When you believe everything on your path is for your greatest good, you also enter a space where you can make any dream a reality. To believe that every redirection, even every refusal, is all for a greater plan means that no matter what happens, you will never send out the vibration of defeat or hopelessness. By embracing this energy, you come to embody not just divine luck but what it means to work together with the universe to manifest all you desire.

The Full Moon in Gemini is opposite the Sun and Mars in Sagittarius, creating a push and pull between doing what you've known and striking out in a completely different direction. Gemini is a sign of duality, represented by the twins, which represent your human and earthly self, your higher self and that of your soul. Sagittarius is what reminds you of the far-off opportunities and destinations that haven't yet been explored.

Even if Gemini might find it challenging to open up to try something different, it's encouraged to, just as you will be under this lunation. There is a new direction or opportunity that has been calling to you, but so far, something has stood in the way of your pursuing it. Perhaps it's your fear, the opinions of others or external limitations that you feel you need to honor. Still, you have this inner feeling that this is something you are meant to do.

While Gemini and Sagittarius are engaged in a dynamic of attraction and inspiration, the Moon will be opposite Saturn in Pisces, encouraging you to start implementing what you've learned since Saturn stationed retrograde in June — around the same time as the New Moon in Gemini. Now that Saturn is direct, and the Gemini Full Moon will rise in the sky, it's time to embody the lessons you were meant to learn so that you can start to ground your dreams in the reality needed to make them a reality. And while it may take some time, remember that the best things always do.

What day will be the luckiest this week for each zodiac sign in astrology?

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Friday, December 1

Leading Energy: Mercury in Capricorn, your house of career

Align yourself closely with your dreams this week as you embark on a new chapter within your career. Mercury will shift into Capricorn and bring increased conversations around new opportunities, advancements and promotions. Make the most of this energy by allowing yourself to apply for new jobs or craft a proposal for that business venture you've been dreaming of.

Everything is set for you to enter a new amazing chapter of your life in 2024 with the new eclipse cycle and Pluto finally leaving the earth sign of Capricorn. Take the time now to start planning for the success you want to have and the career that will fulfill your soul.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, December 1

Leading Energy: Mercury in Capricorn, your house of luck

Capricorn energy rules over themes of luck, abundance, expansion and travel, helping to bring many new opportunities into your life. Mercury, the planet of communication in Capricorn, will help you discuss, negotiate and entertain new possibilities for your future, like remote working, a digital nomad job or returning to school to eventually acquire the position you genuinely desire.

While Mercury is currently in pre-shadow for its upcoming retrograde, use this as a way to get ahead for the new year. Reflect on what you feel called to pursue and any ideas you've been having. You may also create a positive connection with someone for your future by meeting them while traveling. As you open yourself up to new opportunities, you will become ripe with possibilities.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, November 27

Leading Energy: Full Moon in Gemini, your sector of self

The Full Moon in Gemini rises in your zodiac sign this week, bringing a moment of brightness to your journey this year. Gemini energy rules your sense of self and what beliefs dictate the choices that you make. This Full Moon will bring events from June 18 to fruition as you are guided to honor your inner truth more deeply than you have before.

As you step into this new chapter of truth and authenticity, let yourself fully shine and be seen for who you are, as that will be how the right people find you. Be open to opportunities around this Full Moon, especially those that seem as if you might have to grow into them to receive whatever you are being offered fully.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, November 27

Leading Energy: Full Moon in Gemini, your house of dreams

Allow yourself some quiet under the active Gemini Full Moon as you tune into your inner self and the dreams that you may have left behind. As you prepare to finish out one year and start a new one, know that this next phase of your life is going to be all about bringing your dreams to fruition. To prepare, try to journal about some dreams for yourself or your life that you haven't yet focused on creating.

Let this lunation shine a bright light into what it is you feel called to pursue, as your dreams aren't just wishes or hopes but divine ideas that you are meant to bring to fruition. By honoring this part of you, you can be more in alignment with the universe and can attract what it is you genuinely desire for your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, December 1

Leading Energy: Mercury in Capricorn, your house of dedication

Capricorn energy rules over your house of dedication, which also includes the area of your life that governs your daily routines. As much as you are filled with passion for what you want to create, there is often the tendency to feel so intensely about so many things you don't know what direction to take. By focusing and embracing the energy of Mercury in Capricorn, you can be confident you're choosing the path that will lead to success.

