Horoscope For November 6, 2023 —Moon Enters Virgo

The Moon enters the pragmatic and grounded energy of Virgo. The Sun is in Scorpio. Here's how this affects your zodiac sign's horoscope starting November 6, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The week begins strong for you, Aries, with the Moon entering Virgo, the sign that rules your health and wellness routines. As a high-energy zodiac sign, this is a great time to pick up where you may have dropped the ball in your normal workout schedule.

You can pick up an updated schedule for a HIIT class you've been wanting to take. Or, if you simply like walking your pet for an evening walk, check out the weather schedule to plan ahead and decide which day is best for visiting the dog park.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You know that romance and passion can be messy subjects, but there are a few things that you feel could be done better, and you're the one to do it. The Moon entering Virgo gives you a bit more groundedness to focus on improving things in your life that are creatively beautiful but messy.

It's a good day to sit down with your schedule and look at the pockets of time you have available to do fun things. You may also notice that there are activities you can group together to maximize your effectiveness on this day. It's a great day to get things streamlined, Taurus, and you'll feel better knowing you've regained control of your time just as you wanted to do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Family is the glue that binds your life today. You have an incredible opportunity to enjoy the gifts of a supportive home environment. Even if this day involves some trouble related to power and control issues — as can happen during weeks leading up to the holidays, you can find the source of strength within yourself, thanks to the Moon entering Virgo on this day.

Today, you're grounded and focused. You see the good in others. You are able to articulate what you need and what it is that you think could improve. You're a team player, and you're there to help. It's what you want to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's a deal. Today's Moon entering Cancer helps you to work out the deets of a particular project so you can come to a point of agreement and get started. Today is perfect for organizing, planning and strategizing by using productivity apps, Excel spreadsheets or other tools that give you tips on managing time.

You can be more efficient about other things that are third-house related, like planning your car service for the month or going out and getting a tune-up and speaking with a mechanic if you have vehicle problems covered under an extended warranty. Today can be productive, Cancer, so be sure to make the most use of your time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You want to be well-off in the world, and financially, you sense that the only way to do this is to make better financial decisions. Monetarily, when the Moon is in Virgo, you're looking at the things you have, and you may even feel stubborn when it comes to removing objects you perceive to be assets, but they are likely more debts.

During today's Moon in Virgo, it's smart to address the feelings of attachment you have to material things. Review what is useful, what gives you joy — and what brings you stress. You may find that you're able to pick apart your overall financial decisions so you can cancel things and maybe remove some barriers to wealth.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today, the Moon enters your sign, where it will be for two whole days. The Moon brings you a strong sense of desire to organize and restructure your surroundings. You might decide to go into a cleansing frenzy and get your rooms tidy and clean.

This is a good day for scheduling a cleaning service to do a sweep through the air ducts or to wash the carpets. If you have a car, it's also a good time to have it looked over thoroughly and have it washed. This day brings up all the little tasks that make life flow smoothly, from stocking the kitchen pantry to tossing out old things; it's time to bring order back into life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're ready to let go of a situation, and it could be because it's what's best for your mental health. You have a lot of big decisions you need to make, and creating space for people in your life who drain you of your energy isn't one of them.

The day can be hard on you emotionally because you're saying goodbye to a time when you let people come into your life who shouldn't have. The healing but stern energy of a Virgo Moon makes this decision crystal clear. It's a great mental health day for you overall.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You need certain people in your life. One, they make your life run smoother, and two, it's good to know you can pick up the phone to call a friend and get a helping hand or advice. The Moon entering Virgo pushes you outside of your comfort zone, Scorpio.

It encourages you to network and expand your circle of influence. You can do this by activating a Premium account on LinkedIn if that fits your needs. If you have a local Chamber of Commerce in your area, you might decide to do that, too. Have business cards created for you to hand out when you feel it makes the most sense. It's time to set aside your introverted ways for a few days and mingle.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a strong career day for you, even if you aren't sure what you want to do next on a professional level. The Moon in Virgo helps you to be mentally and emotionally grounded — the perfect energy for figuring out what's next for your life. If you've been thinking about a career move, take time today to work on a pros and cons list and a strengths and opportunities list.

You can see what areas of life you must work on to make your career move happen. Check out job descriptions for the line of work you want to enter and see how your current skill sets match up. If the college you graduated from offers an alumni career service, reach out to get help or find out companies that are hiring and be added to their listserv for notices so you are one of the first to apply.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to solidify plans for the holidays. You may have a lot going on in your life, but travel plans must be made. People are shifting gears during this time of year, and you don't want to spend more than necessary on a flight out of town if you can catch a deal now.

If you're wondering whether or not you'll spend the day with your sweetheart, it's a good idea to bring up the topic even if they have seemed to remain silent on it themselves. If you're the one hosting for Thanksgiving, it's good to reach out to confirm RSVPs and make sure you have your grocery shopping list ready!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's that time of year, and with just two months left before December 31, it's time to think about your taxes, investments and donations if you have made any. With the Moon entering your sector of shared resources, it's a good time to consult a tax accountant to prepare for the end of the year.

If you own a business or hit a higher tax bracket, you might consider gifting a family member money during the next few days. It's a good day to review estate planning, wills and any documents that others need to have access to in the event of a death or emergency.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Once a month, you're given the gift of love in the form of commitment and duty. It's a beautiful reminder that love is more than an emotion; but it's also a matter of choices and decisions. You have a wonderful opportunity to write down what you'd love to do with the person you care for the most. You may also consider the things you need in return.

It's a great time to reconnect with people with whom you have a marital-like relationship. Business partner meetings are great to schedule today, and it's good to touch base with everyone you work with so that they feel your presence and know you're there should they need you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.