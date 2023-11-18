Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 19, 2023

The day's zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for November 19, 2023, for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups is a beautiful card to receive especially if you've recently experienced heartache or feel like your love life is not where it ought to be. This tarot card is a positive omen for finding true love. So, if you're working on a relationship, don't give up, the miracle may be around the corner. If you're single and hope to meet someone, try to put yourself out there — online or ask friends to introduce you to someone — love is going to find you where you are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Sometimes you can't put your finger on a problem, but you know that there is something that isn't right. According to this tarot card, that one hidden secret is about to come to the surface. It's going to show up in a way that you did not expect it to. You may not understand the reason why it took so long, but don't dwell on that. The reveal came when you needed it to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

There's a flip side to a bout of good luck and that's when the luck you experience begins to dwindle. The Tower tarot card serves as a type of warning. Don't allow yourself to become too comfortable. It's best to be careful even if you feel confident that your luck could never run out. A little caution can keep mishaps at bay.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You need someone good in your life, and friends who are strong, dependable and trustworthy are hard to come by. It takes time to build solid relationships. Just like an intimate partnership, you will want to see a person through a variety of experiences. When you do, you get to see all the good that they bring to the table developing trust in one another.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

A quick Google search may produce all sorts of results, but there's no substitute for a consult with an expert. You may think that finding advice online is what you need, but for certain more serious problems, one-on-one advice that fits your situation can be what's best.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

There are people out there in the world who are just angry at life. You may wonder why this person is upset with you or not wanting to let you in. But what if their negative mood has nothing to do with you? It may just be their own inner battles causing them to act a certain way. Try not to take it on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Everything seems so much more expensive right now, so the last thing you need is an unexpected bill to come in. With this tarot card suggesting a financial surprise may come your way, take time to review your expenses. One smart thing to do is to pull up your credit report and pay attention to auto-bill payments.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Enlightenment is for everyone, Scorpio, but only a few people open their hearts and minds to receive it. Allow yourself the space to be peaceful and quiet. Empty your mind of worries and open your heart to faith. You'll be amazed how the universe meets you where you are and gives you what you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Pat yourself on the back, Sagittarius. After much hard work and discipline you're finally going to receive the big prize you've been striving toward. You've earned the brass ring, and soon you'll get to enjoy the freedom that comes with sweet victory.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords - Reversed

If someone is talking bad about another person, there's a good chance that they may do the same thing to you, You don't want to surround yourself with people who have anger issues or dislike their life. Hate is contagious; it will only bring you down.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Prayers do get answered, Aquarius. Don't lose faith in people. A person you may have perceived as being weak willed or disinterested in fixing themselves may surprise you. You may see them suddenly taking responsibility for their choices.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess

The world will tell you that you have to have certain things to be happy, but there is no substitute for inner peace or joy. Work on yourself. Read good books. Exercise. Find time for play. These activities are what build wealth in your overall life. Good health is worth aiming for.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.