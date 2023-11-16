Love Horoscopes For November 17 Might Bring Power Clashes

The love horoscope for November 17, 2023 brings a powerful clash of the wills that lasts through the end of this year. The Sun and Mars have partnered in a celestial dance, and when these two energetic forces combine, we feel the need to assert our egos. Ego flares can show up in our most intimate partnerships, and we may feel motivated to push ourselves to do things out of anger or frustration. So how will this effect our love horoscopes starting this Friday? Read on to find out using your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, November 17, 2023:

Aries

Career and love may clash during the Sun conjunct Mars transit, which will last through the end of this year. Some power and control matters can arise in an existing intimate relationship, and it might not feel 'pretty.' These energies can feel destructive and make love's survival hard; however, being a Mars-ruled zodiac sign, you thrive under pressure.

You can use this time to observe if your relationship can withstand the hardships of life — finances are one of the biggest battlegrounds to love. During this time, work on patience, endurance, and seeing how you can be more cautious. Choose your battles wisely.

Taurus

The rest of the year may feel intense if you have a temper or difficulty managing jealousy. Today's Sun conjunct Mars orb tightens, bringing out your competitive nature; however, you're not fighting to win a business deal. Instead, you may be working to secure a love relationship — one you feel you should not have to prove yourself to keep.

These battles can be beneficial to love, though, Taurus. They show how much you desire to be with someone or how well you and your significant other can handle hardships. This is a time to maintain an objective point of view. Judgmentalness and impatience will only undo what you're trying to build.

Gemini

Awareness is key to everything; when you're aware of your health and an existing relationship, everything falls into place. During the Sun conjunct Mars transit, you'll want to instill a sense of well-being in your relationships. If a connection is stressful or causes you to feel ill at ease, you should work on changing it.

Thanks to the combination of Mars' and Sun's energy, you will feel empowered to do things differently. It's an excellent time to create a routine involving blood-pressure-lowering activities like prayer, meditation, grounding or walking when you feel stressed about something (or people) you cannot control.

Cancer

Love is a game that people play, and romance is meant to be easy and fun-filled during the Sun conjunct Mars transit. You might enjoy doing something that brings out your inner child with your significant other. Going out to an event where live music plays or incorporating board games in your nightly routine can be fun.

Try Twister or 36 Questions. Even a few rounds of Karaoke can be fun. This day was made to fuel love that fosters connection and closeness. You may even discover that you enjoy doing things at home that cost less and give you more quality time together.

Leo

The decision to separate is never an easy one. Still, when you're no longer getting along, and a relationship is irretrievably broken, you may feel that ending it is the better choice. The Sun conjunct Mars transit brings a lot of challenging energy to your home and family sector, and your house may feel like a battlefield more than a refuge from daily stress.

Discussing your decision to leave with your significant other may seem logical, but do so with care. This transit can inflame even the most inert conversations. Think before speaking, and be sure that whatever you say is what you mean.

Virgo

Feeling pressured to do something you disagree with can later be viewed as a blessing or a curse. You may be thankful that you have people who hold you accountable for what you say or do.

Yet, signing a contract, making a sale, or agreeing to an arrangement under duress can lead to resentment or even anger and guilt. The goal of today's Sun conjunct Mars transit is to be true to yourself. You'll want to decipher your emotions to understand why you're doing what you choose — and that you're happy about it.

Libra

People may attempt to encroach on your relationship during the Sun conjunct Mars transit. On the surface, a boss's suggestion to have your partner stay at the office later than usual or to meet up for drinks may appear inert.

Still, you sense there's disrespect starting to creep in. It's hard to state your case to your significant other; your partner may even think you're trying to control them (as pesky Mars' war-like energy can do).

This transit opens a time to evaluate your feelings about what you will or will not tolerate and your mutual dealbreakers. You may find it hard to come to a truce, and if you're unhappy, you may break up.

Scorpio

You know what you want and need, and a relationship may be unable to deliver the goods. It's tough when you see a limitation in your love life — one that you really hoped to work out.

The Sun conjunct Mars gives you a reason to review romance dynamics and decide where you can grow into a better person due to your challenges. But it can also help you to see where you cannot. In some situations, Sun conjunct Mars can help you to turn to friends for the conversations or common interests you need to be happy.

Sagittarius

You may sense that someone is stirring the pot in your relationship, and there's a feeling of loss whenever your partner speaks to that 'certain friend.' A toxic relationship can try to hide during the Sun conjunct Mars transit. Still, you may discover who isn't for your relationship.

Some people enjoy breaking up relationships. You may sense this is happening, but rather than assume, have a conversation to explore what's happening and get to the bottom of the problem.

Capricorn

Gambling problems can come up today for you or a significant other who hopes to strike it rich by winning the lotto or going to the slot machines. The Sun conjunct Mars transit can give certain people the misbelief that if they spend more, they can make it up later with a windfall of money.

But, their spending habits strain your relationship, even if you aren't commingling finances. The Sun conjunct Mars transit brings courage to dealing with a gambler. You may decide to get help since you haven't reached rock bottom yet; you may feel hopeless, but today, you are willing to take the first step to help yourself.

Aquarius

Loving a workaholic is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you appreciate their ability to provide, but you also see the toll working to excess has on their personality and your relationship. You may know the heart of the internal and external need for validation when earning money.

During today's Sun conjunct Mars transit, consider openly discussing their situation and listen intently. You may not be able to change your partner (or yourself), but you can try to help make it easier to find newer, healthier ways to bring balance into your relationship.

Pisces

Dating someone whose culture and family dynamics differ from yours can become a steep learning curve around the holiday season. Rather than wish your partner could become more like you or push to have your way because of 'tradition,' use this time to create more understanding.

The Sun conjunct Mars transit encourages learning about other cultures and their habits. You may feel a new sense of adoration and closeness from your partner due to your efforts. Yay! That's what love is all about.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.