Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 25, 2023

What does the day bring for you on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Here's what the tarot cards reveal for each zodiac sign in astrology from Aries through Pisces.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

The writing has been on the wall for a long time, Aries. It's just that now you see it clearly. There's no way to compromise or find a solution. So, rather than stay stuck where you are now, it's best to wipe the slate clean and go back to square one. A new beginning can only start when you shut this door and say goodbye.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You need some time to process things. It's been a non-stop whirlwind of confusion for some time. Now it's time to settle in and allow yourself to rest and relax. Life is too short to carry this magnitude of stress on your shoulders. Lay the burdens down and let them go for a while.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You're over it. It was emotional for a while, but with so many things cleared up you're ready to heal and stop worrying about what you can't change. You have cried your last tear. It's time to let the sunshine in; happier days are coming.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Look at you. You're under control. In fact, you're managing everything so well you hardly recognize yourself. You are adulting without any fear. It's been a long road to get to this place, but now that you've arrived, it feels so good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there. No one can blame you for quitting if you decided that's what you ought to do. But you're not a quitter. You want to see this through until the very end, and you will. You're a winner.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

It's been an emotional time, and hearing problems that you're friend is going through helps you to see things in perspective. Everyone is going through something these days. You're not alone. It may feel that way, but there's nothing further from the truth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You can't keep spending money you don't have. It's time to get this budget under control, and one way to do that is to simply make a decision. You may not know how you'll figure things out, but once you've decided that going deeper into debt isn't the answer, it will start to get better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a great day, Scorpio. You have lots of things to do, but even that signals how amazing today is for you. Having people to love, and knowing where you need to be is all that is necessary for things to go well.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Where do you start? You're ready to take initiative and start your big dream. The money is there, and all you need now is the time and location. Start looking! It's coming!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Too many people have opinions on how to do things, how much it should cost and where you ought to focus your attention. This is your project. You have more control than you think. If others are unhappy with how you decide to do things, that's their problem. You're the boss of you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Therapy can be a great thing for you and your partner right now. Asking for help isn't a sign of weakness. It's saying you realize you can do so much better by learning from someone else. See this as a thing you do for you, and for each other.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is smiling on you right now. There are angels all around you. When you feel that you're special, that's because you are. Pay attention to sequential numbers or patterns that repeat. These are signals that you're on the right path.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.