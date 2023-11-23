The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 24

We are at the final count down of November 2023. Here's what your tarot horoscope sees into the day for each zodiac signs fro Aries through Pisces on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

No results, Aries? Sometime you can send mixed signals to the universe about what you want? If you want love, you may need to stop saying you're unlovable or that it's hard to find. Looking for work? Tell yourself that your dream job is around the corner. Rather than speak into the world the opposite of what you need, talk as if you already have it in your hands.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

If you know yourself well it's much easier to attract the type of person you want in your life. You don't have to pretend to be someone you are not; nor do you need to act as if you don't care or are happy being single if you're not. Instead, simply live authentically and observe how the universe makes changes that work better for your.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Surprise. Some situation is going to catch you off guard. You can't always anticipate what will happen next. In fact, it's really tough to know when or when a problem will happen even when you do plan for the worst. Take things in stride, Gemini, and don't forget to have your sense of humor in tact. You'll need it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Give your friend time to think things through. You may wonder if they will look out for you in the way that you have always looked out for them. When you ask to borrow money or use an object for a period of time, there may be other things going on that you're unaware of. Don't assume that maybe means 'no'. it could mean that they need to work things out so that they can help you, but need time to do so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

When a dream becomes a nightmare it may not be that your hopes are dashed or that you were wrong for wanting what you desired. It may mean that you have to find a new angle. Don't stop trying if your heart is truly wishing for this to come true. Stay true to yourself, but be flexible. A little tweak and you could be right back into business.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

it can feel like you're at this magical place but you miss being single for some reason. A conversation about freedom and enjoying private time may be necessary. Do you really have to breakup to spend more time with your friends or to be alone when you want to? Compromise can be reached if you both chat it out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Pity party for one? Hopefully you don't let the day's negativity bring you down. Sometimes the day begins on the wrong foot, but you don't have to let one mishap ruin the entire day. Bounce back. You can regain the time you've lost. Who knows? A little bit of lateness could have a protection effect. You might be better off than you think.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Who loves art? You do, Scorpio. Visit an art museum or check out the paintings at a local thrift store to see if you discover any hidden talents in the bins. If you prefer to be indoors, pull out your own drawing, pens and other books to try your hand at something crative.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

So confusing. Someone is sending you mixed signals. Stop trying to figure them out. They will only continue to confuse you until they are sure what it is that they want or need. You may not be able to do it yourself. Focus on your own life instead.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It's time to start living your life and stop waiting on others to give you permission to enjoy what you have. You don't have to sit around waiting for another person to figure out what their schedule is going to be today. You'll let the entire day go to waste. Do your thing. They can always catch up later when they are ready.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're working. hard and learning as you go. Right now, you're not in an authoritative role, but you will be soon. You'll go from the student to the one teaching the class. Your leadership is in the learning stage, but once you master all your lessons, your talent will shine!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Yikes. Someone has a spending problem. Put a cap on someone's credit card limit, especially if they are going to put you into debt. It's one thing to be generous but you also want accountability. It's not easy to go back and reverse the financial indulgence. It's better to prevent it from happening in the first place.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.