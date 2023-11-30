Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 1, 2023

Here is each zodiac sign's one card tarot reading for December 1, 2023, which is perfect for Sagittarius season.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, December 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You know when it's time to be cautious, and there's a reason why your intuition is telling you to go slow. Don't give in to peer pressure. Hold firm to what you believe. Eventually the pressure begins to die down. You'll become stronger because you stood firm on your personal convictions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

There will be days when your imagination falls flat. You feel fresh out of ideas because you have burned the candle from both ends for far too long. Do something else to take your mind off of the work you have to do. Try something simple, then return back to your errands later. A little change can be the jolt you needed,

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

There are lots of moving parts in a budget, but if you keep tabs on the various areas of your life that you need to pay close attention to, you will stay ahead of the curve. Write things down. Keep a calendar. Set up a little system that will work for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Someone is not be 100 percent honest with you, and deep down inside you can feel it. You know that asking them to admit they lied is not going to go well. They will simply lie again. So rather than focus on what they are doing, you're going to do what's best for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's time to put your money where your dreams are. If you're ready to fund a vision or project, call around to get business loan quotes. See what funding is available to you and go for it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can learn a new trick, Virgo. The only difference between you and the person who has the job you want is their skill set and experience. So don't let that keep you from trying. Find a way to gain the wisdom and knowledge you need. You can learn new things if you set your mind to it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Financial problems are so tough to deal with. They are stressful, and you may feel like they will always be around. You can take your concerns and be proactive. Find a way to reduce your debt. Find a side gig to make ends meet. Ask for a raise or find a way to generate revenue by renting things you don't use or by selling items you don't need.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

It's amazing how crisis becomes the catalyst of change and growth. You feel a little bit of pressure due to the holidays. And, in this moment the pressure to get the best gifts pushes you to be more diligent and aware. You can wow others without having to break the bank. Consider handmade items that are sentimental and thoughtful.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

There's always something spiritual happening around you, Sagittarius. You may not be aware what those things are, but if you stop and pause you will see that there's a pattern around you. The way that you see sequential numbers at the same time each day or how certain people seem to speak about similar subjects. These are all ways that the universe speaks into your life. So, listen.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You were born ready for this moment. You're a person of action which is why you're anxious to get started. If you wait or hold off until tomorrow, this chance might not be here for you. Proceed as you previously planned. Your time has come.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're going to face a battle today where you have to be firm on your resolve. You will want to state your case and not waiver. Arguments are never easy, even if you're on the winning side of things. Don't back down. Compromise where you can, but always stand up for yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can't stop things from happening when they begin to occur. What you can do is play defense and do your best to minimize the impact. When losses happen, it's because they were unavoidable. Don't feel like you failed because you think you could have stopped a situation that was meant to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.