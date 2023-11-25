horoscope for november 26, 2023

The Full Moon is in the sign of Gemini which signifies a release of energy. See how this impacts your horoscope on November 26, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ideas start to brew once the Moon enters Gemini. Today is a great day for writing down your vision for the future. Create a list of doubts and also a list for hopes and dreams. This day is meant to foster free-flowing thoughts. Don't try to control what comes to your mind. Instead, let yourself daydream without any inhibition.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You never know where an opportunity will manifest when you least expect it to. The Moon enters Gemini, your sector of personal investments and money. You may find out that there's untapped potential in a business project or at your job. Awareness can become a type of superpower for you, so keep your mind and eyes open for what the universe has to show you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's your day, Gemini, and when the Moon enters your sign, it's time to think about what you need and how to get it. The next few days are perfect for doing things that you have been putting off for the sake of helping others. Get organized in your bedroom. Nurture your mind and body. If you have a gym with a pool or spa, treat yourself to a day of rest and relaxation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can't change the past, but you can stop thinking about it obsessively. The Moon enters Gemini, and it can bring up unpleasant memories. Write them down to help you process your feelings. Declutter your mind by writing the full story of events and promise yourself to not think about it any further. Instead, set it to rest and let your mind be clear so you can enjoy the rest of your day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's so easy to lose touch with good friends, even if you have always been able to pick up where you once left off. The Moon enters Gemini and it invites you to reach out to your friendships, especially those in your business networking world. You can reach out to people on LinkedIn or plan to send a Hallmark or Blue Mountain ecard for the holiday.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Think outside of the box, Virgo. A new approach to your work may be needed, but knowing where to start or what to propose to the boss is never easy. The Moon enters Gemini, your sector of social status. That big boost of confidence you needed? It's here, and it's coming to help you believe in yourself. You may not see the light at the end of the tunnel today, but you might before the Full Moon tomorrow. Be patient.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You love to think about interesting things, and the Moon entering Gemini is just what you need to feel intrigued by creative ideas by great thinkers. Check out an audiobook from Libby, the library app. If you have Audible but haven't used it lately, pick out a few titles or podcasts and make it a point to listen while squeezing in your walk on a lunch break.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Small talk? Not you. The Moon enters Gemini and it makes you averse to topics that you find boring and dull. Today is made for observing others while quietly thinking your deep thoughts. While others want to go shopping in the mall, you'll happily be online buying gifts on Amazon.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Life was never meant to go it alone, and when the Moon enters Gemini, you're partnership minded. If you have a business idea, map it out. Think about the type of person you'd like to work with. What are your strengths and weaknesses? What traits does your ideal teammate possess? Post a job on LinkedIn to see what type of inquiries you receive. Make it a point to be as detailed as you can, and don't hold back on your wishlist.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You know what you need to do, but sometimes it's not as easy as it seems. Drink more water. Go for a longer walk. The list goes on and on. The Moon enters Gemini, bringing some activity to your wellness sector. Today you can start to get out of a rut and push yourself to be the person you want to be without making excuses to put things off until tomorrow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's so easy to become distracted from all that life has to offer. With the Moon entering Gemini, you may feel drawn to higher risk activities. You might enjoy watching comedy to get a big laugh. You might want to go dancing with friends or go on an food crawl downtown to check out new restaurants and see live shows.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It may be a busy day with family in town or you may be the one who is visiting relatives. The Moon enters Gemini, which increases your desire to be in the center of the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life. It's a day to enjoy all the fun things you can do when in a crowd. Go bowling or watch a movie at the theatre. Try ice skating or check out your local escape room.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.