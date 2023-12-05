Horoscope For December 6, 2023 — The Moon Enters Virgo

We are ready to dig into the work we have to do starting December 6 2023, as the Moon leaves the heat of Leo to enter the respectable energy of Virgo. Find out how this impacts your horoscope for the day.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What friends are closest to you, Aries, and who do you trust more than anything in the world? The Moon will leave Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra, your house of relationships. This is a fortifying energy where you have a chance to rebuild broken bridges, strengthen relationships and decide if certain individuals are best kept at an arm's length or closer to your heart. Note: Friends are so important to your life, and with the eclipses taking place in Libra (and your sign) until mid-2025, anticipate this to be a theme for quite some time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's nice when life seems to just flow, isn't it, Taurus. So, when the holidays come and there are a few areas in your life that feel 'off' you may be hoping to get your schedule back into control. The Moon will leave Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra, your house of routines and daily activities. You have a few days at the top of the week to regroup. Go over your schedule. Cancel or reschedule unnecessary appointments. Review your priorities. Try not to overbook yourself, even if it's tempting to do so.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The spark of life is within you, and when you see all the lights and everything becoming aglow during the holidays your mind opens to all the creativity you can explore. The Moon will leave Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra, your house of passion and creativity, and it's a lucky transit for you. You can use this time to decorate. Make gingerbread houses or bake cookies to give to coworkers. It's a great time to write out your greeting cards or make a few with your own artistic talents. You can plan a fun social activity with friends where everyone gets together and share food. Use this time to express your artsy side and enjoy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As someone ruled by the Moon, and whose sign symbolizes the home, you are always fortunate when the Moon transits through your fourth solar house. The Moon will leave Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra, your house of family. This is a warm time for you, as you get to embrace all the things that being in a family means to you. You can make a few calls home to your grandparents, cousins or aunts and uncles. If you have a few days you can take off from work, it might be a great time for booking a surprise flight to visit the folks. Do little things at your home to make it cozy. Relish in the energy of the Libra Moon and tap into your domestic side.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you've got a few things you need to say, then the next few days are perfect for having important conversations or just chatting it up with your bestie at your favorite coffee house. The Moon will leave Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra, your house of communication. This is the time to catch up on emails. Send a text to someone you've not spoken to in a while to let them know you're still around and thinking of them. If you have paperwork that needs to be sent off in the mail, do it over the next few days (Mercury rx starts December 13), and catch up on anything else involving data including backing up computers and your cell phone photos.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Money and investments are always a good thing to keep on your radar, but the next few days can be helpful to making wise decisions or knowing areas that you ned to focus on. The Moon will leave your sign to enter the zodiac sign of Libra, your house of money. This is a great time to see what zero percent interest rate credit cards are offering transfer promotions or cash withdrawal deals. If you have to move your investments around, use this time to consult with your financial planner. If you have to change banks, the next few days are perfect for evaluating which one works best for your needs.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's always best to be yourself, and it's even better when you can work on improving your life from the inside out. The Moon will leave Virgo to enter your zodiac sign Libra, which is also your house of individuality. Explore things that you're interested in. You may discover something about yourself you didn't know. If you have a journal, or have thought of starting one, use the next few days to write intentionally asking the universe for the things you want. Think 'me-time.'

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Pay attention to the things you notice as they may help you to make important decisions regarding relationships you have kept all year. The Moon will leave Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra, your house of hidden enemies and the unseen realm. This is a great time to review synastry with a trained astrologer or to get a tarot card reading to gain insight into a situation you're unsure about.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Deals and more deals are what's in store for you at the start of the week. The Moon will leave Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra, your house of friendships in business dealings. This makes it a great time for you if you're in sales and marketing and have a few closings you need to finalize. If you haven't sent out holiday greeting cards to vendors or clients, this week is perfect for enlisting a holiday greeting card company. This is also a great time to plan a marketing campaign that could be launched after Mercury retrograde ends next year.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The job market is fierce, and if you're trying to change careers, you'll need to do a little more than you had anticipated. The Moon will leave Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra, your house of career and social status, which helps you to see the areas you can improve on. If you don't have a lot of time to do your job search, reach out to recruiters who can help send your resume out to qualified job leads.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You love to learn new things, and with Pluto preparing to enter your sign, you want to remain on the cutting edge of your industry. The Moon will leave Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra, your house of education. This is the perfect time to take advantage of any courses that are offered for free on software programs you use at work. If you have LinkedIn premium, check out their LinkedIn Learning. If you have CEUs you need to complete, consider signing up for the courses you want to take. Check out sites like Coursera, Harvard University, and other online hubs that give classes for free.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's OK to ask for the things you want and need, and sometimes when you ask you receive. The Moon will leave Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra, your house of shared resources. People are feeling generous, and you may find it easier to get the backing of a supporter for a project you want to launch. This is a great time to look into angel investors or to have a meeting with a loan officer for business idea or property purchase. If you have been thinking about doing a crowdfund or GoFundMe for an important business venture, check out what others have done successfully to model your own campaign.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.