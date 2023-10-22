The 3 Zodiac Signs Predicted To Have The Best Horoscopes All Week

The energy in the week between October 23 - 29, 2023, is all about choices for three zodiac signs. We can either seize our destiny and plan for our future or wait for fate to bring us what our soul needs to learn. Neither path is superior to the other. It all depends on the individual.

Of course, three zodiac signs — Capricorn, Taurus and Cancer — stand to benefit the most from this.

With a Full Moon in Taurus on October 28 (which also happens to be a partial Lunar Eclipse), there are big lessons for everyone, especially for earth and water signs.

We are being called to focus on what's truly important to us and not allow the trends and fashions of the world to influence or distract us. There's nothing wrong with enjoying oneself and finding common ground with other people, especially when it comes to TV shows that become a runaway hit or when nostalgia fashion comes back from the dead. Just don't let it get between you and the big things that truly matter.

With the Moon traversing through Aquarius to Taurus this week, the additional message is remembering how we are part of a collective whole that our actions and decisions influence more people than us. If possible, now's the time to join a cause that speaks to your soul.

It can be volunteering at a tree plantation drive, donating to clean up the ocean waters or helping people combat a disease that took away someone precious from you. You get to choose your adventure. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for October 23 - 29.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for the week of October 23 - 29, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the energy this week is solemn. You are on the best horoscopes list (and topping it) because all this seriousness leads to something extraordinary. Some of you are on the verge of transforming your life completely. Maybe you are about to secure a hefty investment for your business idea or being considered for a huge promotion. You know your situation best. Trust your gut, and let the universe support you.

Pluto in Capricorn is your main boss this week. It's asking you to keep your secrets close to your chest and your actions nondescript. It's not the time to celebrate and draw attention to yourself. Now's the time to ensure things continue going smoothly for you even after you cross the finish line and secure a new goal for yourself.

Moon in Pisces is also here to lend you support this week, especially if you work in a creative field like advertising, marketing, art, or something else. If you feel called to, journal your impressions of the world on the Full Moon night on October 28. You will be surprised by all that you noticed but didn't know you noticed!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, luck is on your side this week. It won't be obvious to you in the conventional sense of winning things or suddenly having obstacles removed from your path. It will be more unconventional and guide you to actions that may seem boring or counterintuitive but will soon be a stroke of genius. Some of you will experience this in personal finances and investments.

Saturn in Pisces and Moon in Taurus are your astrological benefactors this week. They remind you to lean into your creative side even if the act of creation is difficult and exacts a steep price. The results will make every price worth it in the end. Of course, with the Full Moon in Taurus over the weekend, don't be surprised when good things happen to you out of the blue.

If you feel called to, light a green candle on the Full Moon night on October 28. Let it be a symbol of your gratitude to the universe that's supporting you behind the scenes. You may want to invite friends to enjoy and share the blessings and good vibes.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are about to enter a new phase of life, either in your love life or on your journey of adventures. So don't be surprised if this week's energy feels extra potent. It's here to help you transition and find your steps without faltering.

With Pluto in Capricorn and Moon in Aries as your main astrological benefactors this week, you are being asked to lean into your intuitive side but figure out the difference between your sixth sense and your emotions. They are not the same. You can watch some YouTube videos or listen to spiritual podcasts to learn from folks who have successfully done so already.

The Moon in Taurus over the weekend will bring a fresh boost of good energy to your doorstep, especially if you will spend time with your extended family then. Let the Halloween season and fall spirit bring out the best in all of you. Some of you will benefit from doing something new with your loved ones, whether cooking a new fall recipe together or trying your hand at intricate pumpkin carvings.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.