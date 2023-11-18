Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope For November 20 - 26

In order to decide what kind of reading would be given for the weekly tarot card update, I threw a card for advice. Would I do a three-card reading, showing past, present or future, or would the best way to go about getting the point across be with a one-card reading? I shuffled the deck and pulled out the Ace of Cups. This told me that our best information would come in the form of a one-card reading, and so ... let us proceed.

We are working with the Rider-Waite deck and each card is chosen after a ritualistic shuffling and concentrating. In my mind, I consider this week's cosmic transits as these are things that are unavoidable and must be taken into consideration when reading the cards for the week of November 20 - 26, 2023.

Sagittarius season starts this week, on November 22, and this is the season that will have us experiencing the holiday rush and Thanksgiving. We've got both Jupiter and Mars influences going on during this week. While the cards will pinpoint what we need to work on, we will also know that it's the planetary influences that stand behind each interpretation.

Weekly tarot card reading for November 20 - 26, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

For you, during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, this card is an implication of hard work and your feeling of dissatisfaction with the product. On one hand, you know you're doing your best and on the other, you feel you've delivered something second-rate. Perhaps this week brings out the perfectionist in you, and you can't see how truly stellar your work really is.

You are also looking at group meetings and the gathering of ideas. This is the kind of experience you enjoy; while you are independent, you are also very social, and you enjoy brainstorming with others and coming up with plans for the future. During November 20 - 26, 2023, you will see that you work well with others and that you like being accepted into their crowd. There's a deep feeling of wanting to belong that accompanies you throughout the week.

Keywords for the week: pride, accomplishment, frustration

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Think along the lines of November 22, which is the first day of Sagittarius and also a good day for you to believe in yourself. November 26 is looking good, too, as you are able to make sense of so many things during the transit of Moon trine Pluto. Change opens to you and you are ready for it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

You may have the feeling of 'back where I started' during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, as this card offers you a chance to 'be a kid' again. While that might sound like fun and games, in your case, Taurus, what it really means is that you are back at square one in terms of your romantic life. This could mean that you're either trying to reconnect with someone or that you have recently broken up with someone, and you feel the freedom of that break up just now.

You're going to enjoy the feeling this week allows you, and this is heightened by the onset of Sagittarius season on the 22. You aren't afraid of being alone; in fact, being alone is something you've missed out on and now it seems like a dream come true. You may not want this forever, but during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, it sure does feel blissful. While the world is celebrating togetherness ... you're quite content to keep it solitary.

Keywords for the week: independence, wonder, rediscovery

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 20 comes in with a bang and lets you know that this week could potentially be crazy if you don't get a handle on it. The good thing is that you are right with it, and you don't let anything get you upset. Sun square Saturn on the 23 brings you the kind of energy you need not to let things become too emotional.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

OK, that about says it all. When we get this Wheel of Fortune, we know that, on some level, we are responsible for our fate and that means if we choose to be happy, peppy and bursting with love, then so shall it be. This is a great week for you and one that you feel is overdue. You don't have the capacity for other people's drama or perhaps even other people themselves. Thanksgiving may be one of those events you pass on this year simply because you enjoy the alone time THAT MUCH.

You're going to see that during November 20 - 26, 2023, there is much to get over and that you will indeed jump over all the hurdles that dare to stand in your way. You are a success machine and you are the one who defines 'success' for yourself. If you so choose to add love to the mix, then you'll find success in that. If not, then solitude will be your best friend.

Keywords for the week: optimism, solo, vision

Dates and moments to keep in mind: After Sagittarius moves in on the 22, you can look forward to November 24 as your power day, as Mars enters Sagittarius and allows you to feel that you are on your way towards something big, bold and thrilling. You do as you please during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023 and there's no one to stop you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups

What can one say other than when you receive a card of beauty and grace, such as the card that was pulled for you this week? You will experience a week of treasured loveliness. You may find that during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, there is someone in your life who is not always there ... a relative, perhaps, maybe a child? This person has the power to melt your heart, and you will feel both drawn to them and protective of them.

