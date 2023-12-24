What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect The Last Week Of December, According To The Tarot

Happy Holidays to all, and all have a very good week. The week in question is December 25 - 31, and it is the very last week of the year 2023. Oh, what a year it's been, which is why it's a fine idea to wrap things up for all zodiac signs with a one-card tarot reading. Will this week bring us completion? Are we walking into the new year feeling good about ourselves?

We all know that in each of our ways, we've experienced a life's worth of experience in this one year alone. The world has shown us that we must learn how to turn within to find comfort, as there is very little of it being offered 'out there.' We've seen the plot lines of the dramas and they all seem to be about 'the end of the world.'

So, if all we're fed is doom and gloom, it's up to us to create a personal place of peace for ourselves and our loved ones. It's not always an easy thing to do, but we, as humans, are not one hundred percent corrupt, as we've been told we are by the media and by the entertainment we choose to watch. We are more than the sum of our parts, and during this last week of the year, we will turn to the Tarot for deeper meaning.

Weekly tarot horoscope for December 25 - 31, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

During the week of December 25 - 31, 2023, you will be the person in your circle to maintain the hope and the idea that this whole thing can only get better. You are fully prepared to be laughed at, and you already know that not everyone is on your side. They see it one way and you see it another, and being that your way seems to be the way that holds promise and positivity, you are only too happy to stay the course and continue as you like.

You've come to understand the big lesson of the year, and for you, it means that if you are to stay positive and upbeat, then you need support from your people. No longer can you associate with those who try to take you down simply because you see things from a positive perspective. It's lonely at the top, as they say, but you'd rather be where you can see the light, and that is how this week goes for you.

Keywords for the week: optimism, perspective, opinion

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 29, 30, 31. Your incredible attitude pays off on these days and you will find that you're not as alone as you thought you were when it comes to burning a torch in the name of love. You have friends and family to share the goodness with, and for this, you are grateful.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Whatever kicks in for you during this last week of the year, December 25 - 31, it's all about having faith in the idea that next year, you are going to be rich. You might not have a plan, but you have an idea of how to start a plan, and right now, that's good enough for you. You are sick and tired of 'wanting' and you feel that you want to walk into a new year filled with optimism, able to create wealth in abundance.

While you realize that this week may be all about family, parties and having fun, you're all too happy to participate. Still, you sincerely have your eyes on the prize and accessibility to that prize doesn't start until the new year begins. You feel electrically charged up as if you are so one-pointed on making big bucks next year that it's like a current that runs through your body. You know where you're going, and the 'getting there' will be just as exciting.

Keywords for the week: wealth, accumulation, decision

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 26, 30, 31. Days when you can charge yourself up into a frenzied state of positivity are days you really enjoy experiencing, and you won't be alone. Your amazingly positive attitude will attract supporters and loved ones, so expect only the highest.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

During the week of December 25 - 31, you are going to see that it's better to listen to the advice of experts and that you will definitely be doing more of that come 2024. This last week of the year has you going over a few wrong turns, and you can now see where you went wrong. You see it, and therefore you can remedy it. That's what you'll be doing as soon as 2024 begins. This has much to do with money and finances.

While your love life still has its ups and downs, you'll find that you're pretty much secured during this week and that all the parties and events you might be attending are ones you'll share the experience of with your romantic partner. You will know that you can't rush time and that allows you to take it somewhat easy this week. You will get around to 'right the wrongs' next year, and you promise yourself that.

Keywords for the week: miscommunication, investment, mistake

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 28, 31. Get ready to be surprised by love during this time, as these dates seem to have you getting along very well with the one you love, so much so that you'll notice a new kind of romance in the air. This is something you can take with you into the next year.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

It's a balancing act for you in terms of spending money and having fun and being that it is the last week of the year, you'll find that what you do for the better part of December 25 - 31 is hang with friends and go a little wild in the 'fun' department. Not too crazy, but just enough to know that this is, indeed, the week when you choose fun over stress, and in your case, Cancer, that's a major undertaking.

You may feel as though inspiration hits you as well, even though you can't really follow through until next year, but that's OK, too. This card shows you that you are capable of creating a new life for yourself, and while it won't be manifesting this week, the creative thoughts that you entertain have potential. You feel strong and driven, and you will not let yourself down. This week is all about 'next week,' in a way.

Keywords for the week: pride, creativity, ego

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 31. While all the days of the week have their place in your mind, you will know in your heart that the last day of the year is the most important date for you this week. This is when you gather up all your courage and decide that next year will be the best one ever.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Justice, reversed

Here you have a situation that lets you know in no uncertain terms that you have not gotten what you've wanted out of the year, and while that might sound huge, it's really just another lesson for you to tuck away in the 'I got its files. You did get it, and during the week of December 25 - 31, you will be contemplating your next strategy. You want success, and it's during this week that you come to realize that you had to go through this particular 'failing' in order to reach the success that you believe is waiting for you in the future.

While there may be partying and the gathering of friends and family during December 25 - 31, there will also be much profound thinking on your part. You realize that you can't 'speed things up,' but that's OK because you have learned that patience is a major part of the game of life. You will turn your situation around for the better and you know it. You fully believe in yourself by this last week of the year.

Keywords for the week: reversal, balance, restoration

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 28, 30. It's all good in your book, as these days show you that you haven't lost anything that wasn't worth losing. You feel particularly courageous on these days, and you can look forward to creative and productive communication at this time.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

There is much that occurred for you during this past year and as you cross from one year into the next, you spend much time contemplating what's taken place and whatever could be the reason for it. This week has you understanding that everything in your life has its purpose, and while you sometimes wish those lessons weren't so hard, you also realize that this is the only way you learn them.

