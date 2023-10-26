What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On October 27, 2023

As the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus approaches, focus on embracing inner confidence to help you believe in yourself. This is an opportune time to honor your deepest desires by aligning your heart with what you most want. Eclipses are potent portals of change, and as Mars in Scorpio opposes retrograde Jupiter in Taurus, you are being encouraged to plant the seeds for the life you want.

Lean into your inner self during this time, reflecting on how your confidence can determine what you can attract into your life. While confidence is the ability to believe in yourself, it is also defined by your ability to self-regulate when you show up less than your best self. To embrace the energy of confidence while Mars in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus is to trust within your ability to create and manifest a life based on your deepest desires and be willing to do whatever it takes to make it a reality. Use this positive energy to set a morning intention to help you focus on the day and embrace the divine guidance of the universe.

Mars in Scorpio and Jupiter in Taurus help you to believe in yourself, but they also inspire you to be willing to take a risk or change your approach to manifest what you genuinely desire. This energy is magnified as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus approaches, intensifying the energy between Scorpio and Taurus. You are being guided to reflect on the last two years regarding what you have learned and what you have felt called to pursue.

The final eclipse rises on the Taurus and Scorpio axis. You are encouraged to honor your inner desire and truly take a risk to plant the seeds for the life you want to live in the years to come as you realize that the only solution is to put it all out there for a dream only you may be able to see, you will be able to harness the power of the universe so that you can attract precisely what it is you desire most.

What elements you'll need for your ritual on October 27

Leading Energy: Scorpio, Water

Best Time For Your Ritual: Morning

Chakra Point: Solar Plexus

Herbs: Holy Basil, Star Anise and Sage

Essential Oils: Sweet Orange, Grapefruit and Peppermint

Crystals: Citrine for confidence, Amethyst for awareness and Emerald for abundance

Incense: Black Copal

What your zodiac sign can manifest on October 27, 2023

Aries: Listening To Yourself

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am listening to my inner truth as I embrace the transformation process.

Harness the energy of Mars in Scorpio as it opposes Jupiter in Taurus to listen to your inner truth. Begin by sitting in front of your mirror while preparing for the day and lighting a violet candle. Repeat your affirmation eight times while you anoint your ear lobes and heart chakra with sweet orange essential oil.

Taurus: Romantic Clarity

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am taking the steps necessary to build the romantic relationship I desire.

Allow yourself to receive the clarity necessary to make important relationship decisions while Mars in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. Begin by drawing a heart on a piece of paper, then sprinkle a bit of salt and star anise onto it. Repeat your affirmation as you fold it toward you three times, and then place it in your pocket to keep with you throughout the day.

Gemini: Self-Belief

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily Affirmation: I believe in myself and my dreams.

Receive the powerful energy of the opposition between Mars and Jupiter as you consciously choose to believe in yourself and your dreams. Begin by brewing a mug of peppermint tea, then place citrine inside it while steeping. Repeat your affirmation six times while you enjoy your tea before starting the day.

Cancer: Creative Solutions

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am looking for creative solutions for changing my life in beneficial ways.

Embrace a more creative approach to finding solutions to situations in your life while Mars in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. Begin by anointing your sacral chakra with grapefruit essential oil, then draw the sigil for creativity on the inside of your right wrist. Repeat your affirmation as you inhale the powerful aroma and tune into your creative side.

Leo: Passion

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am passionate about my life.

Focus on deepening your passion for life while Mars opposes Jupiter. Begin by practicing a self-massage using grapefruit essential oil and citrine. Repeat your affirmation as you do, and focus your energy on your heart chakra.

Virgo: Truth

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am vowing to use the truth to create the positive changes I seek.

Pledge to use the truth in your interactions with others while Mars opposes Jupiter to create the positive changes you seek within your life. Begin by steeping a few sprigs of lavender in a hot cup of water. Repeat your affirmation once it’s ready while you dip a piece of your favorite jewelry into it, preferably with lapis lazuli for truth.

Libra: Financial Growth

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am financially abundant.

Honor your inner worth and the financial abundance you want to create while Mars in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. Create a money spray using plain witch hazel and the essences of sweet orange, basil and cloves. Repeat your affirmation as you spray it around yourself, your wallet and your workspace.

Scorpio: Your Dream Life

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am creating the life of my dreams with each step I take.

Focus your energy on taking the steps necessary to manifest your dream life while Mars opposes Jupiter. Begin by gathering two bay leaves and holding them in your hands while you send the energy of your affirmation into them. When you’re ready, repeat your affirmation eleven times as you place one inside each shoe for the day to help direct your steps forward.

Sagittarius: Peace With The Past

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am at peace with the past and allow myself to move toward my future.

Let yourself find peace with the past as the opposition between Mars and Jupiter encourages you to create closure for yourself. Begin by collecting something personal of yours to serve as an anchor in your charm. Repeat your affirmation as you bind your anchor with lavender, sage and Amethyst. Then, place it beneath your bed or another private space.

Capricorn: Beneficial Connections

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am opening my heart toward new and beneficial connections.

Open yourself to engage with new connections as Mars in Scorpio opposes retrograde Jupiter in Taurus. Create an intention jar using your written affirmation, citrine, star anise and sage. Repeat your affirmation as you seal it with yellow wax, then place it on your altar.

Aquarius: Career Changes

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily Affirmation: I embrace career changes as I align my professional life with my inner growth.

Open yourself to receive positive new career changes as Mars opposes retrograde Jupiter. Create a charm using your written affirmation and basil. Repeat your affirmation as you bind your charm with a green ribbon and place it in your pocket or purse to keep with you throughout the day.

Pisces: New Opportunities

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am ready to seize new opportunities for growth and adventure.

Allow yourself to embrace new and unexpected opportunities as Mars in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus. Begin by collecting a small pouch or square of fabric, then add a seed of your choice, star anise and sage. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the talisman with a white ribbon, then hang it above your front door.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.