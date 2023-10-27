The Love Horoscope For October 28, 2023 Brings Challenges

The love horoscope for October 28, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs bringing insight to the Sun square Venus transit. Here's how this difficult energy can effect your horoscope starting this Saturday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 28, 2023:

Aries

There are two sides to every coin, and today, you may find yourself looking only at the side that agrees with your needs and wants. The Sun emphasizes relationships: the doing and giving of yourself for others. However, on days like today, it's just not that cut and dry.

The Sun will square Venus in Virgo, your health and wellness sector. You will want or need to do something that is best for you, but this decision may bring temporary unhappiness to your partner. With time, they will come around and get over it.

Taurus

You want what you want, and it can frustrate you when you don't get it. Today, you may feel lovesick.

The lack of connection with a partner can be problematic for your heart, and during today's Sun square Venus, the cause could be distance. It's a day where planning may produce little results.

Scheduling conflicts can make it hard to get together the way you want. Compromise can be the key to finding a happy medium for dating and love.

Gemini

You're affectionate, and when the Sun is in your fifth house, you want romance and all the things that come with love. However, tensions at home may make it difficult to focus on your relationship.

Disagreements between parents and your partner or tensions from work that affect your home life. You should find something simple to help reduce stress levels to support the romantic night you want.

Cancer

You are your own person, Cancer, but there are times when you have allowed the needs of others to cloud your own. Conversations can feel harsh during today's Sun square Venus, especially if you struggle to find your voice in the relationship.

Today may not be the right day to speak up; however, you can write down your feelings to process them. You may share them with your partner later when you feel more ready.

Leo

You love nice things, and when you see TikToks on girl math or boy math, it can make you laugh cause it's true. The Sun in your house of communication brings up complex topics like finance, investments and property.

Today, during the Sun square Venus transit, a money-talk is needed. You may know what you want and need to feel comfortable, but your partner may not be on the same page. Solutions can be found, but it may take time to work out your differences.

Virgo

What are your priorities and values when it comes to love? A part of you wants stability, and while you are working hard to provide that for yourself, you'd like to partner with someone who is also hustling to get their life in order. Putting that vibe out into the dating world may weed out many potential candidates in the dating pool for you.

For now, it can feel like you find nothing but sadness or loneliness. It's disappointing to think dating is so hard. But you aren't lowering your standards, and that's good. Keeping them higher allows you to meet someone on your level and not use you to level up.

Libra

It hurts to have loved and lost, and when the Sun squares Venus, you feel it down the core of your being. Lurking an ex's social media may lead you down a rabbit hole you did not know existed.

During the Sun square Venus transit, you may discover something about an ex you didn't know before. It can be the revelation that helps you to get over a breakup.

Scorpio

What's blocking your love life? Work, friendships, and things can be distracting sometimes, and spending one-on-one time with the person you love can be challenging.

On the one hand, your friends need you, but on the other hand, your partner may want to be alone with you to do things without others around.

Today's Sun square Venus transit can have you feeling pulled in two different directions. It can be hard to adjust, but compromise may help.

Sagittarius

Relationships are work, Sagittarius, and today, you may feel like you're at ground zero when it comes to love.

The Sun square Venus transit encourages you to see this as an opportunity to build the things that need to be fortified in your love life: trust, respect, loyalty and commitment.

Friendship can be the place to start. You may not be your partner's best friend today, but you can become that in their life if they are willing to try.

Capricorn

Respect is something two people can practice and learn. When it erodes, it's hard to love each other the way you want.

Today brings an opportunity to shower your partner with support so that they feel liked, cherished and cared for. The Sun square Venus transit can bring out the best in you both. You may find it easy to say things that lift their spirits because you know what often works for you.

Aquarius

It's good when you can learn how to be a better partner. You can read books about relationships, listen to Audible books on love and partnership, or tune into podcasts that encourage personal development that fosters self-love.

Today, sharing these experiences and insights with your significant other is a beautiful thing to do. You can give them insight into how your relationship has encouraged you to grow as a person — one of the benefits of today's Sun square Venus transit.

Pisces

Secrets can break a relationship apart; sometimes, they can be the glue that holds one together. Today's Sun in your house of intimacy brings out something you may want to share with the person you love.

The good news is that opening up can instill a sense of trust compared to nothing you've experienced before. However, a warning should be given. If you hide something and get caught, it could have the opposite effect on your partnership. Choose what your heart says is right for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.