You've seen heartache and pain this year, and if there's one thing that you 'get' during the week of December 25 - 31, it's that — here you are. 'I'm still standing,' as Elton John once sang. And you are still standing, Virgo. Knowing your resilience adds to the flame of your newly found power. You are as strong as you believe yourself to be, and while you don't need any more 'humbling' tests of strength, you know that you can survive whatever comes your way.

Keywords for the week: realization, heartbreak, stamina

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 29, 30, 31. You aren't going down and nobody on this Earth is going to convince you that you aren't a superstar in the making. These dates show you that you are able to rise above just about anything and that the new year is just waiting for you in positive ways.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands, reversed

This year has led to this very week, December 25 - 31, and it will be during this last week of the year that you see very clearly that you cannot go on at this pace, making the same mistakes over and over. You have made a few mistakes this year, Libra, and those mistakes might even have been fun to make. They've led you to the place where you realize you've become excessive and out of control.

This is the week that you put your foot down on a certain kind of behavior. You know that you will no longer act a certain way come 2024, and you don't see why you should behave badly in this last week of the year. You have already gotten the lesson, and you don't have that 'one more week of being naughty, please' attitude—enough with the excess, enough with bad behavior. You've lost enough of yourself during the year. You don't see the point of giving one more week to a lost cause.

Keywords for the week: decisiveness, order, finality

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 28, 31. That last day of the year is especially important to you as you feel it's charged with power and majesty. You embody the strength of your beliefs on these days and you set the tone for your future during this time.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Magician

While the world around you is concentrating on the holiday season and the end of the year, you may find that this is the week where you dedicate yourself to all things spiritual. You've seen enough of the party and the frenzy, and there's something about the last week of the year that demands that you take it down a notch. You may find that you are slipping into a state of withdrawal; you wish to be alone with your thoughts.

The next year is a beautiful prospect for you, and it's one that you can envision bringing you much success in love, money and health. However, you'd rather keep this week 'low key' as you feel more comfortable working with the invisible world, meaning you have your mind on spiritual practices rather than on celebration and partying. You'll have plenty of that next year if you so choose, but during December 25 - 31, you are all about 'retreat.'

Keywords for the week: manifestation, projection, ability

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 26, 27. You might be able to make all days of this week into something magical, but it will be during these days that you feel an auspicious 'jolt' of electrical power. What you put your mind to becomes your reality, and you know it and intend for it during these days.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

When asked what you'll be doing this week, you'll more than likely tell people, 'Working, as usual.' You don't mind this, either, as this is part of the routine you established for yourself during this past year. Work ethic is what you're all about, and while others may tell you to relax or chill out, you feel that working is chilling out to you, as it is what pays you that which you need: money. You are very much about money and effort and you don't mind leaving the year with this as your salute.

You may attend a party and you may enjoy yourself, but there's a very good chance that when the ball drops on New Year's Eve, you'll be home in bed, enjoying yourself while binging some amazing programs on TV. You don't feel the need to be with people, although you appreciate their company if they happen to drop by. But you remain steady, as this week, December 25 - 31, is really, for you, just another week.

Keywords for the week: toil, effort, reward

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 26, 29. You will be happy to know that during these dates, you can laugh at yourself for being the only person who isn't totally involved in some party or event. Maybe next year, you'll tell yourself, but in general, you are simply happy to be YOU right now.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

This is a particularly good and loving week for you, and you will see that during December 25 - 31, you and your romantic partner are on the same track, meaning you both want 'everything to go well.' You are a social person and you'll probably be very involved in the holiday spirit. Gift-giving makes up a great portion of the week, and you don't mind being the person nominated to do all the chores, as you are pleased to be of help to all those in your life.

This year has given your life so many positive messages, and you feel as though you want to close the year with the idea of being an example of goodness to those in your life whom you love. You are there with kind words and a generous attitude. You turn nobody away and feel as though this charitable side of your nature is something you want to develop further in the new year to come. You feel happy and humble during December 25 - 31, 2023.

Keywords for the week: love, message, communication

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 28, 29. You feel so good throughout the entire week but these will be the days in which you feel as though you are practically on fire with positive energy. The new year is here for you to contemplate and welcome in. You feel best on these days.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

Suppose there's one thing you don't care for. In that case, it's being put out, meaning you resent when someone asks you for something that you aren't ready to give, and during December 25 - 31, you will make sure that you give nobody a chance to impose on your dream, your will, or your desire to do things you way, and without their opinion. All in all, this is still a very good week for you, and that is mostly due to you finding it within yourself to be able to say 'no.'

While you may end up spending a lot of money on yourself, you feel that this kind of super indulgence is not something you need to show off. You aren't into being judged simply because you CAN provide for yourself. During the week of December 25 - 31, you will feel pleased and hopeful because you've finally learned that you don't owe anybody an explanation as to how you 'work.'

Keywords for the week: riches, indulgence, elitism

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 29. It will be during this time that you decide that all you've believed in is indeed your destiny and that 2024 is all about getting exactly what you want, down to every detail.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess, reversed

This week has you going over so many of the reasons why you don't feel successful, and while financially, you may have hit the jackpot, you feel as though you really made a couple of wrong moves when it comes to love and friendship over this past year. You don't like thinking that you are the one to blame. This week, December 25 - 31, has you owning your behavior and taking responsibility for what you've caused.

What's great about you and about this particular week, Pisces, is that you want to right the wrongs and you want to know what it is exactly that has you making mistakes again and again. In this way, you stir up the universe, much like a Magician, and you are able to see it all floating about you, and you are able to pinpoint where you went wrong in order to make next year the 'rightest' one yet. You feel like you're on to something special, and the truth is ... you are.

Keywords for the week: negativity, mystery, disappointment

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 26, 31. These days show you that you truly are in touch with what's going on and that if you really do wish to change your life, you can as long as you believe in yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.