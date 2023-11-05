Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For November 6

Your one-card tarot horoscope for November 6, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what's in store for you this Monday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, November 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

It's time to get the love you have been craving. You're ready for a cozy night spent indoors with your sweetheart or a simple evening hanging out with your friends. Today, don't add anything extra to your plate. It's a day to unwind and let your mind think about nothing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You are a person of your word, and you expect nothing less from others. Trust is such an important thing, which is why, today, you need to practice caution when deciding who to confide your secrets to. Loose lips sink ships, and if you aren't careful, what you say can become fuel for someone's gossip.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You're about to meet someone who will sweep you off of your feet. They will have the wonderful traits you hope to see in a partner. It's like heaven answered your prayers. You have been given the divine gift of love, and it's time for you to embrace the sweet surrender of giving your heart to someone who wants to love you in all the right ways.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Today, you can count yourself among the lucky people in life. Fate and destiny are meeting up with you to help you move into the path you're meant to be on. You are experiencing the beauty of life where you don't have to do anything to get what is meant for you. All you have to do is allow yourself to accept and be open to receive.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You're winning, but when things are going great for you, it's important to stay thankful. You could witness others trying to do the same thing that you're doing and imagine they aren't working hard enough. What is easy for you could be a struggle for others. Have empathy, even as you are overcoming your own challenges.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

You may feel tempted to cheat on a partner because things haven't been going as well as you hoped they would. The grass isn't greener on the other side. Relationships go through their moments; rather than ruin a reputation, do the right thing. It's always better to avoid scandal if you can.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

An inconvenience! You didn't expect the day to turn out this way, but here you are, doing something that was not on your schedule. You have to pivot in the fastest way. Be sure to have your family support system on deck so you can delegate what you can't do. The day's going in a different direction; just remember that you're right where you are supposed to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

You're hoping for a miracle, a twist of fate to give you what you want. You have been praying for a time when life becomes simpler. It's coming to you, Scorpio. As the wheel of life turns, things that are difficult lead to smoother paths. And then you can take the lessons of this moment and learn from them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't judge a book by its cover. A person can throw you off-guard because you assume that they will be one way, but they aren't. People often hide their true colors until you have had a chance to get to know them better. You may be surprised by what you discover once the mask comes off. Be ready.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Don't worry. A boss could be trying to get you fired, or a coworker is trying to take credit for your work. People can be backstabbers, but the universe always watches out for you. What someone does to you behind your back will eventually come to light. This card is letting you know that karma has got your back.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You can tell when something isn't right. Your hair stands up on the back of your neck, and you feel a strong sense of uneasiness around a certain person. Today, what matters is listening to your gut. Don't buy into the lie that you're just being paranoid. When your intuition is activated, pay attention.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're feeling angry over a situation that's not within your control. Today, managing your emotions is essential to finding peace. It's time to recenter. Do something that helps you to reduce the frustration you feel. Go for a walk. Write a letter and toss it in the trash. Give yourself permission to forgive and forget.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.