The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 29

Here's the one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology starting October 29, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Try as hard as you'd like; it's impossible to know or even guess everything. Today, a situation may have fooled you, so you're caught off-guard.

It never feels good to be blindsided by a problem you felt should have turned out differently. However, this negative experience can still be a blessing — experience.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You are picking up the vibes from someone else near to you that they need loving support. You may not feel like you are the right person to be there, and being sensitive might not be your strongest trait.

If you want to be compassionate, Taurus, give it a try. You may discover how much of a softie you are, after all.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You've got a good head on your shoulders. You think a lot, and you plan carefully.

Rarely do you ever jump to conclusions because you've learned that making snap decisions never works out for you or anyone else. Today, judgment teaches you to keep on going, Gemini. You've got the right idea.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You're so ready for the next chapter of your life to begin. You've been waiting for this moment so long that you can hardly believe it's finally here.

You don't need to be told twice to jump on an opportunity when presented. You may have manifested it or have simply worked hard enough that it finally arrived. Regardless of how you got here, it's all good!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many beautiful traits and skills that it's no wonder you're going to get offers from lots of employers who want what you have to offer.

If you're job hunting, this is the time to submit your resume. You'll be scheduling interviews for positions you really will love, and you'll have many options.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

It's so funny how people can become problematic when a problem could be solved easily if everyone simply got along.

Today can feel more like a headache in the making. You might sense that a few friends have control problems, and others don't want to be involved. It's not easy being caught in the middle, but you will manage it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You asked, and the universe listened. The Wheel of Fortune says that you are on an uphill climb to the top of where you want to be.

Don't give up or quit because you feel life has become complicated. It's the challenges you face today that give you the moment you need to break through the glass ceiling and make it to the top.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Good things come to those who wait, but they also happen to those already doing what needs to be done. Today is not a day for idleness.

It's a day for hard work, diligence and persistence. You don't want to sit on your hands and hope. Instead, act as if it already is; be as if you already have what you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your feelings are what guide you today. Your intuitive energy helps you to know what you need at this moment. You have this fantastic ability to be patient with others during difficult times.

Tests show you how wonderful your friends are. You feel empathy for their situation, and being there helps you to care for their future even more than you already do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You want and long for a time when you feel financially secure. You desire to be where you don't have to worry much about your budget. If you want an item, you can buy it. It won't hurt your bottom line.

Today may be the first step toward having what you wish for. As you make decisions based on the life you want in the future, your entire being conforms to that reality. Then viola, manifestation!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You are trying new things to see what works and what doesn't. This can lead to a few things like instability at work or even at home. It's a habit that you will want to break when you feel strong enough to do so.

It's not easy to push yourself through or to be where you feel like you need more time to be ready to be. You'll grow into it, mainly if your situation is caused by a lack of experience.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You have a new idea, and now, to make it a reality, it's time to dig down into your soul to plan.

You have so many ways that your idea can be worked out. You can check out what family, friends or loved ones say. You may decide it's best to. Work with a life coach who can guide you every step of the way with love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.