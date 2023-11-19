Love Horoscopes For November 20, 2023 Brings Strong Emotions

The love horoscope for November 20, 2023 brings out a strong desire to be transparent and honest. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 20, 2023:

Aries

Love provides a sense of purpose. As the Sun moves into the last days of Scorpio season, certain themes come up — passion, secrecy, and financial resources. Hidden matters come into the light during Scorpio season. It’s a good time to review your family budget. If you are dating and suspicious about a potential partner, if there are integrity problems in the relationship, those become clearer to see. This day is good for exploring your options, discussing the future and making decisions about your relationship. Since Scorpio energy can express itself possessively, jealousy can surface— and sometimes be said vindictively. Don’t hold grudges. Forgive. Be careful with anger.

Taurus

The Scorpio season has been good for you. If you’re in the early stages of a relationship, it’s time to do a mini-evaluation of your expectations. Is this partnership sound? Is it what you want it to be? This day brings up a lot of questions and a somber energy to help you think through your commitment. With Mercury in Scorpio, don’t just listen to your gut or intuition. Instead, look at the health of your interaction with your person. As the saying goes, actions speak louder than words. What is being communicated to you?

Gemini

You can only do your part, and then you have to let go and allow time to do the rest. With Scorpio season working through your health and wellness sector, practice trusting the process and believing things are as they are meant to be. You may try to control a situation, but passion expressed in extremes can lead to anxiety, tension and uneasiness. Don’t let worry get you down or hold you back from your happiness. It’s OK to feel your emotions while keeping the truth of love in perspective.

Cancer

Romance is a big goal for you, Cancer, and while the Sun leans towards the end of Scorpio season, you don’t want to feel like you ended 2023 without loving with all your heart. Love is the goal— and you know what you want; the question is, how will you get there? Today focuses on acting out of love — you want more passion, creativity and expressiveness in your relationship. You can do things to show how much you love the people in your life. Perfumed love notes, surprise acts of kindness and maybe a romantic dinner for two by candlelight to end the day.

Leo

Your biological clock may be ticking as the Scorpio sun edges closer to the end of the season. You may be thinking about expanding your home by having a baby. If you’re single, you might consider adopting a child from another country or fostering one in your community. If you’re house shopping, the next three days are great for driving around for open house events or meeting with a real estate agent.

Virgo

Talking about your feelings is easier said than done, but during the last few days of Scorpio season, you’re an open book for sharing your thoughts and opinions. The Sun heats up your communication sector, and various forms of information can be shared by you. Longer messages, romantic memes and emojis, song dedications and journal entries. If you’ve been called cold for not being openly expressive, you’ll be changing minds soon.

Libra

An engagement ring is a big deal, and you might find yourself looking at various stones to see what might look great on your sweetheart. If you’re already married, this is a good time to take advantage of various jeweler opportunities, such as updating a ring setting or changing the size of a stone. Divorcees may consider pawning a ring that no longer holds sentimental value and use the money to buy holiday gifts. Today is about investments, marital and personal— including maxing out 401K or Roth IRA contributions for self and spouse.

Scorpio

Loving comes naturally to you, and with an active Scorpio season — eclipses, Mars, Mercury and the Sun in your sign, the month has felt like a whirlwind of energy igniting your heart and mind. This day invites you to explore the true meaning of love on both a personal and interpersonal level. You can spend this day in acts of self-care, quiet time catching up on your favorite shows or taking a long bubble bath and relaxing. Do things that make you feel good about yourself.

Sagittarius

The past can be a powerful motivator for change, and it helps to put certain people and relationships into perspective. If you’ve been waiting for an apology or an ex to wake up and change, the time for closure arrives in the next few days. While you may not get the wish you hoped for, you may feel a sense of peace in how things are now. What’s changed isn’t others; the gift of Scorpio season ending is that it has helped to change you.

Capricorn

Friends are great, and surprisingly, you may feel like they provide you a source of comfort when you feel lonely. Even in a relationship, you may realize it’s hard for a partner to be everything to you. So rather than feel bad that your expectations aren’t being met, you find solace in good relationships. It’s a win-win.

Aquarius

Why does love have to be such hard work sometimes? You may have heard that love is supposed to be easy, but that’s not always true at the tail end of Scorpio season. During the final days of the sun in your career and reputation sector, you may find yourself wanting different things than what you assumed you’d desire in a partnership. You may wish for more respect or more sense of autonomy. There can be a lot of differences between your view of life and your partner’s. This day can bring a few defining moments to a head, and each helps you to see your future in a new light.

Pisces

Your heart is more open during Scorpio season. Love can teach you to think outside of the box. You learn to be flexible this week. You see challenges as opportunities for growth. What might have broken your relationship can make it stronger. This day brings an element of empowerment into your love life, and you could become a better person because of it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.