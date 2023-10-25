What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On October 26, During The Moon In Aries

Each moment of life is just as important as the next one. Together, they build not only a foundation of stability but also one of greatness, no matter what your dream may be. To understand how everything ties together and receive the confidence necessary to keep moving forward, though, you must give yourself time to reflect on all that has occurred. While the past doesn't determine the future, it does help you prepare for it by giving you valuable lessons.

On Thursday, October 26, the Waxing Gibbous Moon is in Aries, giving you a bold perspective on the events of your life. The Waxing Gibbous phase is almost ripe to fruition, yet there is still more to see and to learn. It asks that you pause in reflection as you honor the truth of what has gone into creating this moment in your life. In Aries, it also brings you a dose of courage as you can more truthfully see what previous choices have created your life, and with boldness, you can now decide what to do about it.

This is to prepare you more fully for the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus, which will rise on October 28 and offer you the ability to heal more deeply as you are asked to close out a two-year cycle of your life.

While a new eclipse cycle already began officially in Libra earlier in the month, this is the final eclipse on the Taurus Scorpio Axis, which started in 2021. Now, as the Waxing Gibbous Moon rises in Aries, you are given a dose of realism so you don't miss out on this powerful portal of truth. While dreams can guide your steps, it will always be the truth that allows you to build it and manifest all you desire.

What you need for October 26

Leading Energy: Aries, Fire

Best Time For Your Ritual: Evening

Chakra Point: Sacral

Herbs: Rosemary, Thyme and Cardamom

Essential Oils: Clove, Eucalyptus and Myrrh

Crystals: Green Aventurine for grounding, Rainbow Fluorite for happiness and Citrine for abundance

Incense: Juniper

What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 26, 2023

Aries: Courage

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am courageous in following the truth of my heart.

As the Waxing Gibbous Moon rises in your zodiac sign of Aries, focus on embodying the courage necessary to take advantage of the opportunities around you. Create an offering using rosemary, cardamom and a cone of juniper incense. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn this under the almost full moon, then return to the cooled ashes to the wind.

Taurus: Determination

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am determined to create a life I love.

Embrace an inner determination to manifest all you desire for your life under the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries. Create a talisman of determination using cardamom and citrine. Repeat your affirmation as you bind them together with a red ribbon.

Gemini: Carefulness

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am careful in making decisions to honor my growth.

Practice great care in making decisions under the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries to ensure you are honoring your growth. Begin by sitting in front of your mirror and gathering green aventurine and a blue marker to use on the glass. Repeat your affirmation as you gaze at your reflection and draw a heart in the mirror around yourself. Keep the green aventurine with you throughout the day.

Cancer: Focus

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am focused on achieving the success I deserve.

Allow yourself to focus more on achieving the professional success you desire while the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries rises. Write your affirmation down ten times, then bind it with a green ribbon. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn your affirmation, sprinkling in a bit of salt for protection.

Leo: Readiness

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am ready to welcome you in a brand-new chapter.

Let the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries signify that you are ready to start a brand-new chapter, regardless of whatever it may bring. Create a smudge using sage, rosemary, lavender and lemon balm. Repeat your affirmation as you smudge your energy.

Virgo: Acceptance

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily Affirmation: I accept that everything has had to occur to bring me to this opportune moment.

Give yourself time to accept that everything has had to occur like it did under the energy of the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries. Begin by writing down your affirmation on a piece of paper to create a triangle shape, then write inside everything that you are bringing acceptance to. Repeat your affirmation as you roll it up, and then light the top so it burns down to the base, letting the cooled ashes scatter on the earth.

Libra: Honor Yourself

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am honoring myself by practicing healthy boundaries in my relationships.

Reflect on the boundaries that can support the love you seek while the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries peaks. Create a protection offering using salt, rosemary, sage and rose petals. Repeat your affirmation as you burn it under the night sky and then scatter the cooled ashes in the wind.

Scorpio: Emotional Care

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am tending to my emotional needs as I create time to care for myself.

Honor your emotional needs as the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries rises, encouraging you to focus on your spiritual well-being. Write down what you need to give yourself and what you need from others. Please fold the paper toward you three times, then wrap it with a blue ribbon and place it beneath a blue candle on your altar.

Sagittarius: Commitment

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am committed to creating a life that brings me joy.

Find the courage to commit to a life that brings you joy while the Waxing Gibbous Moon rises in Aries. Begin by writing the word joy on paper, then bind it with a yellow ribbon. Repeat your affirmation as you hang it on a nearby tree to send your intention to the universe.

Capricorn: Healing

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am healing myself to heal past and future generations.

Tune into the healing you and those you love may need under the energy of the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries. Create an offering using sunflower petals, cardamom, rosemary and cloves. Repeat your affirmation as you smudge your home and then scatter the ashes beside your front steps.

Aquarius: Truth

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily Affirmation: I am devoting myself to being an advocate for truth.

Embrace truth as the tool to create the life you dream of while the Waxing Gibbous Moon is in Aries. Brew a cup of lemongrass tea, then place a piece of citrine inside your mug while it steeps. Repeat your affirmation as you enjoy your tea; visualizing each sip helps you embody the courage to speak and advocate for the truth.

Pisces: Financial Growth

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily Affirmation: The more I honor myself, the more tremendous financial growth I will create.

As the Waxing Gibbous Moon rises in Aries, focus on setting an intention to attract greater financial abundance into your life. Begin by collecting a paper bill, then write your name on it and sprinkle a bit of cinnamon inside of it. Repeat your affirmation as you fold it toward you three times, then place it with a sprig of basil on a south-facing window to honor the energy of Aries.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.