Horoscope For November 20, 2023 — First Quarter Moon In Aquarius

Here is your horoscope for November 20, 2023, when the Moon enters the sweet sign of illusive Pisces after perfecting a First Quarter Moon in Aquarius.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to expand your social network, Aries. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius gives you a push to push beyond your comfort zone. You don't necessarily need to go to public events to meet business professionals in your field. Explore the world wide web. Join a few networking groups on LinkedIn, Facebook or Threads instead.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Remote work, here you come. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius activates your job and social networking sector. If you've been hoping to land an offer that allows you to work from home, this is the time to send out resumes or contact recruiters. Be transparent. Let them know what you desire. You may be surprised that an opportunity that's perfect for you is available.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Trust in a higher power, Gemini. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius activates your spirituality sector. This is a great time to return to a religious or spiritual practice that used to be helpful to you. You can re-read the Four Agreements or download a Bible app. If you are interested in ancient texts, read the Upanishads online.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you feel sad, do something for someone else to boost your spirits. It's hard to remain down and out when you have done good for another person. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius activates your shared resource sector, and if you can afford to, Zelle or Venmo a friend who you know is in need. Send a little gift card to a grandchild or younger sibling so they can buy a video game or consider picking up a gift card and handing it to a stranger just because.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This might be true love, Leo. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius activates your relationship sector, and this can be a time for a fresh start in love. You might realize a fling is really much more serious than you had anticipated it becoming. Your heart maybe open to taking things to the next level and turning a casual dating situation into an exclusive relationship.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are ready to make an improvement to your life, and it starts with getting organized, Virgo. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius activates your daily routines sector, and what's a daily routine if it doesn't improve your life? This is a great day for going down the rabbit hole of calendar and app searches online. If you need products that help keep your home in order, check out early sales on Amazon or Temu.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're ready to let go of the past and explore what the future holds in the love and relationship department. With the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius activating your passion sector, it's the perfect time to reopen a dating app and refreshing your profile. You might feel shy and reluctant at first, but logging back in can be a simple start.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There's no place like home, and what you desire more than anything is the comforts of safety and security. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius activates your family sector, making this a great time to connect with the people who love you and know how to make you laugh. If you live close to your parents, cousins or friends who are like family consider making tonight a board game and pizza night. Doing a movie night and sleepover together can be the perfect way to brighten your week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's so nice to write your thoughts down on paper and get your ideas in a place where you can organize them. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius activates your communication sector, and it's the perfect time to begin structuring your new year's resolutions to see what is doable and how. You can plan out your upcoming vision board. If you begin now, you have a few weeks to gather what you need to create it and make it perfect for framing and placing it where you can see it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Is crypto dead? You may be curious how your crypto currency is doing after a drop this year. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius activates your financial sector, and it may be a good day for selling, trading or moving crypto to a secure wallet for future use. Read white papers on the latest crypto market trends, and if you have Coinbase or another app take a few of their fun little quizzes to earn a free coin.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A sense of urgency can come to you about areas of your life that need to be worked on. The First Quarter Moon in your sign activates your personal development sector, making this a perfect time to set up a type of plan for yourself. Create your 2024 book reading list. Pull up your free credit report to see where you are financially and plan to get out of debt.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some doors are best closed for good, and the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius may help you to see that you don't have to stay connected online with people who you dislike. You may have felt like you couldn't unfriend family or even your parents. But the Moon's intense transit can give you the courage to unfollow as a compromise instead. It's a great day to release the guilt of being loyal to something toxic, and do what's best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.