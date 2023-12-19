This Week's Astrology Forecast Predicts Changes Mid-Week For All Zodiac Signs

We have gone over the astrology of the week and we are now prepared to deliver the good to each and every zodiac sign.

As we come into the home stretch mid-December, and get our minds psyched for the new year, we can pay close attention to the cosmic events that will make, break, add to, or subtract from our lives.

This week starts on a high note and shows us that we can absolutely step up during this second to last week of the year. Just because the mood is 'holiday' and 'celebration' doesn't necessarily mean we can't concentrate on business, career, romance or even health and well-being.

We have transits to back up our positive energy, and those transits are Mercury trine Jupiter, Capricorn Sun, Sun trine Moon, Sun conjunct Mercury, Mercury in Sagittarius and a Gemini Moon.

While these are not the only transits that will escort us through the week, these will definitely be memorable days for many of us, as this is the stuff that keeps us going and keeps us determined ... we are on shaky ground these days. We will find that this mid-week presents us with many stabilizing factors.

Here's how each zodiac sign experiences change mid-week:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

All you need to know is that you can enter the new year on a high note. There's much you've learned over this past year and you'll be very eager to create a new plan for yourself based on these learnings. This week has you feeling very open to change and ready to honor the lessons that have put you here. Yes, you've seen some hard times during the year, but transits are occurring this week that tie it all together for you.

With the Moon square Mars and a Moon in Aries, you'll notice that you are absolutely fine with being the person in the position of power. As the Waning Gibbous in Aries salutes you, you'll see that you can trust your judgment and make things happen for both yourself and other people. You are very much appreciated this week, as you will be perceived as a hard worker and a devoted partner.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 19, 21. Your best work will be done on these days, Aries and you will find that the sense of completion is both strong and liberating during this time. There is nothing more satisfying for you than knowing you did a good job and you will be taking care of much excellent business during the dates mentioned here.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Gone are the days when you feel as though you've gotten away with anything. Now that you've learned this lesson, you feel like putting your newfound knowledge into practice. It's a time for you to tell others what's on your mind, and this could radically influence your love life. You have learned the lessons of the year and you mean to make good on them; that starts this week.

Venus opposite Uranus instantly grants you the ability to forgive yourself, and this comes as a happy surprise for you as all you seem to be doing is forgiving other people. You'll notice that when Mercury enters Sagittarius, your desire to fend for yourself will be at an all-time high. You're not leaving this week without being understood by your partner and the people you work with. You mean to show them all who you are and who they are dealing with.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 21, 23. Take this time to generate as much positive energy as you can, as you will need it in the days to come. These days mark time for you to spend in meditation or contemplation. It's always a good idea for you to pull back and regroup your thoughts.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Whatever goes on this week results in you moving very far ahead. This could also be somewhat literal has travel plans in store for you. While they may not take place this week, the motion will be set. You'll know by the end of the week that whatever you've done to make this occur is on, and it's being made into reality as we speak. With the Sun entering the season of Capricorn, you're able to make sense of so much.

It's looking like the transits that will jumpstart your momentum will be towards the latter half of the week, as you will feel the presence of transits Mars trine Node, Sun sextile Saturn and Moon trine Pluto all working to get you out of your funk and into a much brighter place. Nothing comes easy for you, Gemini, but that doesn't mean it doesn't eventually come. You are full of energy and you take all the prizes this week.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 21, 22, 24. There's a lot that's going on for you and so much of it is promising. What's needed now is for you to stay the course and continue with the plan. During these days mentioned, you'll see that opportunity opens up to you and that you'll have the chance to grab them. Assess first to see if they are right for you, Taurus.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Enough of this 'thinking about the past' stuff. You are officially done with it. The transits that support you this week are totally down with removing you from the idea that the only thing that matters is what's already been done. ENOUGH. You will find that you are so much more ready than you thought you were to change your life, accept new ideas and bring on the positive energy that you know is there, lying dormant within you.

You might feel that with transits like Venus opposite Uranus and Mercury in Sagittarius, you have to get up and do something about your life. That's a good thing because backing up that intention is Mars trine Node, which will make sure you heal your wounded heart and move on with your life. So much good is about to take place for you this week, Cancer. Stay open and keep believing in the good.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 19, 22. Feeling the emotions of the week will drive you a little crazy, but you'll come to understand that, somehow, everything has a purpose. These days are for you to work with the universe and not against it. It's OK to have an agenda, but try to flow with the greater plan as it will unfold for you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're about to wrap this year up in a big and special way, Leo, as you feel both generous and gigantic in stature. What that means is that you are everybody's friend this week. You are someone who is required everywhere and that makes you feel like you are loved, needed and on-demand... in all the right 'Leo' ways. During the week, you'll take your right place as the Most Wanted person and you'll make sure everyone gets a piece of you.

There's a lot of good energy following you around. While this week brings the last of Sagittarius' fire, you're able to make the best of it as you walk into Capricorn season. The Winter solstice is upon us and that brings out your cheery side. Mercury trine Jupiter has a special feel for you as it allows you to feel like you can be as loving and as open as you'd like to be. Sun trine Moon guarantees you a happy love life during this week.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 20, 21. What you love is a good change of pace and you'll find that during the days mentioned here, you'll see great opportunities opening up for you. What you might want to do is pace yourself so that you don't overextend yourself. You wouldn't want to burn out, right, Leo?

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's all business for you, and that's not necessarily 'business as usual.' You are in a very good position to ask for a raise or to make a special request of someone in your personal life. The transits that support and influence you this week are there to instill in you great self-confidence, and they're the kind you don't back away from. You'll be hit with the confidence bug as soon as the week begins.

