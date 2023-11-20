Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 21, 2023

The day's zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for November 21, 2023, for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Decisions are tougher than usual, Aries. Weigh your options and use logic as the primary way of choosing what's best for you. A pros and cons list will come in handy today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Don't judge a book by its cover. You may think you know something based on what you see superficially. Today requires a bit more due diligence. You may find good information by being curious and diligent.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

A new opportunity can come your way, Gemini. If you're looking for a financial opportunity or a career change, it's a good day for putting out your resume or to job hunt. You may find something sooner than you think.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are sad, but nothing is sadder than a missed opportunity. If you desire to reach a goal or to move beyond what you know, you'll need to say goodbye to the things that hold you back.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You don't want someone to tell you what to do, and you love your independent nature. A friend or family member does something for you to make ends meet. You'll find sharing responsibility easier than giving up your independence.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Spending time by yourself is a positive today. You need a bit of rest and relaxation since it's going to be a busy week with the holidays. Enjoy it now while you can.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

A message may come to you unexpectedly. It's a good day to check emails. Stay on top of social media direct messages too. You don't want to receive a note that's timely but you were too busy to notice.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Argumentative people attract more argumentative individuals. If you're finding and meeting people who are disagreeable, it may be best to walk away from the friendship and wish them well.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You're ready to begin a new project soon. This is the time to jump on things that are presented to you. You'll not want to decline an offer for a job that you really want. This could be your big break. Jump on it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always at work speaking to you. You may be hearing and seeing things that appear beyond coincidental. Pay attention to repeat numbers, nature and the joy you feel in your heart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Trust your intuition. It's rare when your gut instinct is wrong. You will want to balance your hunches with facts. Be sure to have proof you can do something based on past experiences.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You have what you need to do something meaningful. You've been thinking about this action for quite some time, and now the opportunity seems to have found you. Consider the changes taking the offer up will have on your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.