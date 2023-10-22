The Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, October 23

Here's your love horoscope for Monday based on Mars and Venus. Here's what's in store for all zodiac signs in astrology on October 23, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 23, 2023:

Aries

Your heart opens freely. Today's a perfect day for expressing heart-felt sentiments in writing. Pick out a sweet card and pen your thoughts on paper for your partner. Doing something sweet and sentimental can go a long way.

Taurus

Commitment matters may come up. This week's astrology brings a lot of focus and attention on partnership. This day is good for reflecting on your own wants about love and partnership and how you perceive the topic of forever love.

Gemini

You're ready to work on a relationship and make it stronger. Right now, there's the perfect storm when it comes to love. You can work on your partnership and grow it into something wonderful or you can focus on your own development and see how things evolve. Today may be a day to decide and then start to take action.

Cancer

It's time to open up and share what you're thinking about love, life and your relationship. You may find it easier to share your current relationship status with friends and family. This is a great day for introducing a prospective partner to your family and friends who are meeting them for the first time.

Leo

Try not to argue about things that can be changed for the better. Money matters may come up today. It can be easy to get into a dispute about power struggles. You may find it better to move the discussion to texting or another time when life isn't so busy. Table the problem and focus on it later.

Virgo

Know thyself, Virgo. Today's perfect for getting to know yourself a bit better. Spend some quality time doing your own thing. Get into your mind and hear and ask for love to show up in ways you've never experienced before.

Libra

Leave the past in the past. Today you can easily fall into an old pattern of behavior you once thought was behind you. Remain true to yourself. Pay attention to the things that can slip you up and have you falling into temptation you struggle to resist.

Scorpio

Friendship helps you to put things into perspective. If you're going through a little breakup with someone you loved, a good friend (or friends) can help you to remember why things didn't work out. Today, don't be alone if you don't have to be. Hang out with people who love you unconditionally.

Sagittarius

Love is work, but it's also wonderful when you're able to find a partner who builds a life with you. Find a common goal and make a decision to do what it takes to get there. No matter what life brings your way in love, learning to be a good partner or in a new budding relationship.

Capricorn

You never know who you may meet online. If you're single and looking, online dating may prove to be helpful to you. You may find that you attract people into your life for friendship, love and a little romantic fling. You don't have to decide now; take your time.

Aquarius

Love gives. What's love if a person sees you struggling but doesn't offer to help you where they can. Today work on your humanitarian side when it comes to relationships. Volunteer. Donate goods. If you don't have time get donations from places to help.

Pisces

Opposites attract. Today you may meet someone who isn't like you but you find alluring. It's a good day for being open minded and learning about people who have different ideas, backgrounds or philosophies from you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.