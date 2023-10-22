What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On October 23, 2023

Let your hair grow wild, and plant bulbs of peonies for next spring to welcome new beginnings. Sit under the Moon, wish on stars, speak your truth and burn anything as you release what you no longer need. Scorpio Season is here, and it beckons you into the fierce unknown where the truth is unleashed allowing you to be your free and passionate self.

Scorpio Season begins on Monday, October 23, as the Sun shifts into this intense water sign. Scorpio itself is a zodiac sign representing the darkness within, taboo happenings and the secrets you keep. It is profoundly passionate and will inspire you to go to great lengths for anything or anyone that you love.

While Scorpios are seeing a solar return as they sit on the precipice of a new beginning, everyone can benefit from a little Scorpio energy in their lives. In the Northern Hemisphere, it's a time when the days are growing shorter, and there is a mysterious energy as Samhain draws closer. During this time of year, the veil between this world and the other becomes thinned as you craft your most powerful rituals.

The Sun rules your external self, which means during this time, think about the bold, decisive action you can take to follow your deepest desires. Let go of self-judgment and trust that if it's something you are passionate about, you are also meant to experience it.

Allow yourself to practice radical honesty, say what needs to be said and search for fairy houses along the wood's edge. Anything becomes possible, and by being willing to see what was previously hidden, truth becomes the greatest source of your power.

What elements you'll need for your ritual

Leading Energy: Scorpio, Water

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Solar Plexus

Herbs: Rosemary, Lemon Balm and Ginseng

Essential Oils: Frankincense, Ginger and Peppermint

Crystals: Sodalite for intuitive truth, Carnelian for boldness and Clear Quartz for protection and spiritual connection

Incense: Cacao

What your zodiac sign can manifest on October 23, 2023

Aries: Greater Passion

(March 21 - April 19)

Scorpio Season Affirmation: I am creating a life of passion and bliss.

As Scorpio Season begins, honor the need for passion in your life and within yourself. Begin by writing down your affirmation, then fold it three times toward you. Repeat your affirmation as you place a pomegranate on top of it next to a red candle on your altar.

Taurus: Relationship Transformation

(April 20 - May 20)

Scorpio Season Affirmation: I am embracing change and transformation within my relationship.

Surrender into letting your romantic relationship transform into whatever is divinely meant to be during Scorpio Season. Begin by writing down your affirmation, then collect a black candle and scatter rose petals around its base. Repeat your affirmation as you burn it in the candle's flame, then return the ashes to the earth.

Gemini: Self-Prioritization

(May 21 - June 20)

Scorpio Season Affirmation: I am my priority as I care for myself in the ways I need to feel my best.

As Scorpio Season begins, focus on protecting yourself so you can do whatever is necessary to feel your best. Begin by creating a protection spray using witch hazel, Himalayan salt, the essences of lavender and orange. Repeat your affirmation as you spray this around your energy and anywhere you need the space to focus more on yourself.

Cancer: Commitment to Happiness

(June 21 - July 22)

Scorpio Season Affirmation: I am committed to creating a life of genuine happiness.

Release any lingering fear and commit to creating a life of pure happiness during Scorpio Season. Create an offering using rosemary, ginseng and marigolds. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn it, then bury the ashes beneath a maple tree.

Leo: Authentic Healing

(July 23 - August 22)

Scorpio Season Affirmation: I am surrendering to the process of healing.

Let yourself honor your healing process during Scorpio Season. Create an intention herb bundle using rosemary, cinnamon, sage and roses. Repeat your affirmation as you use it to cleanse your energy from the crown chakra down, and then hang the intention bundle on your front door.

Virgo: Advocating For Yourself

(August 23 - September 22)

Scorpio Season Affirmation: I am honoring myself and my truth.

Focus on speaking your truth and advocating for yourself while Scorpio Season increases transparency. Repeat your affirmation while you slice up an orange, and then place it in your water bottle along with carnelian. Each time you drink from it, visualize embracing boldness and radical truth.

Libra: Financial Growth

(September 23 - October 22)

Scorpio Season Affirmation: I am aligning my value with attracting increased financial abundance into my life.

Set your intention to create greater financial abundance during Scorpio Season. Create a money attraction spray using plain witch hazel and the essences of basil, cinnamon and cloves. Repeat your affirmation as you spray it over money, yourself and where you work.

Scorpio: A New Beginning

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio Season Affirmation: I deserve to set myself free and embrace a brand-new beginning.

Embrace the new beginning that your solar return brings as the Sun returns to Scorpio. Begin by writing down what you are releasing, then dig a hole in your garden and safely burn it. Repeat your affirmation as you plant a peony bulb representing your new beginning and embrace the energy of the Phoenix as you trust you, too, will rise from the ashes.

Sagittarius: Intuition

(November 22 - December 21)

Scorpio Season Affirmation: My intuition is connected to the divine and helps lead me toward my destiny.

Embrace your intuition as a guide during a mysterious Scorpio Season. Begin by collecting a few sprigs of lavender and peppermint. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the herbs with a violet ribbon, then place them under your pillow before going to sleep.

Capricorn: Restored Reputation

(December 22 - January 19)

Scorpio Season Affirmation: I trust that the truth will come out and my reputation will be restored.

Trust that whatever feels challenging will find healing and restoration during Scorpio Season. Create an intention jar using chamomile, rose petals, three coins and basil. Repeat your affirmation as you fill the jar with baby oil and set it on a west-facing windowsill to honor the energy of Scorpio.

Aquarius: Financial Abundance

(January 20 - February 18)

Scorpio Season Affirmation: I am worthy of a career that fulfills my soul and is financially abundant.

Embrace new career opportunities that will bring more financial abundance into your life during Scorpio Season. Begin with taking a paper bill and sprinkling cinnamon inside of it. Repeat your affirmation as you roll it up and bind it with a gold ribbon. Please place it in your wallet or purse to attract the financial abundance you desire.

Pisces: Travel

(February 19 - March 20)

Scorpio Season Affirmation: I am embracing travel to explore life and learn more about myself.

Direct your energy into new adventures and travel while the Sun shifts into Scorpio, beginning a new zodiac season. Choose a daisy for domestic travel or a lily for foreign adventures. Repeat your affirmation as you pluck the petals off the flower and scatter them on the ground for your intention to take root.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website