Mercury involves communication, whereas Capricorn energy will ask you to address your persistence, dedication and any changes to your routine to make significant progress. Allow yourself to tune into what is most important to you, and then build your life around it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, November 27

Leading Energy: Full Moon in Gemini, your house of career

The Full Moon in Gemini rises in your house of career, bringing to light a powerful moment in your professional life. Reflect on June 18, when you were guided to plant seeds under the Gemini New Moon for what you hoped to reap. Now, try to learn what has surfaced since that time and be open to new possibilities, as Gemini tends to be a very active sign.

This is an area of your life that will continue to develop over the next year, but now is the time to embrace the positive changes you've created in this sector, along with what else you hope to do. By focusing your energy and knowing that success is destined for you, you can make the most of each moment of opportunity.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, November 27

Leading Energy: Full Moon in Gemini, your sector of abundance and expansion

Gemini energy rules over your house of luck, abundance and expansion as you are guided from your comfort zone and start to honor once again what it is you want from your life. During this Full Moon in Gemini, spend a moment journalling about what was occurring June 18 around the New Moon and now what has been brought to fruition. This is an area of your life that will be a main source of focus in the year to come, but for now, it's enough to simply heighten your awareness of what you want — and what you will need to do in order to achieve it.

Although this is an area of your life that will see continued development over the next year, try also to be open to new possibilities around this time. You may receive a notice of traveling for work or an amazing retreat opportunity. Trust that whatever comes into your path around this time is meant for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, December 1

Leading Energy: Mercury in Capricorn, your house of communication

Capricorn energy governs your house of communication, which includes the words you speak as well as those you think and write. Mercury is the planet that rules over this theme, so this is an especially powerful time for you to think of your words as having the ability to craft the future you dream of. With each conversation and each thought, you are planting the seed for what you hope will grow and manifest.

Even though Mercury is currently in pre-shadow for its upcoming retrograde, you can still use the energy of the earth sign of Capricorn to make sure that you're only speaking what you want into existence. Be mindful of your self-talk during this time, and practice positive affirmations to encourage growth and hope in the months to come.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, December 1

Leading Energy: Mercury in Capricorn, your house of value and self-worth

When it comes to self-worth, most in your life would never guess that this is an area in which you are often called to grow. Just because you don't appear it from the outside doesn't mean it's not true. Yet, with Pluto having spent the past thirteen years here in this area of your life, you should also be at the point of wrapping up a major lesson, which will open you to receive all you've desired from life.

Capricorn energy rules over how you feel about yourself, which determines everything you can create. Tune into Mercury as it shifts into this Capricorn, and make sure you honor your inner value with the conversations and agreements you create with others. By ensuring you are only putting energy into what you deserve, you are creating a new energetic vibration for your life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, November 27

Leading Energy: Full Moon in Gemini, your sector of focus and well-being

The Full Moon in Gemini rises in your sector of focus and well-being, helping you to prioritize yourself and tend to your own needs. As a zodiac sign that tends to be extremely career and success-driven, having a pause and moment of reflection on how you are caring for yourself is critically important. Allow yourself to take a break, seek out solitude, or schedule that spa appointment, as it will help ensure you are at the top for all you want to create.

The Full Moon in Gemini will be wrapping up a cycle that began in June of 2023, so you may also be looking to make some longer-lasting changes to your daily routine that allow you to focus on all aspects of your health as well. Even if this feels foreign to you, try to honor this part of you because it will also create an entirely new definition of what success really means.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Friday, December 1

Leading Energy: Mercury in Capricorn, your house of intuition

You may not always be known as the most intuitive sign; however, you have a deep connection with the universe that you need to honor to ensure you are moving in the ways you are destined to. As Mercury shifts into the earth sign of Capricorn, this area of your life is lit up, helping you to honor your intuition — and make a plan for how to follow it and bring any dreams to fruition.

Recognize that with Mercury currently in pre-shadow for its upcoming retrograde journey, this will be a process that will carry you through to the new year, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't start now, right where you are. Use this to honor, validate and reconnect with the divine spirit within yourself so you can truly reach for the stars and make each dream a reality in the coming year.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, December 1

Leading Energy: Mercury in Capricorn, your house of community and support

You tend to be one of those personalities in which you appear to be an extrovert but are an introvert. You crave companionship and friends, but depending on the energy present, you can also tire easily — but in this, you can't forget how much you need people to help you on your path. Use the energy of Mercury in Capricorn to reach out to others, broaden your social circle and learn that being surrounded by the right people can make all the difference.

Not only does your community offer you the support you need, but this week, there may be some exciting new opportunities you might hear about from a friend or coworker. By reaching out, embracing that extrovert energy and being vulnerable in what you need, you can be in the place to attract the very support and offer that you've needed. Remember, unless you speak up, you may never be asked.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.