Here is your love horoscope for November 24, 2023, based on each zodiac sign in astrology.

Aries

Get comfortable in love, Aries. You're moving beyond the getting to know you stage, and now it's time to foster intimacy through the day-to-day interactions you have with each other. This is when you can tell something is real or not, by how you can relate and work together when daily life is rooted in simple things.

Taurus

You learn something new about yourself through the eyes of your partner. The Moon entering your sign helps you to be more open to the energy around you, especially in love. Today is perfect for doing sensual things with your significant other like enjoying a pedicure or going out for a simple dinner. You might enjoy time in nature holding hands and talking about the future.

Gemini

It's time to release the anger you feel from the past. You can let an ex be gently laid to rest in your mind, and move forward with your life. During this Moon in Taurus, you can feel a bit possessive or even stubborn when it comes to forgiveness. Be gentle with yourself instead, and try to release what happened to yesterday. Focus on the future.

Cancer

A good friendship can bring you peace of mind when you need it the most. Love can be confusing at times, so sharing your thoughts and feelings with a person you trust can be the best course of action today. In other words, don't spend today feeling alone, especially when you know you have a friend who is there to hold your hand and be a shoulder to cry on.

Leo

Is it worth trying to attract someone by the things you have to offer? The question of what can be the one thing that catches your crush's attention could come up. While you enjoy being glammy and dressing up to demonstrate your fashionable side, consider if you prefer a high maintenance person in your love life or if you'd rather align with someone who is more about the simple things.

Virgo

You can learn so much from listening to other people's experiences. Today's Moon in Taurus opens your heart and ears so that you're able to gain wisdom and knowledge from podcasts or YouTube videos on relationships. You don't have to make every mistake in love to learn what the experience is like. You can become a student of romance instead.

Libra

Secrets can bring you closer together or pull you apart. Today you may take a risk and share something personal about yourself to a significant other. When you do this, it can leave you feeling vulnerable. Their reaction can be all that you need to know to tell if they are your forever person or simply a stepping stone to your true forever love.

Scorpio

With the Moon in your sector of commitments and romance. There can be a strong desire to make your relationship public. It's a huge decision, Scorpio. Before assuming your significant other wants this too, talk it over. You can share how to do it right together and make it a great experience.

Sagittarius

There's something so good about self-care. Today, focus on rest and relaxation. Give yourself permission to take the space you need from your partner if you require downtime. Read a book. Spend time doing nothing or catch up with chores. Try not to feel pressured to do more than you really feel you have the energy to do.

Capricorn

There's something wonderful about romance, especially when the Moon is in a fellow earth sign. Today you can lay the foundation for love and romance by doing the little things that add up to huge benefits. Cooking meals. Tending to simple responsibilities. Showing up in ways that aren't necessarily exciting can reveal your intentions are loving and good.

Aquarius

Is it time to move in together? The Moon in your home and family sector can have you thinking about it more than usual. You may decide that today is the day to bring the subject up. Exploring what you scenario will look like and how it can benefit you both are great topics to address during a move-in discussion.

Pisces

Talk things through. Today's perfect for having an important conversation about money and resources. You may find it easier to get to know what your own economic situation is so you can share your thoughts on how to best partner with your significant other. You'll want your goals, your mutual goals, and your future goals to be addressed in a way that makes sense.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.