Your week revolves around this person, which makes sense in a way, as this is the week we see Thanksgiving and all that it comes with. You may find that during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, you play the role of teacher or expert. You will be showing someone how to do certain things and they will look up to you as someone to trust, to believe in, and to desire to be with.

Keywords for the week: family, love, home

Dates and moments to keep in mind: While the Sagittarius sun is most definitely your friend and arrives on the 22, you are going to have a noticeably wonderful day on the 23, during Moon trine Mercury and the celebration of Thanksgiving. Enjoy the moments, treasure the people and feel free to smile.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands, reversed

This card is interesting in so much as, in its reversed state, it means success, as all of the wands are pointed upwards. This card generally refers to hard work or mental preparation, but in this case, during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, what you're going to see is that your hard work is now paying off. If you've been trying to close a deal or complete something in your mind, then you will see success this week.

This is not a financial card, however ... this has much more to do with what goes on in your mind and you are able to get over something that was once a true obstacle for you. This could be the healing that occurs after a broken heart or simply your ability to cope with a world that you feel has held you down. No matter what it is, you will find peace and success during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023.

Keywords for the week: renewal, hope, adjustment

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Life begins anew for you as of the 22, with the Aries Moon leading the way and the Sun in Sagittarius letting you know that you, of all people, must never give up. You have the world at your feet; you can do anything, and while it may not be easy, it is most definitely not impossible.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

For you, Virgo, to receive this card, The Emperor, during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, truly means that when it comes to family get-togethers, you're the boss. This could also mean that much of the stress falls on your shoulders, but that may just be the price you pay for the control you will have. You are someone who is completely into the Thanksgiving spirit and in your case, that means taking the reins and ordering people around ... in a loving way.

What would we do without you? That will be the sentence you'll hear again and again this week, as it is you who seems to come to the rescue of others continuously. Whether you can plan things out to the tee or your forceful way of putting things, you'll be the one in charge this week. Even if you want to scream and tear your heart out because of it, being 'the boss' is better than being the person the boss talks to.

Keywords for the week: order, chaos, stern

Dates and moments to keep in mind: There really isn't one particular date that is either good or bad for you, Virgo, although you may get a break around the 24, which should end the month for you nicely. Let's just say that every day until the 23 is going to be filled with emotion, love, mania and control freak behavior.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords, reversed

You're going to make a choice this week that is not what anyone else expects of you, and while making this choice is going to be hard, what you'll end up with is solitude and the ability to say, "I did it my way." Your way, of course, isn't what people want out of you, as they'd like for you to do it 'their way,' which starts the public opinion up and has you wanting all the more to escape.

You love the idea that everyone around you has this lovely holiday spirit, but you are just not feeling it this year, and rather than fake it 'til you make it, you'd rather just listen to your heart and solo this journey on out. You might show up for a Thanksgiving dinner, but you're not into preparing one. You don't want to be the downer of the party, which is specifically why you want to bail out ahead of time.

Keywords for the week: disinterest, choice, self-trust

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 22 brings you the Sagittarius Sun and this major transit has you feeling like you could do anything you want to do, even if it goes against the grain, which it does. You will feel the pressure on the 23, during Moon opposite Venus, and the brunt of it will feel like you disappointing the expectations of others. Oh well.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Your intentions are brilliant this week, and you want to make the best of your last Scorpio Sun days before they end and usher in Sagittarius season on the 22. All good intentions aside, you're going to run into a surprise that will take you aback. While it's nothing to worry about, you may find that work-related issues really get in the way and that you have to make up for someone else's really bad mistake ... at work.

You probably thought that this is the week you get some quality time off, but no, it's not going down like that. Oh, you will be able to rest and relax and possibly even enjoy the holiday week at the end of it, but the beginning of it is all toil and all resentment. You feel as though you've been chosen as the guinea pig, the one everyone is testing, and you don't like the feeling. Hang in there, Scorpio. This doesn't last the whole week.

