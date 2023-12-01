Horoscope For December 2, 2023 — Moon Square Jupiter

The Moon be in Leo and the Sun will be in Sagittarius on Saturday. The first aspect of the day is Moon square Jupiter, and we may experience a little bit of emotional turbulence where when want to expand our influence in life but self-doubt or laziness kicks in.

The Sun sends an extra fortifying beam of light to the Leo Moon which can prompt us to feel optimistic about the future despite our challenges. Saturn sextile Mercury helps us to implement our activities methodically or strategically. Overall, it's going to be a good day for all. So, here's how these eneriges may show up in your horoscope, based on your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, December 02, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're an eternal optimist, Aries. The Sun continues to spend time in the sign of Sagittarius, activating your sector of international and long-distance travel, education and personal philosophy. This is a wonderful time to see the good in the world around you. Travel can be the thing that expands your mind and gives you a bigger perspective than you have now. Don't stick to what you know. Challenge youreslf.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time for change, Taurus. The Sun in Sagittarius activates your sector of transformation, secrets and shared resources. You may have access to the hidden things that help you to accomplish a big goal in your life. You may find it easier to get what you want from others than to have to go for it yourself. The key word here is: collaboration.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you all in or are you out, Gemini? The Sagittarius Sun continues to transit through your sector of commitments, which you may feel like you're ready to do in business, love or other areas of your life. This is a good time to rethink the choices you've made and who you've decided to partner with. You may find it important to look for new situations or people that fit your needs a bit more than you have now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can improve your health if you focus on small micro changes, Cancer. The Sun continues to transit through y our sector of routines and wellness. It's a great time to think about what you can commit to fully and do. Make a workout schedule. Get an accountability partner. If you need to buy things to go to the gym, like weight gloves, new tennis shoes or a bag to carry your items today's the perfect time to do so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Celebrate the good, Leo. The Sun is in your sector of art, music, passion and children. These are wonderful things to have in your life. If you love children but don't have any, consider buying a toy and donating it to Toys For Tots. If you want to sponsor a child for the holidays, stop by the Angel Tree and pick a name to give them a special gift. You can make a difference in the world wherever you are, and have fun doing so.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Give thanks to the people in your life that have made it better, Virgo. The Sun highlights your sector of authority figures, and this includes parents, grandparents and even a boss. This is a wonderful time of year to share with others how much you care for them. If you want to write a note, or give a greeting card, pick up one or be creative and make one yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Say what you really want to say, Libra. The Sun encourages you to be honest and forthright about the things you say each day. it's a wonderful time to be honest with yourself. Write down your goals. Consider your flaws. Think about the areas of your life that need the most work. Focus on those items and don't let the past hold you back.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Don't overspend, Scorpio. The Sun highlights your personal property sector. You may feel like you need to show others how much you care by the things you buy them for the holidays. Resist the tempation to go into debt over the holiday season. Don't be afraid to make humble gifts from scratch.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is your time to shine and to become the person you want to be. The Sun in your sign marks your solar return which gives you a full year to hit the reset button and tkae your life in a new direction. Don't worry about the future. Be more concerned with being honest about your goals, dremas and vulnerabilities.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The past can teach you important lessons, Capricorn, if you're willing to learn from your mistakes. This is the time to say goodby to the things that did not work out for you and never did. Some projects can have a long shelf life because you're afraid to quit. Sometimes you have to!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friendships can be one of the best treasures of your life, Aquarius. This is the time to have open and honest discussions with a group a friends. Be honest about work, your fears and concerns you have about aging. Don't be shy around the people whom have been your friends for your whole life. They are the faithful ones.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be honest, Pisces. Let your boss know you'd like to grow with the company especially if you feel like you're ready for additional responsibilities. The Sun in your sector of career and family bring out your determination to make a positive first impression at work and in your personal life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.