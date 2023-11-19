Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 20, 2023

The day's zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for November 20, 2023, for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Focus on what matters most, Aries. You might need to pay more attention to the material aspects of life. Instead, turn your attention toward spiritual pursuits. Remember that what matters most in life is the inner world. The outer world simply manifests who you are and what you attract to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Listen up, Taurus. Someone is going to deliver an important message to you soon. You might not expect to hear news from a younger person or someone who has less experience and knowledge than you do. Don't be too quick to dismiss the source. Be receptive to what you hear and vet it, even if you first think it's wrong.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Certain luxury items are wonderful but can cause more worry and frustration than they are worth. Simplify your life and discover how quickly you can double your joy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You can't control every situation, but you can choose how to respond to the things around you. Every moment is a teaching opportunity. Experiences mirror the soul, showing you who you are and what you need to improve.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You don't have to be what others think you are. When the day ends, how you feel when you view yourself in the mirror matters. Be the person you desire; if you mess up, hit the reset button and try again. You've got this!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

There's a lot of joy in the world and so much beauty to experience and behold. You have to simply look beyond your scope of interest and knowledge. Be open-minded and receptive. Seek happiness in nature, children and experiences with people you love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Luck doesn't always find you. Some days, you have to create your own luck. You make your opportunities. You find them by searching for them in areas you've yet to look. They are there, because the universe rarely disappoints.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

This is a wonderful day for sharing how much you love someone. Write them a little note of appreciation straight from your heart. Give them a reason to smile by saying what they have meant to you. You can uplift a person with your words of kindness and appreciation.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Today's perfect for tuning out the noise of life and finding time to be still and quiet. It's a great day for reading or listening to a good book. If you're a writer or someone who loves to create videos, take photos or make art, it's the perfect day for indulging yourself in a favorite hobby.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Some people are not happy until they have made others miserable. Today avoid toxic individuals. You'll know right away if someone's personal mission is to push your buttons. Don't allow that type of person to get under your skin or to get the best of you. Rise above.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

A problem can come from out of the blue. You might not expect it, but you can quickly take action and reduce further development when an unfortunate event happens. Don't let a matter get ignored. Instead, face it head-on and be proactive.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so talented and skilled, Pisces. It will be like magic when you find the time to hone in on what you do so well. Each gift you've been given is there to enjoy and share with others. Don't be afraid to shine.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.