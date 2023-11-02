Horoscope For November 3, 2023 — Moon Trine Mercury

The Sun is in Scorpio, and we have another day with the Moon in the sweet sign of Cancer. Today's astrology forecast reveals certain potentialities for the day thanks to an active Moon. Here's what's in store for your zodiac sign's Sun, Moon or Rising.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, November 03, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're a little ball of energy, Aries. You always pick yourself back up no matter how hard or far you fall down. Even though you're a bounce-back-up kind of zodiac sign, you long for a sense of security. Today, that's the focus of your horoscope. The Moon will cascade through Cancer, the sign that rules your house of home and family.

The Moon enters into a sweet conversation with Mercury in Scorpio. This is the time to think about shared resource matters, and this includes how you access things from others, like money. One thing to note is that this is also a time to update a will, to review your estate planning, and if you have been thinking about taxes, it's time to plan for next year's filing and this year's deductions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've got two more weeks of Mercury in Scorpio, and when it meets up with the Sun in two weeks, a decision could be made, and it may have to do with business dealings, partnerships or a relationship commitment. Mercury rules thoughts, and it also rules paperwork, writing, and the sharing of information.

As a Taurus, you take your time thinking about something before speaking on the topic, and today's Moon trine Mercury may have you wanting to say what you need to say. If you're the type of person who tends to wear your heart on your sleeve, you'll be transparent and vulnerable. If you have an important meeting or a conversation where you're the primary speaker, have your points in mind so you say what you need to say without becoming side-tracked.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's good to invest in yourself and create a life you want to live, and the first place to start involves your home. The Moon working through your sector of money and real estate can indicate a desire to invest your time and energy into your home, perhaps your living room or bedroom, where you spend a good chunk of your time.

Today's Moon trine Mercury ushers in the perfect energy for a run in the park or a walk on a treadmill at your local gym. You could recommit to counting macros on a fitness app. If you haven't had your annual physical this year, call your doctor and schedule one to see how things are going.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have one more beautiful day with the Moon in your sign, and when it speaks sweetly to Mercury, there's an air of love and romance everywhere. It's the perfect day for a good cleansing cry while watching romance films or reading stories about love online during your lunch break.

If you have a sweetheart in your life, you may feel like telling them how much you love them. Where you tend to brush off compliments, the Moon trine Mercury can have you soaking up words of affirmation and kindness like a sponge. It's going to be a great day for you, Cancer. The feels are here, and you're ready.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Even you, with all your courage, know when it's time to cut ties and move on with your day. Today's Moon in your sector of hidden enemies stokes a sense of fear on a deep level. This is a healthy fear, though, because when you realize certain things threaten to ruin the day, you can avoid them heartily.

Straight to the voicemail, a call can go when someone who only calls when they need something decides to dial your line. The Moon speaking to Mercury in your sector of home has you staying close to your comforts. You're disinterested in dreams today. You just want to relax and unwind this evening.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You appreciate female energy and love how intuitive people are when tapped into the divine. Today, you get nurtured by a friend who is both loving and kind.

Fortunately for you, a female friend may feature strongly today, and it could be that you get a phone call from a grandmother, mother or some other matriarch of your family.

Their call is well-timed, and you need to hear someone's voice. It's a day for walking down memory lane. You may want to bounce ideas around or get advice.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're feeling extra driven to accomplish your goals today. During the Moon trine Mercury transit, you may not be motivated by money alone, but the idea of a nice bonus check appeals to you.

You may even receive word that your hard work and efforts on the job have positioned you for a promotion that includes a raise. You may feel so lucky and fortunate how things worked out for the better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are a person who loves to learn new things, and if you've always wanted to learn about your culture, today is a great time to do so. The Moon will spend one more day in your ninth house of philosophy and culture.

This is the perfect time to binge-watch documentaries on culture or to download an audible book on the topic. It's also a great day for solidifying your travel plans for the holidays. They are only a few weeks away!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Some secrets are best kept hidden from the world and left in the corridors of your mind to remember another day. The Moon transits through your house of secrets, which may be when a few negative memories decide to come and pay a visit.

This Moon works harmoniously with Mercury, who will be in your hidden enemies' sector for two more weeks. Lock up the journals, change passwords and remember to use your screenlocks. If it's been a while since you've checked for any password breaches on the dark web, today is a good day for doing so.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your mind is on commitment, and there may be a desire to get approval from friends about your situation. You may be thinking about starting your own business, or maybe you've got a job offer on the table, and you're wondering if you ought to accept the deal.

Today's Moon trine Mercury transit supports getting input from wise friends who don't mind being a sounding board for your life. You may want to share the details to get opinions or to see if there's a question you didn't ask before signing a deal. Your friends may be able to help you see what it is.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You love your freedom, so when the Moon is in your house of health and wellness, how to make life easier is on your mind. The Moon speaking to Mercury reminds you to set your priorities in order. If you want your life to be a certain way, it's important that you make decisions that match your vision for the future.

If you desire to be healthy and fit, you'll want to make time to go to the gym or to do the things that promote the outcome you desire. Today, the Moon trine Mercury transit can be transformative for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You don't have to have a lot of money to go on a vacation or to have an adventure. You can be creative when the Moon is in Cancer. You can choose to do something that promotes wellness and healing and the comforts of home.

Staying close to your home during a holiday is a wonderful thing to do to restore your body and feel rested. It's a great day for you to promote your love of nature, art and wholesome fun.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.