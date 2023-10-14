5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest Starting The Week Of October 16, 2023

Sometimes, luck is on your side. Other times, it's not. Five Chinese zodiac signs can rest assured they will have a fabulous week between October 16 - 22, 2023. They are Monkey, Rooster, Horse, Ox and Goat. First, here's the lucky message of the week for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram leading this week is Water over Earth (#8), changing to Water over Mountain (#39). Sometimes, we live through times when the fruits of our labor are easy to harvest. Other times, we must adapt to the changes around us and harness them to our benefit, like a water mill built beside a speeding river. Let your intuition guide you to the best solution, depending on the season you live through.

Those with big dreams are being cautioned to be careful who you surround yourself with. Sometimes enemies can come to you in the guise of well-wishers, only to tear down your dreams and damage your self-esteem when they find a chink in your armor. Good fortune cannot favor you if you allow fools to rule the roost. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of October 16 - 22, 2023:

1. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Quiet luck

Monkey, your luck this week has an introverted feel to it. It will bless you when you are not distracted and swamped under the influence of others. So find some time this week to be by yourself so your good luck can nudge you in the right direction. A nightly meditation routine can help you with this. So, I can go solo for the time being.

If you feel called to, share your intuitive nudges with the friend you feel needs help. Sometimes, cosmic forces send messengers to guide us on our path. Other times, we must be the messenger helping someone else out. Your good fortune will grow when you share it with the right people.

2. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Unconventional luck

Rooster, don't compare yourself to anyone this week. No matter what! Your luck depends on you trusting your instincts above all else. It may feel like you are lagging in the rat race or have missed the boat. But soon, you will realize that you stopped before you headed in the wrong direction. You will crow your victory long before others realize they got influenced by the wrong bandwagon.

You can enhance your good luck this week by doing things that bring you joy and deepen your bonds with those who matter the most to you. Since it's spooky season with many celebrations just around the corner, why not use this time to plan more gatherings? Let your inner light guide you.

3. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Creative luck

Horse, your creative talents will bring luck to your doorstep this week. So, let your inner child out of the closet and think out of the box! The more you tap into this side of yours this week, the better the outcome. There are no limits here. You can create by yourself or as part of a team. It won't make any difference to your luck.

The color purple will be lucky for you this week and so will purple vegetables including eggplant You can amplify your luck by cooking eggplant at least once this week. Wearing purple clothes works, too!

4. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luck of the Oracle

Ox, your luck this week has a spooky feel to it. Engaging in divination arts like tarot, palmistry, crystal ball reading and even Ouija will bring good luck to you. Trust your intuition on which path will lead you to your luck. There's no need to use Ouija boards if they scare you!

Some of you have latent psychic gifts that haven't been nurtured. If you have a hunch that's you, fill a large bowl with water and sit quietly for a while as you stare into it. Your physical eyes may not see anything play on the water's surface, but your mind's eye will play your vision after a while. Let them guide you this week.

5. Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Champion's luck

Good fortune will be on your side if you participate in a competition this week, whether it's a sporting event, an entrance exam or a job interview. Do your part and leave the rest to fate. It's got your back. If you feel stressed, you can carry a gold coin for extra luck. Don't worry if you don't have access to one. You can carry a chocolate gold coin, too. It's the symbol that will enhance your luck.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.