Venus opposite Uranus lets you know that you are the one who has to get this show on the road because if you don't, you miss out on the golden opportunities of the week. You've got Mars trine Node making you feel as though you no longer want to be the 'scared' person you once were. With Mercury in Sagittarius, you'll be able to assert yourself verbally at the right time. You know where you're going this week, Virgo. Now, you have to get yourself there.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 21, 23, 24. While taking on an attitude of cool detachment might feel good, you'll notice that on these days, you might want to check in with a little bit of emotion. You like the feeling of being strong, but there has to be a balance here, Virgo. These days will show you that it's all about the middle road. You'll see.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While much of this week might have you reflecting over past mistakes, you most certainly won't be spending all of your reflecting time on that which didn't work out for you. Yes, it will be helpful to consider it all, but you're also going to remember quite a few great moments. You will be able to see how valuable those moments were and how they can help you out today and in the future.

Transits such as Moon trine Mercury, Mercury in Sagittarius and the Gemini Moon will be key players in how you choose to communicate this week, Libra. While your words might be sparing, you'll still feel the need to get your point across, and you will be cosmically guided to doing so at the right time. Your timing is on point this week, Libra, and you will know this week is one where victories are based on truth and effort.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 22, 23, 24. While the week looks pretty productive for you, Libra, you'll notice that on these days, you get your best work done. Now, your 'best work' is really only something you can tell, so stick with your gut feeling and do what you believe is right for you during the week.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's almost as if you're going to wake up out of some kind of negativity trance and realize that the world is indeed a beautiful place and that life is for the living. While you may seem a little 'too good to be true,' the thing with you, Scorpio, is that you really aren't in the mood to be down anymore. You feel you paid your debt to the Gods of Negativity and now you're up for the Positivity Party. Bring it on! This week is for positive thinking, down with the weary old negative ways.

Capricorn season is coming and this pleases you because it brings on the idea that there's more to go and that you're not resigned to the routine of the past. You'll find that your biggest influence, however, comes in the form of Mercury trine Jupiter, which really blows open the doors to positive thinking, while Moon trine Venus seems to do wonders for your love life.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 19, 20. When the Moon is in Aries on the 19th, you will feel as though you've been kicked in the pants. This is your 'go' moment. It will carry on throughout the 20, as well as through the rest of the week. This is the time when you put on your thinking cap and you start your plan for the new year. It's resolution time ... get on it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Never one to let the world bog you down. You will do what is necessary this week, and then you will happily accept what will be will be. What this means is that you are in a state of equipoise, Sagittarius. You are so well balanced and focused during these last few days of your Sun Season that you are able to show them all 'how it's done.' This week lets you see that life goes on, and whether or not you feel glamorous about it all, you are still down for the win.

Your competitive side will once again rise to the surface during transits like Mercury trine Jupiter, the Aries Moon, Moon trine Mars, and Mercury in Sagittarius. You are the one who wins the awards this week, and you are the one who tidies up loose ends. You may even seek forgiveness from someone you believe you've wronged. They will accept your apology and release you. That's some serious Mars trine Node action right there.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 22, 23, 24. Whatever brings you to this place in time, it feels good and it feels right to you, Sagittarius. On these days, you'll get so much done, and the feeling you'll be left with after this week is one of supreme completion. You will walk into 2024 knowing you did all you could.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In your way, you feel as though you are navigating all alone through this world. Even though you are well loved and very much appreciated for your talent and skill, you will see this week, as one that challenges you ... one last time. By 'one last time,' we refer to the idea of this all taking place right before the year ends. It's as if there's one more item on your checklist to tick off, and you'll get to it this week.

You are particularly moved by Mercury trine Jupiter as it occurs at the same time as Moon trine Venus, and you'll see that the one area you don't have to worry about is your love life. You and your partner have gone through so much together, and fortunately, during the end-of-year holiday festivities, all went well between the two of you. That is something palpable and noticeable and you will appreciate the peace that you are granted during this time.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 19, 22.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may find that this week is about communicating your ideas to a bunch of people whom you recognize are somewhat reluctant to take you seriously. This bugs you but doesn't deter you. The only problem is that you need this person on board, whether they believe in you or not. What's good is that you will definitely be in command of your language and you will convey your message very well.

You've got a lot of positive Mercury transits going for you this week, Aquarius, and with the power of Aries backing them all up, you're going to see that it's quite easy to get your point across. If this includes you having to make some kind of 'sale,' then consider it a done deal. Mercury sextile Saturn helps you establish boundaries so that all parties feel respected and heard.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 19, 23.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While you'd be open to a party if one just happened to bust in the door and arrive, you're just as content to stick to yourself this week. You love the idea of social life, but you are just as committed to your private time. During this week, you'll see that being alone is actually the preference. You have a lot to think about and in a way, you really don't want to be interrupted even if it's just about sitting in your comfy chair watching movies.

The beauty of this week is that you don't feel obligated to do much of anything, and that really takes the pressure off. You've got this very interesting transit of Mars trine Node, which helps you forgive certain people of the past while making amends to yourself. This is an introverted week for you, Pisces, but one that you'll be able to do much healing during. Sun conjunct Mercury seals the deal for you, in terms of knowing who you are and whether or not you want to be a part of the party or not.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 23, 24. These are the days when you come to grips with the true gratitude you feel for simply being alive. These dates are beautiful days for you, Pisces because they come seemingly out of nowhere. When they arrive, you'll be happy to welcome this kind of humanity, this kind of 'all is well in the world' feeling. These days might bring elation to you as you honor them by opening to the transits that back them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.