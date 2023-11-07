Horoscope For November 8, 2023 With Moon Sextile Mars

During the horoscope for November 8, 2023, the Moon will sextile Mars. Here is how the organizationally oriented Virgo Moon works with the fierce energy of Mars in Scorpio.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 08, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's an old saying, "You're only as healthy as your secrets." During today's Moon sextile Mars, certain wounds you keep private may surface to heal. Some problems remain dormant for years, and when you least expect them to, they show up in your life, and you have to address them.

This manifestation of the past may be the motivation you need to work on yourself again. The Moon sextile Mars transit supports finding a therapist to talk through problems, or you can choose your own healthy way to alleviate stress: go for a walk or write in a journal. Even chatting with a friend could work!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're in demand, Taurus, and a passion project could command all of your attention. This is a great time for brainstorming fresh ideas, thanks to the Virgo Moon in your creative zone.

Your imagination and ability to see things in the future are supported by motivational Mars in your business sector. This is a great day for business strategy meetings and organizing plans that you plan to implement in the near future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to get the house ready for the holidays, and at the top of your priority list is getting things nice and cozy. The Moon in your home and family sector may have you viewing the way your family did things in the past as what you ought to do now.

However, there can be a desire for change, thanks to Mars in the mix. If you're trying to recreate a few older traditions, you may easily find a sense of what works thanks to the smoothness of the day's Moon sextile Mars transit.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's hard to get the word out just right when what you are saying is fueled by anger or frustration. Today, you will have to exercise a little bit more caution when it comes to expressing yourself. Strong emotions need a little bit of time to process. They take effort to really understand. What you feel today may change tomorrow once you have had a chance to think about the problem. So, during today's Moon sextile Mars, be specific and try only to attack a problem, not a person.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may really want to buy a place of your own or some other type of real estate investment. During this economic situation, it can seem impossible to save enough to accomplish your goal.

The Moon sextile Mars transit assists you in getting control over your finances. Set a goal and become aggressively dedicated to it. Cut spending and find new ways to earn more.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don't be angry with yourself if you didn't do what you planned by now. Use your frustration positively and constructively. Maybe it was hard to remain motivated on your own.

Perhaps you had things come up that hindered your growth. It's important to learn from the setback and not view the situation as a permanent failure. Learn from what's happened and use that information to become stronger. Structure yourself with a streamlined approach. You can do this!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can fight an ending, but the truth is when it's time for change, it's very difficult to stop the ball from rolling. There is something to free will that allows people to choose their path.

During Moon sextile Mars, you may disagree with it and feel vehemently opposed. Where do you want to focus your energy today? On what will soon be in the past or the future you're here to create? The power of choice is yours.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It can feel as though your friends are against you. You may feel as though your friends suddenly dislike you for no reason, and you can't shake the feeling off. Imposter syndrome may be what's reeling its ugly head during the Moon sextile Mars transit.

Or your friends may be poaching the new person you introduced them to. This is a good time to kindly confront the problem and share how you've been feeling. You may feel vulnerable doing so, but its honesty can alleviate the negative feelings — and bring you closer together once you've moved past the problem.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Every time you think about work, you also think about when and how you can quit. You may not mind the actual act of work itself but dislike feeling like you have no control over your time.

During the Moon sextile Mars transit, this irritational disdain for all things work-related can have you fantasizing about how you'll write your resignation letter. You may be so close to just quitting. Be sure that if you decide that today is the day to resign, that's what you truly ought to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's good to have friends who push you to do your best in life. Today you may find that your peers bring out the risk-taker in you. You could go on a trip out of town with a friend instead of the usual — stay home.

It can be a crazy idea to rent an Airbnb in another town and purchase discount plane tickets to go. During the Moon sextile Mars transit, the winds of change are calling you, and this time rather than be the responsible one, you could decide just to take the risk and go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can change. If you decide to work on yourself, it's possible to improve, get better and change. You don't have to ask someone's permission to turn over a new leaf.

You can come to a place where you feel your current situation is too much. It takes a lot of courage to go and be who you know you're meant to be and to let go and release others to their vices.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are such an analytical person who loves to be around people. In fact, your desire for connectedness is what makes it so easy for you to learn someone so well. When a friend becomes disgruntled, you can read between the lines and sense the problem. During the Moon sextile Mars transit, you are motivated by love and to express it even if the day was not easy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.