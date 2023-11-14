Horoscope For November 15, 2023 — Moon In Sagittarius

We have a Sun in Scorpio on November 15. Scorpio is noted as the sign of the surgeon, the fall of the Moon, and the dark side of life involving matters like inheritance, death, rebirth and the afterlife. We are in the core of Plutonic energy this week. The week kicked off with the New Moon in Scorpio aligning the feelings of intensity and awareness can make room for honest disclosures and conversations.

We have a Moon in Sagittarius. Sagittarius energy takes what gets discovered during Scorpio season and uses it to prompt change. The Moon in Sagittarius teaches us to be brave and honest, even when it hurts to hear the truth. Find out what this means for your zodiac's horoscope starting November 15.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes, you start a journey with someone but then realize through experience they aren't your friend at all. They are an enemy. You may be entering this era of your life with high hopes and a desire that they will act differently. However, you need to prepare yourself so that people can choose their fate. Your friend may or may not believe they have any reason to change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The role of a friend is to be loyal, supportive and, at the very least, keep your secrets. However, during the Moon Square Neptune transit, you come to realize you've got a gossip in your midst. They are talking about things that ought to be kept to themselves. The plan is for you to remain passive and listen before sharing your thoughts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Quiet quitting or feeling if your boss is quietly firing you? The idea of job separation may come up for you today as the Moon squares Neptune. There can be conflict between your relationships at the office. One person can create problems for you. However, you can try to make things work by requesting a heart-to-heart meeting. See where things lead you afterward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You don't have to do everything, and it's good to have change. The Moon square Neptune transit invites you to make one small improvement to your daily routine. Drop a habit that you do just because it's always been done that way. Incorporate multitasking so you can accomplish more in less time and have more time for the things you love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're not materialistic, but someone pulls your heartstrings with their generosity. Your partner may offer to help pay a bill or give you some cash to put towards your savings. Friends may pitch in to help you get back on your feet. During the Moon Square Neptune transit, hard times reap good friends.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Divorce is hard on all family members. Your dream died, and theirs also did, too. It's an adjustment for all. While you re-enter the world in bravery alone, remember that changes aren't always easy. During this time, it's especially important to practice grace and self-compassion. The Moon Square Neptune transit helps you redefine your role in the family and the world without your significant other.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've been doing a bit of thinking, and now you're ready to make some key changes in your life. The Moon Square Neptune transit is perfect for relocating to a new place within your community. Since the current Moon rules your communication sector, you may view conversations and their outcomes in a new light. Rather than jump to conclusions, you may wait and see.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're ready to take a risk for the sake of love. All your friends who act as the voice of reason say you should not get involved in a particular situation. While you may not view the problem in the same light during the Moon Square Neptune transit, heeding good advice, even if it's just to ponder, is a wise decision.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may feel at odds with family members. They could struggle with the idea that you're all grown up and independent to make your own choices. The Moon Square Neptune transit reminds you to set your priorities and not squeeze anything in on those days.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Endings are never easy, but neither is staying in a place you've outgrown. The Moon Square Neptune positions your words against feeling so that emotions could be a bit confusing. During this time, seek clarity through journalling or conversation and don't be afraid to feel your feelings. You might find that suppressing them doesn't make them disappear but grow under the surface in the long run. You got this!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your social network takes center stage as you work through some of the adjustments you must make during the New Moon in Taurus. You can find this to be an adventurous time full of lasting memories. It teaches you to appreciate all that you have.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A part of you wants to work, but there's also this small voice that says you need a break. You can replenish your thinking and feel refreshed when you've rested. Hard to do? Yes, but it's not impossible. You can ask and see what happens next.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.