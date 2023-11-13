Every How This Week Effects Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Horoscope, November 13 - 19

There is no substitute for inner strength this week. There is nothing sweeter than having people you can truly rely on. The energy for the week of November 13 - 19, 2023, is highlighting this message for all the Chinese zodiac signs. Before we get to the horoscopes, let's look at the I Ching message of the week for everyone. It's being highlighted through the hexagram Water over Wind (#48).

In life, everything can change around us, but specific needs never do. You will always need air to breathe, water to drink, food to eat and a place to call home. While these needs may seem simple on the surface, in the vast interconnectedness of life, when someone tries to meddle with the needs of another, they often create a cascade that takes away these needs from them, too. Karma does not play around.

Reflect on this message this week and journal your own experiences with this mysterious force we call "karma." Civilizations have risen and fallen because they failed to understand this basic principle of life. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for November 13 - 19.

How this week effects each Chinese zodiac sign's horoscope November 13 to November 19, 2023:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, this week is going to be a good one for you. You will feel relaxed, ready for anything that comes your way and in total extrovert mode (whether you are one or not). If you are thinking of purchasing a house, the energy this week is perfect for real estate transactions for you.

Lucky Day in Love: November 15

Love may not be in the air, though, this week. Some of you may be reconsidering your stance on this whole relationship business. Listen to your heart and hold space for yourself. You don't have to conform with the rest of the world if you don't want to. If you need to walk away from someone, you should trust your reasons for doing so.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 13

If you find yourself second-guessing yourself or feeling unsure about social interactions and obligations, pull out two coins in private (maybe inside a bathroom or at home) and toss them in the air after assigning "yes" to one side and "no" to the other (for both coins). You will have your answer if both coins say the same thing. If one is "yes" and the other a "no," do what feels right in your heart.

Lucky Day for Career: November 19

You will benefit from starting new or revamping something in your career this week. Let your creative side come out and play! The color blue will be lucky for you too.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ending and beginnings will grace your life this week, Ox, but don't be morose. This is paving the way for a beautiful new chapter that will bring a lot of positive energy into your life. Know your power stances and you'll be fine as you wade past this transition period.

Lucky Day in Love: November 19

In love, don't be hasty. You may be full of romantic feelings and ideas, but if your partner (or crush) wants to take things slower, you will only scare them away or drive a wedge between you. Be patient and let the feelings mature like fine wine.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 18

Also, the energy this week is really good for engaging with your favorite people and splurging on things that bring you joy. You can go on a shopping spree with your besties, buy that new MMORPG game you have had your eyes on or order tequila shots for everyone at the bar. You won't go wrong when you reach for happiness, whatever that means for you.

Lucky Day for Career: November 16

In your career, you are being cautioned against dramatics and taking brash risks this week. The energy will work better for you if you have a Plan B, C, D, etc. You don't have to shy away from risks completely. Just make sure they are more measured than impulsive.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, spending time with your family and loved ones will bring a lot of revelations to you this week, for better and worse. Some of you need to trust your intuition on this one. If you have been blessed with a beautiful and loving family, don't take them for granted. If it's the opposite, don't pull the wool before your eyes because the truth is painful.

Lucky Day in Love: November 15

In love, too, you are being asked to check in with yourself and decide if the person you are with or are interested in is truly everything you believe them to be. Or have you hyped them up in your mind without any proof? Meditating and contemplating in silence can bring you a lot of insights.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 15

The energy this week is great for manifestation rituals, especially those focused on love or productivity. You can use a scooped-out pumpkin and white candle for this. Just make sure to either throw away the pumpkin guts or compost them for plants. Don't eat them, as they will be indirectly connected to the ritual.

Lucky Day for Career: November 14

Some of you will stumble upon a brilliant idea or opportunity this week in your career. Keep an eye out for that, and don't dismiss something as plebeian without research. This has the potential to take you to the next level.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Wishes will come true for you this week, Rabbit. Especially if you made a wish during the last New Moon in Taurus (it was on May 19), let this beautiful energy give you all that you deserve and more. All you have to do is be receptive.