Keywords for the week: anger, indignation, work

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 20 - 23 will be the harder, more trying days for you, as these are the days when you'll be backtracking and redoing whatever work you've been assigned to do. Stay cool, however, as the rest of the week pans out just fine and gives you a much easier end-of-week experience.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You will have so much good fortune this week that you won't know what to do with it. And while that's a classic line, it applies to you during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, as this card, in its reversed state, shows you that there might be such a thing as 'too much of a good thing.' You can rely on having a good time this week, Sagittarius, but try to understand that all good things must come to an end sooner or later.

What becomes apparent to you this week is that it's time for you to withdraw and do your version of hibernating. You will feel that you've done enough and that you now need to pull back to a degree because you can't continuously give at the rate you've been giving. You feel creative and productive but depleted as well, and your body is telling you to slow down and just ... relax.

Keywords for the week: acceptance, relaxation, knowledge

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Well, it's Sagittarius season and that's always good news for you, so as soon as it starts on November 22, you'll probably be feeling quite confident in your independence. You know what you have to do, and you go for it. What you need is ... rest. Take a break, Sag.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Wands, reversed

You can't help but remember the past and the people you've known over the years during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023. It comes with the end-of-the-year blues, and you always have the end-of-year blues. It's OK; it's nothing that takes too much out of you, but you do this every year with respect to the past. You aren't sad or mournful, but you are feeling that if the past weren't what it was, then you wouldn't be who you are.

This card, in its reversed state, could be negative, but in your case, that's only because there's melancholy for you in looking at your past. You've made mistakes, but you've also made good on them. You are determined to live the rest of your life in peace, if possible and if you need to spend most of November 20 - 26, 2023, in silent reflection, then you will do so. This is your life and your indulgence, and reflecting on the past is something you feel you need to do.

Keywords for the week: memory, persistence, melancholy

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 22 brings in the idea that you can take your time with your thoughts if you so choose. November 23 brings you the reality check you knew was coming, and that's because, during Sun square Saturn, you realize that you can only dwell on the past for just so long. That's OK. You knew this was what you wanted; this is what you want from your Thanksgiving.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups, reversed

So close, yet so far ... that's what this card means and it's still a great card with a great meaning, even if it's reversed. During the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, you will feel nothing but optimism ... especially when it comes to your creative plans and your love life. You feel that, while nothing is really 'set in stone' as of yet, your vision of love, light and success is in the bag. Nothing dulls your shine during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023.

You'll notice that your vision is not yet complete and that if you dwell too long on that idea, you might take yourself down a notch. You are so intentionally optimistic that it's nearly impossible to bring you down. People surely can't do it, and they sure do try. But you aren't here to cater to the neurotic whims of people and their desires to make you feel lacking. You just don't feel lacking; you are complete. Self-love takes care of that.

Keywords for the week: blind faith, stoicism, strength

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 21 brings you Mars sextile Pluto at the same time that Moon squares Mercury and these two transits are the ones that jump-start your positive vibe takeover simply because they threaten it. You aren't having anything go abasing you this week. Your big day is on the 24 when Mars enters Sagittarius, and you feel unstoppable.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Justice, reversed

Justice in reverse. Well, that about says it all, and how we can interpret this card for you during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, is to say that you still have to hold out for that one specific answer you've been waiting for. What's going on is that you are looking for answers during the time of year when everything either shuts down or looks the other way. It's all about timing, Pisces, and while this week may not give you what you want, it's because ... it's the holiday season, that's all.

So, during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, your best bet is to adapt and be patient, as you are not alone when it comes to the end-of-year waiting game. If you've been wanting a raise ... you'll get one ... but not until later this year. If you've wanted a response from a potential romantic partner, you'll get it ... but not this week. This week is about no justice, and that doesn't mean no answer ... it just implies that you will have to wait more.

Keywords for the week: impatience, frustration, zen

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The truth is you are doing well and that there aren't many things for you to fret over during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023. On November 22, 23, 24 and 25, you're going to see that, no matter what it is that you want, you'll be getting that direct feeling that it's not happening until the timing is right. That's your cue right there, Pisces. That's your cue to pull back and just sit tight.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.