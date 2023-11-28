Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 29, 2023 is here during Sagittarius season and the Moon entering Cancer. We rise above our challenges in life. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Sometimes you have to just do what you want to do. There are going to be lots of people telling you how to live your life, but the point of life is living authentically. Be true to you, Aries. Life is too short for not doing what you feel like you need to do now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are going to surprise yourself. When you’ve got blind spots to your talents and skills you naturally shine. Intentionally or unintentionally you reap what you sow. Something amazing is happening in your world and a gift is coming to you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You are loved and supported—by friends and family. What you want is to be in the moment. You don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to celebrate the joy of life with the people who love you the most.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Try not to overthink things. You can replay the scenario in your mind a million ways. What you do is what matters. Write your ideas down and then make a plan.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Keep tabs on your budget, Leo. It’s so easy to get caught up in the moment and shop until you drop. You want to take advantage of sales and get into the spirit of things. But don’t do so to your detriment. Spend smart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Childhood is the foundation of your future. It’s good to reflect on the past and see how it’s influenced you. Good memories keep your heart pure.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Shh. It’s time to read, study and learn. Theres a time and place for everything, but today isn’t meant for doing. Plan things out instead.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Life moves fast. Things progress when they are meant to. It can feel like you were just waiting and then suddenly you are in the middle of all you wanted to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

What a headache. You are going to need to practice listening because this tarot card means you will have lots of people voicing their opinions. It can try your patience. Listen. Be understanding. Gather the info and then answer later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

It’s a beautiful day, Capricorn. Keep a smile on your face because there's only one way to go, and that is up. Enjoy the sunshine and see the bright side of life. Even bad days can bring an element of luck your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can’t predict the future, Aquarius. On days that you get the Tower tarot card, breathe easy but also know that something unusual is bound to happen. Events happens, but you shouldn’t worry too much. You’ve got this.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Stick to what you know. Change is good but sometimes the shortest distance between two points is what is familiar. Ask yourself if this change will make your life better or worse? If modifying your schedule is just a matter of preference, think twice. Doing what you know may be best.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.