Lucky Day in Love: November 13

November 13 is a new moon night this week. So, the next 7 days are great for manifestation rituals of all kinds. Take advantage of this and make your romantic wishes come true. You can do a couple's ritual with your significant other and then make a toast for the health of your relationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 13

Be careful of peer pressure, though. If you cannot afford an expensive outing or a dinner at a high-end restaurant at this time (or a movie night because money is tight), turn down the invitation and hold space for yourself. You shouldn't feel ashamed of doing what is right for you.

Lucky Day for Career: November 13

The energy around your career is a little tricky this week. Don't make any rash decisions. If a colleague ticks you off, sleep on the disagreement for a day or two, lest the argument devolves into madness unnecessarily.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

General Overview:

You will be extremely fortunate this week, Dragon. Fortune has your back, and so does destiny. Carve the path that you want for yourself and don't stop. Nothing and no one can put up lasting obstacles before you now ... unless you self-sabotage and let them.

Lucky Day in Love: November 15

Your romantic life may trigger you this week. You may see a mirror of your worst qualities in the person you are dating or are in a relationship with. Don't turn away from this. Journal your thoughts and feelings on the same thing and you will grow from this experience and put those bad habits to rest.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 16

Most of you will be in introvert mode for the better part of this week, even on the weekends. Hold space for yourself and use this time for self-care rituals, hobby projects or internal reflections. If you don't want to socialize, don't let peer pressure force you to do so.

Lucky Day for Career: November 16

Also, a lot of you will come upon some kind of cash windfall this week through your career. It can be a new contract or a promotion that offers you increased pay. (This is especially true if you were part of some collective strike recently, like the WGA or SAG-AFTRA.)

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, the energy this week may force you to reckon with your past. Triggers and memories will be abundant, but so will be the chance to dig those metaphorical rusted nails out of your heart and find healing. If you feel overwhelmed at any time, close your eyes and just breathe slowly for a few minutes. You will find your strength once more.

Lucky Day in Love: November 19

Despite the general theme of the week, love bells will be ringing for you throughout the next 7 days (especially for those of you who are in a relationship). Take advantage of this and spend some quality time with your partner in a way that marks something new for both of you. You can zip off on an impromptu weekend trip or vacation!

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 18

Interaction with your friends and favored acquaintances will bring you much joy, too. You will benefit from finding a balance between your social and extroverted activities and your introverted pursuits.

Lucky Day for Career: November 15

As for your career, the proceedings will be a little slow now. Don't worry! Everything is coming together in divine timing. So be patient and you will see the results of your hard work soon enough.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, you will feel like a King or a Queen this week. Abundance will flow easily to you, and whatever you desire will be yours as soon as you request it. Be generous with your energy so you can spread smiles and keep the positivity flowing in your life.

Lucky Day in Love: November 16

In love, you will benefit from thinking about the long term instead of chasing after short-term pleasures. This is especially true if you have caught feelings for someone who may not be in the romantic category from society's perspective. Are you willing to risk the demolition of your life's stability over this? Is there truly a long-term potential here or are you allowing internal hormones to wreak havoc on your rational mind?

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 17

If you feel lonely when you are in company or with friends, the energy this week urges you to pay more attention to those dynamics and feelings. Journal about this and you will see what was hiding in plain sight. Maybe you are not with your soul tribe. Or maybe there's something you need to find closure from inside before you can engage with others more meaningfully.

Lucky Day for Career: November 18

You are coming across as a powerful figure in your career at this time. Let this open doors for you and bring you respect and recognition. As long as you know your true goals, you won't get sidetracked by others.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week is really good for you. Your mind will be your best friend, and you may come up with some really good (and cool) ideas, too. Just ensure you know your true friends from the fake ones, lest you get distracted at a crucial juncture.

Lucky Day in Love: November 19

In love, you will find yourself attracting a lot of attention this week. Some of you are literally going through a glow-up right now. For others, your inner strength and self-esteem are making you stand out from the crowd in a great way. Just remember: your light will attract both good and bad folks to you. So pay attention to the red flags!

