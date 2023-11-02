The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 3

Your one-card tarot horoscope for November 3, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what's in store for you this Friday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, November 03, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Worry not, Aries. Lately, you've been thinking about the people in your life. You've wanted to make things better for friends and your family, but it's come at a cost. You have to remember that life is also about balance. Be there for others, and also be there for yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You're too close to the problem, and it's the reason why you feel blinded to the truth. You feel stuck, but you're really not. If you just thought about your situation and your choices, you'd realize that as difficult as this time is, there is an escape. You might not see it now, but with time, the blindfold will slip, and you will.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Start somewhere. If you've been feeling bored with the status quo, this tarot card lets you know today is the perfect time to try something new. You don't have to do something out of the ordinary or go all out. A small, humble start is all it takes to see a fresh beginning sprout and turn into a profitable action.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You can only do so much. People can hear your good advice and see how wisdom has helped you to get where you are. Yet, at the end of the day, it's up to them to decide what path to choose. They may appreciate all you say and do for them, but that does not mean they can be changed unless it's what they decide to do on their own.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Something is just not right, Leo. You can sense it, and yet, you're trying to see the positive side of things. Your optimistic attitude can take you so far. Eventually, you will have no choice but to confront the fact that there is something off, and you have to figure out what it is and why it's happening.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Whew. This tarot card warns you to lace up your shoestrings and have a cup of java handy. You're set for a busy, albeit productive, day. You'll be hit in all directions by friends, family, coworkers, and deadlines. You might feel like this is one of those days that never ends. However, there is a plus to the madness. You handle everything that comes your way. In fact, you make it look so easy people will ask you, "How do you do it all?"

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You are being given a great opportunity, Libra. A brilliant idea seems to position you in a way that enhances your leadership ability. While you prefer to work with others, you may be flying solo and doing an important task without anyone helping you. Don't worry, though. You've got this.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Are you being a bit stubborn? The Four of Cups is a sign that advice is being ignored. Are you giving someone the cold shoulder because you don't want them to have the upper hand? It's important to see the big picture, Scorpio. While this may not be a perfect situation, it could be what you need at this time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

It all begins and ends with you, Sagittarius. Today, you are the catalyst of change and growth. The King is an implementor, and the Wands means a new start. This tarot card indicates something you'll be delighted to hear. You're the leader of your life today, and that means you call the shots. The power of life rests in your capable hands.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You're going to be delivering the goods, and what you have to share will make others happy, and it's also going to fill your own love cup. You're a sight for sore eyes today. You're the hero of the story. This day portrays you as a winner, and nothing can stop you from getting the brass ring if you work for it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

It's time to celebrate. All the friends you have on speed dial are going to get a ring because news comes in that's too good for a text message. Whatever it is you've been wanting in life, you're going to get. If you have been hoping for good news, it's coming to you. This is a day to celebrate.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Your heartstrings get pulled in all the right ways, Pisces. The Two of Cups is a card of unity and hope regarding love. If you're with someone new, things are going to move quickly to the next level. It will feel like you've known each other for years because you have the same mindset. If you're looking to meet a soulmate, watch out. The universe is about to show you the path that will take you to their loving arms soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.