

Gemini

Let's get everyone on the same page, especially if you want to share finances with your significant other. The Moon will trine Jupiter today bringing attention to your finances and what undermines them in a relationship. It's good to be out in the open about what bills need to be paid and what your future goals are. Consider setting a date night for money talks and decision making.

Cancer

Give positive feedback. The Moon will trine Jupiter today bringing attention to your love language and how you communicate that to others. When someone is trying to speak to you in the way you understand, let them know you appreciate it. Try to learn what touches each other's hearts to bring more warmth into the relationship.

Leo

Are you pushing your partner away? The Moon will trine Jupiter today bringing attention to your fears and how you may be self-sabotaging your love life and and happiness. If you're undermining the intimacy of a relationship, ask yourself why you are doing so? What is it that you fear? How might you choose to act in alignment with what you desire and what you do?

Virgo

Safeguard your relationship. Good friends are there to cheer you on when you are in love, and others not so much. The Moon will trine Jupiter today bringing attention to your friendships and the influence other people have on your thought life. You want to be selective about what you say to certain friends when you know they aren't capable of supporting you positively right now. Some friends are going through a tough time in their own love lives and they may not see love without a bit of bitterness.

Libra

Image can be so important, Libra, especially when it comes to love. The Moon will trine Jupiter today bringing attention to your social status and how others impact your reputation in love. if you're the type of person who isn't into PDA talk about this with your partner in advance. Talk openly so you can both get your needs met.

Scorpio

How you think about love is everything. The Moon will trine Jupiter today bringing attention to your mindset and how it impacts your commitments. If you fear love won't last, it can be hard not to nitpick on everything your significant other does. Be careful not to give up easily and pay attention to how your thoughts form regarding the success of your relationship.

Sagittarius

Sometimes you may tell your partner a lie in order to keep the relationship strong. The Moon will trine Jupiter today bringing attention to your dark side and your wellbeing in love. And you may wonder if this is a good idea to do. There can be a real reason why you hide a certain truth from your partner. The altruism may be what you evaluate today.

Capricorn

You may feel strong emotions when it comes to romance in you rlove life today, and some of them may be hard to handle. The Moon will trine Jupiter today bringing attention to your romantic partnerships and passion. To help you process what you are feeling, consider writing your feelings down. Share what you're going through with your significant other. Be transparent.

Aquarius

It's always good to tweak what's not working and improve upon it. The Moon will trine Jupiter today bringing attention to your day-to-day routine and your home life. Find out the little ways that you can make each day run smoothly. Start a gratitude practice, and make time to share your love.

Pisces

It's the little things that count, Pisces. The Moon will trine Jupiter today bringing attention to your passion and the way you communicate it to others. Hold hands more when you're out in public doing errands. Be affectionate. Touch your partner in a gentle way often.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.