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 18

If you and your best friends are open to it, the energy this week is great for a collective ritual for abundance. You can organize a forest bonfire and engage in some revelry while you make your wishes. Just make sure you don't throw any alcohol into the flames, as it's not a bacchanalia ritual.

Lucky Day for Career: November 16

As for your career, take it a little easy, and you will find yourself making more progress than usual. It's almost like trying too hard will make it harder to move forward, while taking it easy will help you zip through like you have the wind beneath your wings!

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, the timing is not right for you this week for weighty undertakings. Focus on the logistics for now and the small details and postpone any big decisions for the next week. You will come across new information soon enough that will show you why waiting was the better move all along.

Lucky Day in Love: November 15

Some of you will be on cloud nine this week in the arena of love and romance. You may get engaged! Don't be surprised if your significant other wants to speed through the wedding prep and hitch the two of you during the Holidays. It's just a month away now!

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 14

As for your social life, it will be much as usual. Although, if you are an introvert, you are being urged to be more social this week because the energy will lead you to some great experiences and new connections. Even office parties won't feel like a waste of time if you allow this positive energy to work its magic in your life.

Lucky Day for Career: November 13

Make sure to squeeze in a manifestation ritual this week, preferably on November 13 during the new moon or on the next day. Focusing the ritual on your career will be the most beneficial for you at this time.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, it's time to level up. If you are a student, now's the time to think about higher education and maybe conduct research and publish a few papers. For others, it's much the same. Don't think small. The cosmic forces are here to help you evolve and transform.

Lucky Day in Love: November 13

Your love life will be a little mild this week but in a happy way. Spend quality time with those who matter to you but retreat if that feels right. Self-care is the name of the game this week for you. You can work with relaxing crystals like amethyst and rose quartz to feel more centered and whole.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 13

Also, don't let unsavory criticisms drag you down. The nasty opinions of a few are not the opinions of everybody. Make sure you don't fall for that mental manipulation this week. Half of the criticisms directed at you are actually the speaker's own opinion of themselves.

Lucky Day for Career: November 14

In your career, you will benefit from networking with people and making more friends for future collaborations. Just make sure to approach these connections with a human-first attitude so that if nothing comes out of them, you will still have made some good friends and interesting acquaintances.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, you are being cautioned this week about your finances, especially if you have been spending too much lately on pleasure purchases. Focus on the necessities for now and try to train yourself on delaying gratification. It will benefit you greatly in the near future.

Lucky Day in Love: November 15

The energy of love is really strong this week. So lean into this magic and don't second-guess your worth, whether you are single or in a relationship. The right person will see you as someone worth committing to. Let your heart guide you on this.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 16

In friendships, you are being urged to be more mindful of how you communicate with your friends and acquaintances. What may be regular speak for you may be offensive to someone else because of their cultural background or different upbringing. That's how the world works and it's best to work with the energies along the paths of least resistance.

Lucky Day for Career: November 19

As for your career, you can truly make something extraordinary happen this week for yourself. Even open a new door and step into a brighter future. It all depends on how brave you are. So don't let unfounded fears sabotage you!

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, the energy this week is very introverted for you. You will benefit from turning inward and drawing deeply from your inner reserves. Time spent on reflections and personal healing is also being indicated here.

Lucky Day in Love: November 18

In love, don't focus on romance this week. Spend more time with your loved ones and best friends and just enjoy yourself. This is being indicated for those of you who are in a relationship. You will be able to greet 2024 beautifully if you allow the universe to guide you appropriately.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 19

As for social interactions, most of you will benefit from going into introvert mode this week and steering clear of social obligations. Use this time to dig out the triggers in your subconscious mind, journal about them and then let them go. You will feel stronger and braver afterward.

Lucky Day for Career: November 19

The energy around your work life is showing up as sweet this week. Take it easy and flow with the conversations that happen around you. You may find peace in silence if you think you are with the people around you and not separate from them. Team-building activities of the softer kind are indicated here, too, for those who are in charge of a team.

