Love Horoscope For October 20, 2023 — Mercury Square Pluto

The love horoscope for October 20, 2023 is here during Mercury cazmimi, Mercury square Pluto and a lot of other transits affecting relationships. Here's what to anticipate based on your Sun, Moon and Rising zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, October 20, 2023:

Aries

You do have a strong personality, and that's part of the fiery nature you're known for. Communication is a bit of work right now, but you can manage the problem if you focus on love and not ego. One of passion's fires you may want to put out on this day may be your own temper.

Taurus

Working on self-love is a great thing to focus on during Mercury square Pluto. Everyone benefits when you feel good about your own self and are relaxed both mentally and emotionally. You need this for yourself, and you will feel good about doing it.

Gemini

Your interest can change on this day, and you may struggle with a strange sense of boredom. You can use Mercury in a square to Pluto to inspire to spice up your relationship with an adventure.

Cancer

You are made for family. You thrive in environments where you can nurture and love. During Mercury square Pluto your outlook on starting a new family may change. This is a good day to talk about family planning and the idea of having children in the future.

Leo

You're a leader, Leo. Arguments happen, so be extra cautious on this day when Mercury square Pluto is activated. If you sense a misunderstanding is taking place, be actively engaged in the conversation. Seek to diffuse things and to find common ground.

Virgo

You may not be on the same page right now when it comes to finances, but the transit Mercury square Pluto can help you and your significant other come to a compromise. You can talk things through without getting personally or emotionally triggered on this day. This is a supportive time for talking about how to plan financially for goals like buying a house or a new car.

Libra

If you're planning to move in (or out) of a partner's home, the Mercury square Pluto can help you and your significant other talk things through. There are always logistics to explore such as how to do the move, who will help and when is the best time. This day is useful for figuring the details out as a team.

Scorpio

Talking about the past can have you feeling a bit stuck when the Mercury square Pluto is active this month. You may need a little more time to think and to process strong emotions. Journaling activities are useful for you right now. Check out prompt ideas for romance and love on Pinterest to help you get started.

Sagittarius

A friend can help you to figure out how to navigate the transition from in a relationship to single. The Mercury square Pluto can help you to figure out new angles needed to cut expenses if you're learning to work on a slimmer budget than what you were once used to doing. You may also find a unique money-making opportunity or a side gig if you decide to look for one this month.

Capricorn

A job or workplace stress can have you changing your mind and appearing to be fickle more than usual to your partner. The Mercury square Pluto can bring out the less consistent side of you. Keep tabs on your own mood changes so that you're proactively engaged with asking for space when you need it.

Aquarius

The past changes you, and when you are effected by the choices of others, it can cause you to feel a bit sad today. The Mercury square Pluto transit can bring out a bit of remorse about choices that can't be erased. If you have situations still lingering with an ex, this can be a day to cut ties or find a way to create distance for the sake of your future relationships.

Pisces

A friend who keeps a secret is gold for you right now. You may need someone to talk to about your thoughts and feelings during this complicated Mercury square Pluto transit. It's nice to have a sounding board or a person whom you can confide in without feeling judged or viewed in a less favorable light.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.